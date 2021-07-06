Egyptian court rules to end ‘Ever Given’ detention in Suez Canal

na pic 7 Satellite image shows the Suez Canal, a global trade way, blocked by the Ever Given vessel. Airbus Space (Airbus Space)

An Egyptian court ruled on Tuesday to end the detention of the Ever Given container ship, which blocked the Suez Canal for six days in March and halted the global maritime trade.

A legal dispute between the 400-metre vessel’s owner and the waterway’s authority ended amicably days earlier, with plans to sign a compensation contract on Wednesday.

The ship has been moored at Great Bitter Lake, off the canal, with its captain and crew on board since it was refloated in March.

The Panama-registered Ever Given will be allowed to leave on Wednesday after a ceremony is held in the nearby city of Ismailia to mark the agreement.

A legal battle between the Suez Canal Authority the ship’s owner, Japanese shipping company Shoei Kisen Kaisha, began in March.

They reached an amicable agreement after three months of negotiations and delayed court hearings.

The compensation sum will be announced officially tomorrow. But on Sunday, a source close to the negotiations told The National the figure would be $540 million, with $240 million to be received in one batch and the rest paid in instalments over the next year.

On Tuesday, Ismailia Economic Court said the Ever Given’s captain and crew would be told later that day their detention had ended.

It said the ship would be escorted out of the waterway by two tugboats and two of the canal’s most seasoned pilots, guides who help passing vessels navigate the canal.

The authority had previously requested $916 million in compensation from the ship’s owner, which contested the figure in court.

SCA later reduced its demand to $550 million for physical damage sustained to the canal and lost revenue.

Hundreds of ships had to wait to pass the blockage or make the longer journey around the Cape of Good Hope, one of Africa’s southernmost points.

The legal dispute became a nationalistic struggle for many Egyptian observers, who lauded the SCA for protecting Egypt’s rights and not budging in its request for compensation.

It ended with no damage to Japanese-Egyptian relations, SCA chairman Admiral Osama Rabie said on Sunday. He said the authority was keen not to lose Shoei Kisen Kaisha as a client.

Why your domicile status is important Your UK residence status is assessed using the statutory residence test. While your residence status – ie where you live - is assessed every year, your domicile status is assessed over your lifetime. Your domicile of origin generally comes from your parents and if your parents were not married, then it is decided by your father. Your domicile is generally the country your father considered his permanent home when you were born. UK residents who have their permanent home ("domicile") outside the UK may not have to pay UK tax on foreign income. For example, they do not pay tax on foreign income or gains if they are less than £2,000 in the tax year and do not transfer that gain to a UK bank account. A UK-domiciled person, however, is liable for UK tax on their worldwide income and gains when they are resident in the UK.

Why your domicile status is important Your UK residence status is assessed using the statutory residence test. While your residence status – ie where you live - is assessed every year, your domicile status is assessed over your lifetime. Your domicile of origin generally comes from your parents and if your parents were not married, then it is decided by your father. Your domicile is generally the country your father considered his permanent home when you were born. UK residents who have their permanent home ("domicile") outside the UK may not have to pay UK tax on foreign income. For example, they do not pay tax on foreign income or gains if they are less than £2,000 in the tax year and do not transfer that gain to a UK bank account. A UK-domiciled person, however, is liable for UK tax on their worldwide income and gains when they are resident in the UK.

Why your domicile status is important Your UK residence status is assessed using the statutory residence test. While your residence status – ie where you live - is assessed every year, your domicile status is assessed over your lifetime. Your domicile of origin generally comes from your parents and if your parents were not married, then it is decided by your father. Your domicile is generally the country your father considered his permanent home when you were born. UK residents who have their permanent home ("domicile") outside the UK may not have to pay UK tax on foreign income. For example, they do not pay tax on foreign income or gains if they are less than £2,000 in the tax year and do not transfer that gain to a UK bank account. A UK-domiciled person, however, is liable for UK tax on their worldwide income and gains when they are resident in the UK.

Why your domicile status is important Your UK residence status is assessed using the statutory residence test. While your residence status – ie where you live - is assessed every year, your domicile status is assessed over your lifetime. Your domicile of origin generally comes from your parents and if your parents were not married, then it is decided by your father. Your domicile is generally the country your father considered his permanent home when you were born. UK residents who have their permanent home ("domicile") outside the UK may not have to pay UK tax on foreign income. For example, they do not pay tax on foreign income or gains if they are less than £2,000 in the tax year and do not transfer that gain to a UK bank account. A UK-domiciled person, however, is liable for UK tax on their worldwide income and gains when they are resident in the UK.

Why your domicile status is important Your UK residence status is assessed using the statutory residence test. While your residence status – ie where you live - is assessed every year, your domicile status is assessed over your lifetime. Your domicile of origin generally comes from your parents and if your parents were not married, then it is decided by your father. Your domicile is generally the country your father considered his permanent home when you were born. UK residents who have their permanent home ("domicile") outside the UK may not have to pay UK tax on foreign income. For example, they do not pay tax on foreign income or gains if they are less than £2,000 in the tax year and do not transfer that gain to a UK bank account. A UK-domiciled person, however, is liable for UK tax on their worldwide income and gains when they are resident in the UK.

Why your domicile status is important Your UK residence status is assessed using the statutory residence test. While your residence status – ie where you live - is assessed every year, your domicile status is assessed over your lifetime. Your domicile of origin generally comes from your parents and if your parents were not married, then it is decided by your father. Your domicile is generally the country your father considered his permanent home when you were born. UK residents who have their permanent home ("domicile") outside the UK may not have to pay UK tax on foreign income. For example, they do not pay tax on foreign income or gains if they are less than £2,000 in the tax year and do not transfer that gain to a UK bank account. A UK-domiciled person, however, is liable for UK tax on their worldwide income and gains when they are resident in the UK.

Why your domicile status is important Your UK residence status is assessed using the statutory residence test. While your residence status – ie where you live - is assessed every year, your domicile status is assessed over your lifetime. Your domicile of origin generally comes from your parents and if your parents were not married, then it is decided by your father. Your domicile is generally the country your father considered his permanent home when you were born. UK residents who have their permanent home ("domicile") outside the UK may not have to pay UK tax on foreign income. For example, they do not pay tax on foreign income or gains if they are less than £2,000 in the tax year and do not transfer that gain to a UK bank account. A UK-domiciled person, however, is liable for UK tax on their worldwide income and gains when they are resident in the UK.

