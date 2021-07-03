Libya elections in jeopardy as talks end in stalemate

Tunisia's President Kais Saied speaks at meeting of the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum in Tunis, Tunisia on November 9, 2020. Reuters

Libyan delegates failed to agree on a legal framework to hold presidential and parliamentary elections later this year, the UN said Saturday, putting an agreed-upon roadmap to end the conflict there in jeopardy.

The Libyan Political Dialogue Forum, a 75-member body from all walks of life in Libya, concluded its five days of talks in a hotel outside Geneva on Friday, the UN support mission in Libya said.

Participants in the UN-brokered talks discussed several proposals for a constitutional basis for the elections, including some that were not consistent with the roadmap that set the vote on December 24. Others sought to establish preconditions to hold elections as planned, the mission said.

The UN mission said the LPDF members have created a committee tasked with bridging the gap among the proposals put before the forum. But the deadlock remained.

“It is regrettable,” said Raisedon Zenenga, the mission’s co-ordinator. “The people of Libya will certainly feel let down as they still aspire to the opportunity to exercise their democratic rights in presidential and parliamentary elections on December 24.”

The mission urged forum members to continue consultations to agree on “a workable compromise and cement what unites them”. It warned that proposals which “do not make the elections feasible and possible to hold elections on 24 December will not be entertained”.

“This is not the outcome that many of us had hoped for, but it is the better outcome given the options that were on the table,” Elham Saudi, a forum member, wrote on Twitter. “This only delays the battle, but does not resolve the issues.”

More than two dozen LPDF members criticised the UN mission for its proposal that the forum vote on suggestions that included keeping the current government in power, and holding only legislative elections.

Quote We hope the 75 Libyans in the LPDF will re-dedicate themselves to allowing the 7 million Libyans throughout the country to have a voice in shaping Libya’s future Richard Norland, US special envoy to Libya

Richard Norland, the US special envoy for Libya, accused “several members” of the forum of apparently trying to insert “poison pills” to ensure elections will not happen “either by prolonging the constitutional process or by creating new conditions that must be met for elections to occur”.

“We hope the 75 Libyans in the LPDF will re-dedicate themselves to allowing the 7 million Libyans throughout the country to have a voice in shaping Libya’s future,” he said.

Christian Buck, director of Middle East and North Africa at the German Foreign Ministry, urged the LPDF members to stick to the roadmap to elections in December.

“Any postponement would open doors to dangerous scenarios,” he wrote on Twitter.

The government, led by Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah, was appointed by the forum earlier this year in a vote mired in corruption allegations. Its main mandate is to prepare the country for December elections in hopes of stabilising the divided nation.

Libya has been plagued by corruption and turmoil since an uprising that toppled and killed longtime dictator Muammar Qaddafi in 2011. In recent years, the country was split between a UN-recognised government in the capital, Tripoli, and rival authorities based in the country’s east.

Each side was backed by armed groups and foreign governments. The UN estimated in December there were at least 20,000 foreign fighters and mercenaries in Libya, including Turkish troops, Syrians, Russians, Sudanese and Chadians.

In April 2019, east-based commander Khalifa Haftar and his forces launched an offensive to try to capture Tripoli. The 14-month campaign collapsed after Turkey stepped up its military support of the Tripoli government with hundreds of troops and thousands of Syrian mercenaries.

An October ceasefire agreement led to a deal on the December elections and a transitional government that took office in February. The deal included a demand that all foreign fighters and mercenaries leave Libya within 90 days, but that demand has yet to be met.

The biog Born November 11, 1948

Education: BA, English Language and Literature, Cairo University

Family: Four brothers, seven sisters, two daughters, 42 and 39, two sons, 43 and 35, and 15 grandchildren

Hobbies: Reading and traveling

10 tips for entry-level job seekers Have an up-to-date, professional LinkedIn profile. If you don’t have a LinkedIn account, set one up today. Avoid poor-quality profile pictures with distracting backgrounds. Include a professional summary and begin to grow your network.

Keep track of the job trends in your sector through the news. Apply for job alerts at your dream organisations and the types of jobs you want – LinkedIn uses AI to share similar relevant jobs based on your selections.

Double check that you’ve highlighted relevant skills on your resume and LinkedIn profile.

For most entry-level jobs, your resume will first be filtered by an applicant tracking system for keywords. Look closely at the description of the job you are applying for and mirror the language as much as possible (while being honest and accurate about your skills and experience).

Keep your CV professional and in a simple format – make sure you tailor your cover letter and application to the company and role.

Go online and look for details on job specifications for your target position. Make a list of skills required and set yourself some learning goals to tick off all the necessary skills one by one.

Don’t be afraid to reach outside your immediate friends and family to other acquaintances and let them know you are looking for new opportunities.

Make sure you’ve set your LinkedIn profile to signal that you are “open to opportunities”. Also be sure to use LinkedIn to search for people who are still actively hiring by searching for those that have the headline “I’m hiring” or “We’re hiring” in their profile.

Prepare for online interviews using mock interview tools. Even before landing interviews, it can be useful to start practising.

Be professional and patient. Always be professional with whoever you are interacting with throughout your search process, this will be remembered. You need to be patient, dedicated and not give up on your search. Candidates need to make sure they are following up appropriately for roles they have applied. Arda Atalay, head of Mena private sector at LinkedIn Talent Solutions, Rudy Bier, managing partner of Kinetic Business Solutions and Ben Kinerman Daltrey, co-founder of KinFitz

Tips for used car buyers Choose cars with GCC specifications

Get a service history for cars less than five years old

Don’t go cheap on the inspection

Check for oil leaks

Do a Google search on the standard problems for your car model

Do your due diligence. Get a transfer of ownership done at an official RTA centre

Check the vehicle’s condition. You don’t want to buy a car that’s a good deal but ends up costing you Dh10,000 in repairs every month

Validate warranty and service contracts with the relevant agency and and make sure they are valid when ownership is transferred

If you are planning to sell the car soon, buy one with a good resale value. The two most popular cars in the UAE are black or white in colour and other colours are harder to sell Tarek Kabrit, chief executive of Seez, and Imad Hammad, chief executive and co-founder of CarSwitch.com

The six points: 1. Ministers should be in the field, instead of always at conferences 2. Foreign diplomacy must be left to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation 3. Emiratisation is a top priority that will have a renewed push behind it 4. The UAE's economy must continue to thrive and grow 5. Complaints from the public must be addressed, not avoided 6. Have hope for the future, what is yet to come is bigger and better than before

The specs: Hyundai Ionic Hybrid Price, base: Dh117,000 (estimate) Engine: 1.6L four-cylinder, with 1.56kWh battery Transmission: Six-speed automatic Power: 105hp (engine), plus 43.5hp (battery) Torque: 147Nm (engine), plus 170Nm (battery) Fuel economy, combined: 3.4L / 100km

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cylinder turbo Power: 258hp from 5,000-6,500rpm Torque: 400Nm from 1,550-4,000rpm Transmission: Eight-speed auto Fuel consumption: 6.1L/100km Price: from Dh362,500 On sale: now

The specs: Hyundai Ionic Hybrid Price, base: Dh117,000 (estimate) Engine: 1.6L four-cylinder, with 1.56kWh battery Transmission: Six-speed automatic Power: 105hp (engine), plus 43.5hp (battery) Torque: 147Nm (engine), plus 170Nm (battery) Fuel economy, combined: 3.4L / 100km

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

