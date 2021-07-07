Giant container ship 'Ever Given' sails away as settlement is reached

Ever Given, one of the world's largest container ships, is seen at the Suez Canal after the canal authority reached a settlement with the vessel's owner and insurers, in Ismailia, Egypt. (AMR ABDALLAH DALSH/REUTERS)

The giant Ever Given container ship that blocked the Suez Canal for six days in March was allowed to sail on Wednesday after its owners and Egyptian authorities struck a compensation deal of about $550 million, ending a legal dispute over an incident that captivated the world and disrupted global trade.

The compensation agreement was signed at a ceremony held at the Suez Canal city of Ismailia shortly after the Panama-registered Ever Given began to sail.

The 400-metre-long vessel set sail, heading north towards the Mediterranean. It was moored for three months at the Great Bitter Lake, located halfway through the waterway, while a legal battle over compensation went on in an Egyptian court.

Osama Rabie, the canal head, confirmed the settlement, saying it was in the region of $550 million, but would not confirm the final figure. Sources close to the authority told The National this week that the final agreement was for $540 million.

Of the compensation, $240 million would be immediately paid to the Suez Canal authority by the Ever Given’s owners, Japanese shipping company Shoei Kisen Kaisha. The remainder would be paid in instalments over the next year, according to sources familiar with the deal.

The Ever Given was escorted out of the waterway by four tugboats. On board the vessel were two of the canal’s most seasoned pilots, guides who help transiting ships navigate the canal, according to the Suez Canal Authority.

The canal’s management had initially demanded $916 million in compensation, but that figure was contested by the owners as too high. The Suez Canal Authority, or SCA, later reduced its demand first to $550 million and then to $540 million.

The SCA says the compensation is for physical damage sustained by the canal during efforts to refloat the vessel as well as lost revenue from the hundreds of ships that waited for days on both ends of the canal because of the blockage. Scores of other ships opted to sail around the Cape of Good Hope at the southern tip of Africa.

Wednesday’s ceremony came a day after an Egyptian court ruled to end the detention of the Panama-registered Ever Given.

The Ever Given incident took nationalistic dimensions soon after it began to unfold, with efforts to refloat the vessel lavishly praised and cited as a shining example of resourcefulness and exemplary work ethics.

Pro-government Egyptian commentators saw a silver lining in the disruption the incident caused to global trade, saying it drew attention to the vitality of the canal.

"The Ever Given saga has been tough eve, but it musty be counted as one of the Suez Canal Authority's most important accomplishments," Geroge Safwat, the authority's spokesman, told Wednesday's ceremony. "Everyone who works for the Suez Canal will remember today as one of the most important days of the canal's 15-year-old history."