Why your domicile status is important Your UK residence status is assessed using the statutory residence test. While your residence status – ie where you live - is assessed every year, your domicile status is assessed over your lifetime. Your domicile of origin generally comes from your parents and if your parents were not married, then it is decided by your father. Your domicile is generally the country your father considered his permanent home when you were born. UK residents who have their permanent home ("domicile") outside the UK may not have to pay UK tax on foreign income. For example, they do not pay tax on foreign income or gains if they are less than £2,000 in the tax year and do not transfer that gain to a UK bank account. A UK-domiciled person, however, is liable for UK tax on their worldwide income and gains when they are resident in the UK.

Why your domicile status is important Your UK residence status is assessed using the statutory residence test. While your residence status – ie where you live - is assessed every year, your domicile status is assessed over your lifetime. Your domicile of origin generally comes from your parents and if your parents were not married, then it is decided by your father. Your domicile is generally the country your father considered his permanent home when you were born. UK residents who have their permanent home ("domicile") outside the UK may not have to pay UK tax on foreign income. For example, they do not pay tax on foreign income or gains if they are less than £2,000 in the tax year and do not transfer that gain to a UK bank account. A UK-domiciled person, however, is liable for UK tax on their worldwide income and gains when they are resident in the UK.

Why your domicile status is important Your UK residence status is assessed using the statutory residence test. While your residence status – ie where you live - is assessed every year, your domicile status is assessed over your lifetime. Your domicile of origin generally comes from your parents and if your parents were not married, then it is decided by your father. Your domicile is generally the country your father considered his permanent home when you were born. UK residents who have their permanent home ("domicile") outside the UK may not have to pay UK tax on foreign income. For example, they do not pay tax on foreign income or gains if they are less than £2,000 in the tax year and do not transfer that gain to a UK bank account. A UK-domiciled person, however, is liable for UK tax on their worldwide income and gains when they are resident in the UK.

Why your domicile status is important Your UK residence status is assessed using the statutory residence test. While your residence status – ie where you live - is assessed every year, your domicile status is assessed over your lifetime. Your domicile of origin generally comes from your parents and if your parents were not married, then it is decided by your father. Your domicile is generally the country your father considered his permanent home when you were born. UK residents who have their permanent home ("domicile") outside the UK may not have to pay UK tax on foreign income. For example, they do not pay tax on foreign income or gains if they are less than £2,000 in the tax year and do not transfer that gain to a UK bank account. A UK-domiciled person, however, is liable for UK tax on their worldwide income and gains when they are resident in the UK.

Why your domicile status is important Your UK residence status is assessed using the statutory residence test. While your residence status – ie where you live - is assessed every year, your domicile status is assessed over your lifetime. Your domicile of origin generally comes from your parents and if your parents were not married, then it is decided by your father. Your domicile is generally the country your father considered his permanent home when you were born. UK residents who have their permanent home ("domicile") outside the UK may not have to pay UK tax on foreign income. For example, they do not pay tax on foreign income or gains if they are less than £2,000 in the tax year and do not transfer that gain to a UK bank account. A UK-domiciled person, however, is liable for UK tax on their worldwide income and gains when they are resident in the UK.

Why your domicile status is important Your UK residence status is assessed using the statutory residence test. While your residence status – ie where you live - is assessed every year, your domicile status is assessed over your lifetime. Your domicile of origin generally comes from your parents and if your parents were not married, then it is decided by your father. Your domicile is generally the country your father considered his permanent home when you were born. UK residents who have their permanent home ("domicile") outside the UK may not have to pay UK tax on foreign income. For example, they do not pay tax on foreign income or gains if they are less than £2,000 in the tax year and do not transfer that gain to a UK bank account. A UK-domiciled person, however, is liable for UK tax on their worldwide income and gains when they are resident in the UK.

Why your domicile status is important Your UK residence status is assessed using the statutory residence test. While your residence status – ie where you live - is assessed every year, your domicile status is assessed over your lifetime. Your domicile of origin generally comes from your parents and if your parents were not married, then it is decided by your father. Your domicile is generally the country your father considered his permanent home when you were born. UK residents who have their permanent home ("domicile") outside the UK may not have to pay UK tax on foreign income. For example, they do not pay tax on foreign income or gains if they are less than £2,000 in the tax year and do not transfer that gain to a UK bank account. A UK-domiciled person, however, is liable for UK tax on their worldwide income and gains when they are resident in the UK.

Why your domicile status is important Your UK residence status is assessed using the statutory residence test. While your residence status – ie where you live - is assessed every year, your domicile status is assessed over your lifetime. Your domicile of origin generally comes from your parents and if your parents were not married, then it is decided by your father. Your domicile is generally the country your father considered his permanent home when you were born. UK residents who have their permanent home ("domicile") outside the UK may not have to pay UK tax on foreign income. For example, they do not pay tax on foreign income or gains if they are less than £2,000 in the tax year and do not transfer that gain to a UK bank account. A UK-domiciled person, however, is liable for UK tax on their worldwide income and gains when they are resident in the UK.

Why your domicile status is important Your UK residence status is assessed using the statutory residence test. While your residence status – ie where you live - is assessed every year, your domicile status is assessed over your lifetime. Your domicile of origin generally comes from your parents and if your parents were not married, then it is decided by your father. Your domicile is generally the country your father considered his permanent home when you were born. UK residents who have their permanent home ("domicile") outside the UK may not have to pay UK tax on foreign income. For example, they do not pay tax on foreign income or gains if they are less than £2,000 in the tax year and do not transfer that gain to a UK bank account. A UK-domiciled person, however, is liable for UK tax on their worldwide income and gains when they are resident in the UK.

Results 2.15pm: Maiden (PA) Dh40,000 1,200m Winner: Maqam, Fabrice Veron (jockey), Eric Lemartinel (trainer). 2.45pm: Maiden (PA) Dh40,000 1,200m Winner: Mamia Al Reef, Szczepan Mazur, Ibrahim Al Hadhrami. 3.15pm: Handicap (PA) Dh40,000 2,000m Winner: Jaahiz, Fabrice Veron, Eric Lemartinel. 3.45pm: Handicap (PA) Dh40,000 1,000m Winner: Qanoon, Szczepan Mazur, Irfan Ellahi. 4.15pm: Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Cup Handicap (TB) Dh200,000 1,700m. Winner: Philosopher, Tadhg O’Shea, Salem bin Ghadayer. 54.45pm: Handicap (PA) Dh40,000 1,700m Winner: Jap Al Yassoob, Fernando Jara, Irfan Ellahi.

