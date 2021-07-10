Large explosion heard in north Tehran

Blast caused by 'unknown object' resulted in no injuries or damage, state media says

An explosion was reported at the Mellat park in northern Tehran early on July 10, 2021. Reuters

Reuters
Jul 10, 2021

A loud blast heard in north Tehran early on Saturday was caused by an "unknown object" exploding in a park but no one was hurt, Iranian state television reported.

"An unknown object exploded. There was no damage and no one was hurt," a reporter said.

Tehran Deputy Governor Hamid Reza Goudarzi, who is in charge of security issues, visited the site.

"Just one explosion took place inside Mellat [People] Park," he told the semi-official Tasnim news agency.

Iraq and Iran suffer conjoined electricity crisis amid summer heat
IAEA exposes Iran’s plans to produce 20%-enriched uranium

Asked whether the incident was an attack, Mr Goudarzi said: "We are investigating the dimensions and causes of the incident and we will provide information after we are sure."

Attacks are rare in Iran, but a number of sensitive military and nuclear sites have been hit by explosions in recent years.

Iran has accused Israel of several attacks on facilities and scientists linked to its nuclear programme. Israel has neither denied nor confirmed the allegations.

Updated: July 10th 2021, 4:33 AM
'The Ice Road'

Director: Jonathan Hensleigh
Stars: Liam Neeson, Amber Midthunder, Laurence Fishburne

2/5

COMPANY PROFILE

Founders: Sebastian Stefan, Sebastian Morar and Claudia Pacurar

Based: Dubai, UAE

Founded: 2014

Number of employees: 36

Sector: Logistics

Raised: $2.5 million

Investors: DP World, Prime Venture Partners and family offices in Saudi Arabia and the UAE

