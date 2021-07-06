IAEA exposes Iran's plans to produce 20%-enriched uranium

A view of the Natanz uranium enrichment facility 250 km (155 miles) south of the Iranian capital Tehran. Reuters.

Iran is planning to produce uranium metal enriched to up to 20 per cent purity for reactor fuel, the UN’s nuclear watchdog has said.

The International Atomic Energy Agency said on Tuesday that the process would be multi-stage, suggesting it will take time to reach top speed.

However, the move is likely to anger the western powers in talks about reviving the Iran nuclear deal.

Western governments have already condemned Iran’s production of a small quantity of uranium that was not enriched and its plans to produce enriched metal, which can be used to make a nuclear bomb.

Diplomats earlier this month claimed that Iran has been restricting UN nuclear inspectors’ access to its main uranium enrichment plant at Natanz, citing security concerns after what it says was an attack on the site by Israel in April.

This follows various moves by Iran that breach its 2015 nuclear deal with major world powers after the United States abandoned the agreement and reimposed sanctions on Tehran.

That deal offered Tehran relief from western and UN sanctions in exchange for a commitment to never acquire nuclear weapons, and a drastic reduction of its nuclear programme.

But former US president Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew the US from the agreement and reimposed sanctions and imposed new ones.

That resulted in Iran renouncing most of its key commitments restricting its controversial nuclear activities, which it says are for peaceful purposes only.