Results 2.15pm: Maiden (PA) Dh40,000 1,200m Winner: Maqam, Fabrice Veron (jockey), Eric Lemartinel (trainer). 2.45pm: Maiden (PA) Dh40,000 1,200m Winner: Mamia Al Reef, Szczepan Mazur, Ibrahim Al Hadhrami. 3.15pm: Handicap (PA) Dh40,000 2,000m Winner: Jaahiz, Fabrice Veron, Eric Lemartinel. 3.45pm: Handicap (PA) Dh40,000 1,000m Winner: Qanoon, Szczepan Mazur, Irfan Ellahi. 4.15pm: Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Cup Handicap (TB) Dh200,000 1,700m. Winner: Philosopher, Tadhg O’Shea, Salem bin Ghadayer. 54.45pm: Handicap (PA) Dh40,000 1,700m Winner: Jap Al Yassoob, Fernando Jara, Irfan Ellahi.

Results 2.15pm: Maiden (PA) Dh40,000 1,200m Winner: Maqam, Fabrice Veron (jockey), Eric Lemartinel (trainer). 2.45pm: Maiden (PA) Dh40,000 1,200m Winner: Mamia Al Reef, Szczepan Mazur, Ibrahim Al Hadhrami. 3.15pm: Handicap (PA) Dh40,000 2,000m Winner: Jaahiz, Fabrice Veron, Eric Lemartinel. 3.45pm: Handicap (PA) Dh40,000 1,000m Winner: Qanoon, Szczepan Mazur, Irfan Ellahi. 4.15pm: Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Cup Handicap (TB) Dh200,000 1,700m. Winner: Philosopher, Tadhg O’Shea, Salem bin Ghadayer. 54.45pm: Handicap (PA) Dh40,000 1,700m Winner: Jap Al Yassoob, Fernando Jara, Irfan Ellahi.

Results 2.15pm: Maiden (PA) Dh40,000 1,200m Winner: Maqam, Fabrice Veron (jockey), Eric Lemartinel (trainer). 2.45pm: Maiden (PA) Dh40,000 1,200m Winner: Mamia Al Reef, Szczepan Mazur, Ibrahim Al Hadhrami. 3.15pm: Handicap (PA) Dh40,000 2,000m Winner: Jaahiz, Fabrice Veron, Eric Lemartinel. 3.45pm: Handicap (PA) Dh40,000 1,000m Winner: Qanoon, Szczepan Mazur, Irfan Ellahi. 4.15pm: Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Cup Handicap (TB) Dh200,000 1,700m. Winner: Philosopher, Tadhg O’Shea, Salem bin Ghadayer. 54.45pm: Handicap (PA) Dh40,000 1,700m Winner: Jap Al Yassoob, Fernando Jara, Irfan Ellahi.

Results 2.15pm: Maiden (PA) Dh40,000 1,200m Winner: Maqam, Fabrice Veron (jockey), Eric Lemartinel (trainer). 2.45pm: Maiden (PA) Dh40,000 1,200m Winner: Mamia Al Reef, Szczepan Mazur, Ibrahim Al Hadhrami. 3.15pm: Handicap (PA) Dh40,000 2,000m Winner: Jaahiz, Fabrice Veron, Eric Lemartinel. 3.45pm: Handicap (PA) Dh40,000 1,000m Winner: Qanoon, Szczepan Mazur, Irfan Ellahi. 4.15pm: Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Cup Handicap (TB) Dh200,000 1,700m. Winner: Philosopher, Tadhg O’Shea, Salem bin Ghadayer. 54.45pm: Handicap (PA) Dh40,000 1,700m Winner: Jap Al Yassoob, Fernando Jara, Irfan Ellahi.

Results 2.15pm: Maiden (PA) Dh40,000 1,200m Winner: Maqam, Fabrice Veron (jockey), Eric Lemartinel (trainer). 2.45pm: Maiden (PA) Dh40,000 1,200m Winner: Mamia Al Reef, Szczepan Mazur, Ibrahim Al Hadhrami. 3.15pm: Handicap (PA) Dh40,000 2,000m Winner: Jaahiz, Fabrice Veron, Eric Lemartinel. 3.45pm: Handicap (PA) Dh40,000 1,000m Winner: Qanoon, Szczepan Mazur, Irfan Ellahi. 4.15pm: Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Cup Handicap (TB) Dh200,000 1,700m. Winner: Philosopher, Tadhg O’Shea, Salem bin Ghadayer. 54.45pm: Handicap (PA) Dh40,000 1,700m Winner: Jap Al Yassoob, Fernando Jara, Irfan Ellahi.

Results 2.15pm: Maiden (PA) Dh40,000 1,200m Winner: Maqam, Fabrice Veron (jockey), Eric Lemartinel (trainer). 2.45pm: Maiden (PA) Dh40,000 1,200m Winner: Mamia Al Reef, Szczepan Mazur, Ibrahim Al Hadhrami. 3.15pm: Handicap (PA) Dh40,000 2,000m Winner: Jaahiz, Fabrice Veron, Eric Lemartinel. 3.45pm: Handicap (PA) Dh40,000 1,000m Winner: Qanoon, Szczepan Mazur, Irfan Ellahi. 4.15pm: Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Cup Handicap (TB) Dh200,000 1,700m. Winner: Philosopher, Tadhg O’Shea, Salem bin Ghadayer. 54.45pm: Handicap (PA) Dh40,000 1,700m Winner: Jap Al Yassoob, Fernando Jara, Irfan Ellahi.

Results 2.15pm: Maiden (PA) Dh40,000 1,200m Winner: Maqam, Fabrice Veron (jockey), Eric Lemartinel (trainer). 2.45pm: Maiden (PA) Dh40,000 1,200m Winner: Mamia Al Reef, Szczepan Mazur, Ibrahim Al Hadhrami. 3.15pm: Handicap (PA) Dh40,000 2,000m Winner: Jaahiz, Fabrice Veron, Eric Lemartinel. 3.45pm: Handicap (PA) Dh40,000 1,000m Winner: Qanoon, Szczepan Mazur, Irfan Ellahi. 4.15pm: Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Cup Handicap (TB) Dh200,000 1,700m. Winner: Philosopher, Tadhg O’Shea, Salem bin Ghadayer. 54.45pm: Handicap (PA) Dh40,000 1,700m Winner: Jap Al Yassoob, Fernando Jara, Irfan Ellahi.

Results 2.15pm: Maiden (PA) Dh40,000 1,200m Winner: Maqam, Fabrice Veron (jockey), Eric Lemartinel (trainer). 2.45pm: Maiden (PA) Dh40,000 1,200m Winner: Mamia Al Reef, Szczepan Mazur, Ibrahim Al Hadhrami. 3.15pm: Handicap (PA) Dh40,000 2,000m Winner: Jaahiz, Fabrice Veron, Eric Lemartinel. 3.45pm: Handicap (PA) Dh40,000 1,000m Winner: Qanoon, Szczepan Mazur, Irfan Ellahi. 4.15pm: Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Cup Handicap (TB) Dh200,000 1,700m. Winner: Philosopher, Tadhg O’Shea, Salem bin Ghadayer. 54.45pm: Handicap (PA) Dh40,000 1,700m Winner: Jap Al Yassoob, Fernando Jara, Irfan Ellahi.

Results 2.15pm: Maiden (PA) Dh40,000 1,200m Winner: Maqam, Fabrice Veron (jockey), Eric Lemartinel (trainer). 2.45pm: Maiden (PA) Dh40,000 1,200m Winner: Mamia Al Reef, Szczepan Mazur, Ibrahim Al Hadhrami. 3.15pm: Handicap (PA) Dh40,000 2,000m Winner: Jaahiz, Fabrice Veron, Eric Lemartinel. 3.45pm: Handicap (PA) Dh40,000 1,000m Winner: Qanoon, Szczepan Mazur, Irfan Ellahi. 4.15pm: Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Cup Handicap (TB) Dh200,000 1,700m. Winner: Philosopher, Tadhg O’Shea, Salem bin Ghadayer. 54.45pm: Handicap (PA) Dh40,000 1,700m Winner: Jap Al Yassoob, Fernando Jara, Irfan Ellahi.

Results 2.15pm: Maiden (PA) Dh40,000 1,200m Winner: Maqam, Fabrice Veron (jockey), Eric Lemartinel (trainer). 2.45pm: Maiden (PA) Dh40,000 1,200m Winner: Mamia Al Reef, Szczepan Mazur, Ibrahim Al Hadhrami. 3.15pm: Handicap (PA) Dh40,000 2,000m Winner: Jaahiz, Fabrice Veron, Eric Lemartinel. 3.45pm: Handicap (PA) Dh40,000 1,000m Winner: Qanoon, Szczepan Mazur, Irfan Ellahi. 4.15pm: Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Cup Handicap (TB) Dh200,000 1,700m. Winner: Philosopher, Tadhg O’Shea, Salem bin Ghadayer. 54.45pm: Handicap (PA) Dh40,000 1,700m Winner: Jap Al Yassoob, Fernando Jara, Irfan Ellahi.

Results 2.15pm: Maiden (PA) Dh40,000 1,200m Winner: Maqam, Fabrice Veron (jockey), Eric Lemartinel (trainer). 2.45pm: Maiden (PA) Dh40,000 1,200m Winner: Mamia Al Reef, Szczepan Mazur, Ibrahim Al Hadhrami. 3.15pm: Handicap (PA) Dh40,000 2,000m Winner: Jaahiz, Fabrice Veron, Eric Lemartinel. 3.45pm: Handicap (PA) Dh40,000 1,000m Winner: Qanoon, Szczepan Mazur, Irfan Ellahi. 4.15pm: Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Cup Handicap (TB) Dh200,000 1,700m. Winner: Philosopher, Tadhg O’Shea, Salem bin Ghadayer. 54.45pm: Handicap (PA) Dh40,000 1,700m Winner: Jap Al Yassoob, Fernando Jara, Irfan Ellahi.

Results 2.15pm: Maiden (PA) Dh40,000 1,200m Winner: Maqam, Fabrice Veron (jockey), Eric Lemartinel (trainer). 2.45pm: Maiden (PA) Dh40,000 1,200m Winner: Mamia Al Reef, Szczepan Mazur, Ibrahim Al Hadhrami. 3.15pm: Handicap (PA) Dh40,000 2,000m Winner: Jaahiz, Fabrice Veron, Eric Lemartinel. 3.45pm: Handicap (PA) Dh40,000 1,000m Winner: Qanoon, Szczepan Mazur, Irfan Ellahi. 4.15pm: Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Cup Handicap (TB) Dh200,000 1,700m. Winner: Philosopher, Tadhg O’Shea, Salem bin Ghadayer. 54.45pm: Handicap (PA) Dh40,000 1,700m Winner: Jap Al Yassoob, Fernando Jara, Irfan Ellahi.

Results 2.15pm: Maiden (PA) Dh40,000 1,200m Winner: Maqam, Fabrice Veron (jockey), Eric Lemartinel (trainer). 2.45pm: Maiden (PA) Dh40,000 1,200m Winner: Mamia Al Reef, Szczepan Mazur, Ibrahim Al Hadhrami. 3.15pm: Handicap (PA) Dh40,000 2,000m Winner: Jaahiz, Fabrice Veron, Eric Lemartinel. 3.45pm: Handicap (PA) Dh40,000 1,000m Winner: Qanoon, Szczepan Mazur, Irfan Ellahi. 4.15pm: Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Cup Handicap (TB) Dh200,000 1,700m. Winner: Philosopher, Tadhg O’Shea, Salem bin Ghadayer. 54.45pm: Handicap (PA) Dh40,000 1,700m Winner: Jap Al Yassoob, Fernando Jara, Irfan Ellahi.

Results 2.15pm: Maiden (PA) Dh40,000 1,200m Winner: Maqam, Fabrice Veron (jockey), Eric Lemartinel (trainer). 2.45pm: Maiden (PA) Dh40,000 1,200m Winner: Mamia Al Reef, Szczepan Mazur, Ibrahim Al Hadhrami. 3.15pm: Handicap (PA) Dh40,000 2,000m Winner: Jaahiz, Fabrice Veron, Eric Lemartinel. 3.45pm: Handicap (PA) Dh40,000 1,000m Winner: Qanoon, Szczepan Mazur, Irfan Ellahi. 4.15pm: Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Cup Handicap (TB) Dh200,000 1,700m. Winner: Philosopher, Tadhg O’Shea, Salem bin Ghadayer. 54.45pm: Handicap (PA) Dh40,000 1,700m Winner: Jap Al Yassoob, Fernando Jara, Irfan Ellahi.

Results 2.15pm: Maiden (PA) Dh40,000 1,200m Winner: Maqam, Fabrice Veron (jockey), Eric Lemartinel (trainer). 2.45pm: Maiden (PA) Dh40,000 1,200m Winner: Mamia Al Reef, Szczepan Mazur, Ibrahim Al Hadhrami. 3.15pm: Handicap (PA) Dh40,000 2,000m Winner: Jaahiz, Fabrice Veron, Eric Lemartinel. 3.45pm: Handicap (PA) Dh40,000 1,000m Winner: Qanoon, Szczepan Mazur, Irfan Ellahi. 4.15pm: Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Cup Handicap (TB) Dh200,000 1,700m. Winner: Philosopher, Tadhg O’Shea, Salem bin Ghadayer. 54.45pm: Handicap (PA) Dh40,000 1,700m Winner: Jap Al Yassoob, Fernando Jara, Irfan Ellahi.

8 traditional Jamaican dishes to try at Kingston 21 Trench Town Rock: Jamaican-style curry goat served in a pastry basket with a carrot and potato garnish Rock Steady Jerk Chicken: chicken marinated for 24 hours and slow-cooked on the grill Mento Oxtail: flavoured oxtail stewed for five hours with herbs Ackee and salt fish: the national dish of Jamaica makes for a hearty breakfast Jamaican porridge: another breakfast favourite, can be made with peanut, cornmeal, banana and plantain Jamaican beef patty: a pastry with ground beef filling Hellshire Pon di Beach: Fresh fish with pickles Out of Many: traditional sweet potato pudding

8 traditional Jamaican dishes to try at Kingston 21 Trench Town Rock: Jamaican-style curry goat served in a pastry basket with a carrot and potato garnish Rock Steady Jerk Chicken: chicken marinated for 24 hours and slow-cooked on the grill Mento Oxtail: flavoured oxtail stewed for five hours with herbs Ackee and salt fish: the national dish of Jamaica makes for a hearty breakfast Jamaican porridge: another breakfast favourite, can be made with peanut, cornmeal, banana and plantain Jamaican beef patty: a pastry with ground beef filling Hellshire Pon di Beach: Fresh fish with pickles Out of Many: traditional sweet potato pudding

8 traditional Jamaican dishes to try at Kingston 21 Trench Town Rock: Jamaican-style curry goat served in a pastry basket with a carrot and potato garnish Rock Steady Jerk Chicken: chicken marinated for 24 hours and slow-cooked on the grill Mento Oxtail: flavoured oxtail stewed for five hours with herbs Ackee and salt fish: the national dish of Jamaica makes for a hearty breakfast Jamaican porridge: another breakfast favourite, can be made with peanut, cornmeal, banana and plantain Jamaican beef patty: a pastry with ground beef filling Hellshire Pon di Beach: Fresh fish with pickles Out of Many: traditional sweet potato pudding

8 traditional Jamaican dishes to try at Kingston 21 Trench Town Rock: Jamaican-style curry goat served in a pastry basket with a carrot and potato garnish Rock Steady Jerk Chicken: chicken marinated for 24 hours and slow-cooked on the grill Mento Oxtail: flavoured oxtail stewed for five hours with herbs Ackee and salt fish: the national dish of Jamaica makes for a hearty breakfast Jamaican porridge: another breakfast favourite, can be made with peanut, cornmeal, banana and plantain Jamaican beef patty: a pastry with ground beef filling Hellshire Pon di Beach: Fresh fish with pickles Out of Many: traditional sweet potato pudding

8 traditional Jamaican dishes to try at Kingston 21 Trench Town Rock: Jamaican-style curry goat served in a pastry basket with a carrot and potato garnish Rock Steady Jerk Chicken: chicken marinated for 24 hours and slow-cooked on the grill Mento Oxtail: flavoured oxtail stewed for five hours with herbs Ackee and salt fish: the national dish of Jamaica makes for a hearty breakfast Jamaican porridge: another breakfast favourite, can be made with peanut, cornmeal, banana and plantain Jamaican beef patty: a pastry with ground beef filling Hellshire Pon di Beach: Fresh fish with pickles Out of Many: traditional sweet potato pudding

8 traditional Jamaican dishes to try at Kingston 21 Trench Town Rock: Jamaican-style curry goat served in a pastry basket with a carrot and potato garnish Rock Steady Jerk Chicken: chicken marinated for 24 hours and slow-cooked on the grill Mento Oxtail: flavoured oxtail stewed for five hours with herbs Ackee and salt fish: the national dish of Jamaica makes for a hearty breakfast Jamaican porridge: another breakfast favourite, can be made with peanut, cornmeal, banana and plantain Jamaican beef patty: a pastry with ground beef filling Hellshire Pon di Beach: Fresh fish with pickles Out of Many: traditional sweet potato pudding

8 traditional Jamaican dishes to try at Kingston 21 Trench Town Rock: Jamaican-style curry goat served in a pastry basket with a carrot and potato garnish Rock Steady Jerk Chicken: chicken marinated for 24 hours and slow-cooked on the grill Mento Oxtail: flavoured oxtail stewed for five hours with herbs Ackee and salt fish: the national dish of Jamaica makes for a hearty breakfast Jamaican porridge: another breakfast favourite, can be made with peanut, cornmeal, banana and plantain Jamaican beef patty: a pastry with ground beef filling Hellshire Pon di Beach: Fresh fish with pickles Out of Many: traditional sweet potato pudding

8 traditional Jamaican dishes to try at Kingston 21 Trench Town Rock: Jamaican-style curry goat served in a pastry basket with a carrot and potato garnish Rock Steady Jerk Chicken: chicken marinated for 24 hours and slow-cooked on the grill Mento Oxtail: flavoured oxtail stewed for five hours with herbs Ackee and salt fish: the national dish of Jamaica makes for a hearty breakfast Jamaican porridge: another breakfast favourite, can be made with peanut, cornmeal, banana and plantain Jamaican beef patty: a pastry with ground beef filling Hellshire Pon di Beach: Fresh fish with pickles Out of Many: traditional sweet potato pudding

8 traditional Jamaican dishes to try at Kingston 21 Trench Town Rock: Jamaican-style curry goat served in a pastry basket with a carrot and potato garnish Rock Steady Jerk Chicken: chicken marinated for 24 hours and slow-cooked on the grill Mento Oxtail: flavoured oxtail stewed for five hours with herbs Ackee and salt fish: the national dish of Jamaica makes for a hearty breakfast Jamaican porridge: another breakfast favourite, can be made with peanut, cornmeal, banana and plantain Jamaican beef patty: a pastry with ground beef filling Hellshire Pon di Beach: Fresh fish with pickles Out of Many: traditional sweet potato pudding

8 traditional Jamaican dishes to try at Kingston 21 Trench Town Rock: Jamaican-style curry goat served in a pastry basket with a carrot and potato garnish Rock Steady Jerk Chicken: chicken marinated for 24 hours and slow-cooked on the grill Mento Oxtail: flavoured oxtail stewed for five hours with herbs Ackee and salt fish: the national dish of Jamaica makes for a hearty breakfast Jamaican porridge: another breakfast favourite, can be made with peanut, cornmeal, banana and plantain Jamaican beef patty: a pastry with ground beef filling Hellshire Pon di Beach: Fresh fish with pickles Out of Many: traditional sweet potato pudding

8 traditional Jamaican dishes to try at Kingston 21 Trench Town Rock: Jamaican-style curry goat served in a pastry basket with a carrot and potato garnish Rock Steady Jerk Chicken: chicken marinated for 24 hours and slow-cooked on the grill Mento Oxtail: flavoured oxtail stewed for five hours with herbs Ackee and salt fish: the national dish of Jamaica makes for a hearty breakfast Jamaican porridge: another breakfast favourite, can be made with peanut, cornmeal, banana and plantain Jamaican beef patty: a pastry with ground beef filling Hellshire Pon di Beach: Fresh fish with pickles Out of Many: traditional sweet potato pudding

8 traditional Jamaican dishes to try at Kingston 21 Trench Town Rock: Jamaican-style curry goat served in a pastry basket with a carrot and potato garnish Rock Steady Jerk Chicken: chicken marinated for 24 hours and slow-cooked on the grill Mento Oxtail: flavoured oxtail stewed for five hours with herbs Ackee and salt fish: the national dish of Jamaica makes for a hearty breakfast Jamaican porridge: another breakfast favourite, can be made with peanut, cornmeal, banana and plantain Jamaican beef patty: a pastry with ground beef filling Hellshire Pon di Beach: Fresh fish with pickles Out of Many: traditional sweet potato pudding

8 traditional Jamaican dishes to try at Kingston 21 Trench Town Rock: Jamaican-style curry goat served in a pastry basket with a carrot and potato garnish Rock Steady Jerk Chicken: chicken marinated for 24 hours and slow-cooked on the grill Mento Oxtail: flavoured oxtail stewed for five hours with herbs Ackee and salt fish: the national dish of Jamaica makes for a hearty breakfast Jamaican porridge: another breakfast favourite, can be made with peanut, cornmeal, banana and plantain Jamaican beef patty: a pastry with ground beef filling Hellshire Pon di Beach: Fresh fish with pickles Out of Many: traditional sweet potato pudding

8 traditional Jamaican dishes to try at Kingston 21 Trench Town Rock: Jamaican-style curry goat served in a pastry basket with a carrot and potato garnish Rock Steady Jerk Chicken: chicken marinated for 24 hours and slow-cooked on the grill Mento Oxtail: flavoured oxtail stewed for five hours with herbs Ackee and salt fish: the national dish of Jamaica makes for a hearty breakfast Jamaican porridge: another breakfast favourite, can be made with peanut, cornmeal, banana and plantain Jamaican beef patty: a pastry with ground beef filling Hellshire Pon di Beach: Fresh fish with pickles Out of Many: traditional sweet potato pudding

8 traditional Jamaican dishes to try at Kingston 21 Trench Town Rock: Jamaican-style curry goat served in a pastry basket with a carrot and potato garnish Rock Steady Jerk Chicken: chicken marinated for 24 hours and slow-cooked on the grill Mento Oxtail: flavoured oxtail stewed for five hours with herbs Ackee and salt fish: the national dish of Jamaica makes for a hearty breakfast Jamaican porridge: another breakfast favourite, can be made with peanut, cornmeal, banana and plantain Jamaican beef patty: a pastry with ground beef filling Hellshire Pon di Beach: Fresh fish with pickles Out of Many: traditional sweet potato pudding

8 traditional Jamaican dishes to try at Kingston 21 Trench Town Rock: Jamaican-style curry goat served in a pastry basket with a carrot and potato garnish Rock Steady Jerk Chicken: chicken marinated for 24 hours and slow-cooked on the grill Mento Oxtail: flavoured oxtail stewed for five hours with herbs Ackee and salt fish: the national dish of Jamaica makes for a hearty breakfast Jamaican porridge: another breakfast favourite, can be made with peanut, cornmeal, banana and plantain Jamaican beef patty: a pastry with ground beef filling Hellshire Pon di Beach: Fresh fish with pickles Out of Many: traditional sweet potato pudding

Tips on buying property during a pandemic Islay Robinson, group chief executive of mortgage broker Enness Global, offers his advice on buying property in today's market. While many have been quick to call a market collapse, this simply isn’t what we’re seeing on the ground. Many pockets of the global property market, including London and the UAE, continue to be compelling locations to invest in real estate. While an air of uncertainty remains, the outlook is far better than anyone could have predicted. However, it is still important to consider the wider threat posed by Covid-19 when buying bricks and mortar. Anything with outside space, gardens and private entrances is a must and these property features will see your investment keep its value should the pandemic drag on. In contrast, flats and particularly high-rise developments are falling in popularity and investors should avoid them at all costs. Attractive investment property can be hard to find amid strong demand and heightened buyer activity. When you do find one, be prepared to move hard and fast to secure it. If you have your finances in order, this shouldn’t be an issue. Lenders continue to lend and rates remain at an all-time low, so utilise this. There is no point in tying up cash when you can keep this liquidity to maximise other opportunities. Keep your head and, as always when investing, take the long-term view. External factors such as coronavirus or Brexit will present challenges in the short-term, but the long-term outlook remains strong. Finally, keep an eye on your currency. Whenever currency fluctuations favour foreign buyers, you can bet that demand will increase, as they act to secure what is essentially a discounted property.

Tips on buying property during a pandemic Islay Robinson, group chief executive of mortgage broker Enness Global, offers his advice on buying property in today's market. While many have been quick to call a market collapse, this simply isn’t what we’re seeing on the ground. Many pockets of the global property market, including London and the UAE, continue to be compelling locations to invest in real estate. While an air of uncertainty remains, the outlook is far better than anyone could have predicted. However, it is still important to consider the wider threat posed by Covid-19 when buying bricks and mortar. Anything with outside space, gardens and private entrances is a must and these property features will see your investment keep its value should the pandemic drag on. In contrast, flats and particularly high-rise developments are falling in popularity and investors should avoid them at all costs. Attractive investment property can be hard to find amid strong demand and heightened buyer activity. When you do find one, be prepared to move hard and fast to secure it. If you have your finances in order, this shouldn’t be an issue. Lenders continue to lend and rates remain at an all-time low, so utilise this. There is no point in tying up cash when you can keep this liquidity to maximise other opportunities. Keep your head and, as always when investing, take the long-term view. External factors such as coronavirus or Brexit will present challenges in the short-term, but the long-term outlook remains strong. Finally, keep an eye on your currency. Whenever currency fluctuations favour foreign buyers, you can bet that demand will increase, as they act to secure what is essentially a discounted property.

Tips on buying property during a pandemic Islay Robinson, group chief executive of mortgage broker Enness Global, offers his advice on buying property in today's market. While many have been quick to call a market collapse, this simply isn’t what we’re seeing on the ground. Many pockets of the global property market, including London and the UAE, continue to be compelling locations to invest in real estate. While an air of uncertainty remains, the outlook is far better than anyone could have predicted. However, it is still important to consider the wider threat posed by Covid-19 when buying bricks and mortar. Anything with outside space, gardens and private entrances is a must and these property features will see your investment keep its value should the pandemic drag on. In contrast, flats and particularly high-rise developments are falling in popularity and investors should avoid them at all costs. Attractive investment property can be hard to find amid strong demand and heightened buyer activity. When you do find one, be prepared to move hard and fast to secure it. If you have your finances in order, this shouldn’t be an issue. Lenders continue to lend and rates remain at an all-time low, so utilise this. There is no point in tying up cash when you can keep this liquidity to maximise other opportunities. Keep your head and, as always when investing, take the long-term view. External factors such as coronavirus or Brexit will present challenges in the short-term, but the long-term outlook remains strong. Finally, keep an eye on your currency. Whenever currency fluctuations favour foreign buyers, you can bet that demand will increase, as they act to secure what is essentially a discounted property.

Tips on buying property during a pandemic Islay Robinson, group chief executive of mortgage broker Enness Global, offers his advice on buying property in today's market. While many have been quick to call a market collapse, this simply isn’t what we’re seeing on the ground. Many pockets of the global property market, including London and the UAE, continue to be compelling locations to invest in real estate. While an air of uncertainty remains, the outlook is far better than anyone could have predicted. However, it is still important to consider the wider threat posed by Covid-19 when buying bricks and mortar. Anything with outside space, gardens and private entrances is a must and these property features will see your investment keep its value should the pandemic drag on. In contrast, flats and particularly high-rise developments are falling in popularity and investors should avoid them at all costs. Attractive investment property can be hard to find amid strong demand and heightened buyer activity. When you do find one, be prepared to move hard and fast to secure it. If you have your finances in order, this shouldn’t be an issue. Lenders continue to lend and rates remain at an all-time low, so utilise this. There is no point in tying up cash when you can keep this liquidity to maximise other opportunities. Keep your head and, as always when investing, take the long-term view. External factors such as coronavirus or Brexit will present challenges in the short-term, but the long-term outlook remains strong. Finally, keep an eye on your currency. Whenever currency fluctuations favour foreign buyers, you can bet that demand will increase, as they act to secure what is essentially a discounted property.

Tips on buying property during a pandemic Islay Robinson, group chief executive of mortgage broker Enness Global, offers his advice on buying property in today's market. While many have been quick to call a market collapse, this simply isn’t what we’re seeing on the ground. Many pockets of the global property market, including London and the UAE, continue to be compelling locations to invest in real estate. While an air of uncertainty remains, the outlook is far better than anyone could have predicted. However, it is still important to consider the wider threat posed by Covid-19 when buying bricks and mortar. Anything with outside space, gardens and private entrances is a must and these property features will see your investment keep its value should the pandemic drag on. In contrast, flats and particularly high-rise developments are falling in popularity and investors should avoid them at all costs. Attractive investment property can be hard to find amid strong demand and heightened buyer activity. When you do find one, be prepared to move hard and fast to secure it. If you have your finances in order, this shouldn’t be an issue. Lenders continue to lend and rates remain at an all-time low, so utilise this. There is no point in tying up cash when you can keep this liquidity to maximise other opportunities. Keep your head and, as always when investing, take the long-term view. External factors such as coronavirus or Brexit will present challenges in the short-term, but the long-term outlook remains strong. Finally, keep an eye on your currency. Whenever currency fluctuations favour foreign buyers, you can bet that demand will increase, as they act to secure what is essentially a discounted property.

Tips on buying property during a pandemic Islay Robinson, group chief executive of mortgage broker Enness Global, offers his advice on buying property in today's market. While many have been quick to call a market collapse, this simply isn’t what we’re seeing on the ground. Many pockets of the global property market, including London and the UAE, continue to be compelling locations to invest in real estate. While an air of uncertainty remains, the outlook is far better than anyone could have predicted. However, it is still important to consider the wider threat posed by Covid-19 when buying bricks and mortar. Anything with outside space, gardens and private entrances is a must and these property features will see your investment keep its value should the pandemic drag on. In contrast, flats and particularly high-rise developments are falling in popularity and investors should avoid them at all costs. Attractive investment property can be hard to find amid strong demand and heightened buyer activity. When you do find one, be prepared to move hard and fast to secure it. If you have your finances in order, this shouldn’t be an issue. Lenders continue to lend and rates remain at an all-time low, so utilise this. There is no point in tying up cash when you can keep this liquidity to maximise other opportunities. Keep your head and, as always when investing, take the long-term view. External factors such as coronavirus or Brexit will present challenges in the short-term, but the long-term outlook remains strong. Finally, keep an eye on your currency. Whenever currency fluctuations favour foreign buyers, you can bet that demand will increase, as they act to secure what is essentially a discounted property.

Tips on buying property during a pandemic Islay Robinson, group chief executive of mortgage broker Enness Global, offers his advice on buying property in today's market. While many have been quick to call a market collapse, this simply isn’t what we’re seeing on the ground. Many pockets of the global property market, including London and the UAE, continue to be compelling locations to invest in real estate. While an air of uncertainty remains, the outlook is far better than anyone could have predicted. However, it is still important to consider the wider threat posed by Covid-19 when buying bricks and mortar. Anything with outside space, gardens and private entrances is a must and these property features will see your investment keep its value should the pandemic drag on. In contrast, flats and particularly high-rise developments are falling in popularity and investors should avoid them at all costs. Attractive investment property can be hard to find amid strong demand and heightened buyer activity. When you do find one, be prepared to move hard and fast to secure it. If you have your finances in order, this shouldn’t be an issue. Lenders continue to lend and rates remain at an all-time low, so utilise this. There is no point in tying up cash when you can keep this liquidity to maximise other opportunities. Keep your head and, as always when investing, take the long-term view. External factors such as coronavirus or Brexit will present challenges in the short-term, but the long-term outlook remains strong. Finally, keep an eye on your currency. Whenever currency fluctuations favour foreign buyers, you can bet that demand will increase, as they act to secure what is essentially a discounted property.

Tips on buying property during a pandemic Islay Robinson, group chief executive of mortgage broker Enness Global, offers his advice on buying property in today's market. While many have been quick to call a market collapse, this simply isn’t what we’re seeing on the ground. Many pockets of the global property market, including London and the UAE, continue to be compelling locations to invest in real estate. While an air of uncertainty remains, the outlook is far better than anyone could have predicted. However, it is still important to consider the wider threat posed by Covid-19 when buying bricks and mortar. Anything with outside space, gardens and private entrances is a must and these property features will see your investment keep its value should the pandemic drag on. In contrast, flats and particularly high-rise developments are falling in popularity and investors should avoid them at all costs. Attractive investment property can be hard to find amid strong demand and heightened buyer activity. When you do find one, be prepared to move hard and fast to secure it. If you have your finances in order, this shouldn’t be an issue. Lenders continue to lend and rates remain at an all-time low, so utilise this. There is no point in tying up cash when you can keep this liquidity to maximise other opportunities. Keep your head and, as always when investing, take the long-term view. External factors such as coronavirus or Brexit will present challenges in the short-term, but the long-term outlook remains strong. Finally, keep an eye on your currency. Whenever currency fluctuations favour foreign buyers, you can bet that demand will increase, as they act to secure what is essentially a discounted property.

Tips on buying property during a pandemic Islay Robinson, group chief executive of mortgage broker Enness Global, offers his advice on buying property in today's market. While many have been quick to call a market collapse, this simply isn’t what we’re seeing on the ground. Many pockets of the global property market, including London and the UAE, continue to be compelling locations to invest in real estate. While an air of uncertainty remains, the outlook is far better than anyone could have predicted. However, it is still important to consider the wider threat posed by Covid-19 when buying bricks and mortar. Anything with outside space, gardens and private entrances is a must and these property features will see your investment keep its value should the pandemic drag on. In contrast, flats and particularly high-rise developments are falling in popularity and investors should avoid them at all costs. Attractive investment property can be hard to find amid strong demand and heightened buyer activity. When you do find one, be prepared to move hard and fast to secure it. If you have your finances in order, this shouldn’t be an issue. Lenders continue to lend and rates remain at an all-time low, so utilise this. There is no point in tying up cash when you can keep this liquidity to maximise other opportunities. Keep your head and, as always when investing, take the long-term view. External factors such as coronavirus or Brexit will present challenges in the short-term, but the long-term outlook remains strong. Finally, keep an eye on your currency. Whenever currency fluctuations favour foreign buyers, you can bet that demand will increase, as they act to secure what is essentially a discounted property.

Tips on buying property during a pandemic Islay Robinson, group chief executive of mortgage broker Enness Global, offers his advice on buying property in today's market. While many have been quick to call a market collapse, this simply isn’t what we’re seeing on the ground. Many pockets of the global property market, including London and the UAE, continue to be compelling locations to invest in real estate. While an air of uncertainty remains, the outlook is far better than anyone could have predicted. However, it is still important to consider the wider threat posed by Covid-19 when buying bricks and mortar. Anything with outside space, gardens and private entrances is a must and these property features will see your investment keep its value should the pandemic drag on. In contrast, flats and particularly high-rise developments are falling in popularity and investors should avoid them at all costs. Attractive investment property can be hard to find amid strong demand and heightened buyer activity. When you do find one, be prepared to move hard and fast to secure it. If you have your finances in order, this shouldn’t be an issue. Lenders continue to lend and rates remain at an all-time low, so utilise this. There is no point in tying up cash when you can keep this liquidity to maximise other opportunities. Keep your head and, as always when investing, take the long-term view. External factors such as coronavirus or Brexit will present challenges in the short-term, but the long-term outlook remains strong. Finally, keep an eye on your currency. Whenever currency fluctuations favour foreign buyers, you can bet that demand will increase, as they act to secure what is essentially a discounted property.

Tips on buying property during a pandemic Islay Robinson, group chief executive of mortgage broker Enness Global, offers his advice on buying property in today's market. While many have been quick to call a market collapse, this simply isn’t what we’re seeing on the ground. Many pockets of the global property market, including London and the UAE, continue to be compelling locations to invest in real estate. While an air of uncertainty remains, the outlook is far better than anyone could have predicted. However, it is still important to consider the wider threat posed by Covid-19 when buying bricks and mortar. Anything with outside space, gardens and private entrances is a must and these property features will see your investment keep its value should the pandemic drag on. In contrast, flats and particularly high-rise developments are falling in popularity and investors should avoid them at all costs. Attractive investment property can be hard to find amid strong demand and heightened buyer activity. When you do find one, be prepared to move hard and fast to secure it. If you have your finances in order, this shouldn’t be an issue. Lenders continue to lend and rates remain at an all-time low, so utilise this. There is no point in tying up cash when you can keep this liquidity to maximise other opportunities. Keep your head and, as always when investing, take the long-term view. External factors such as coronavirus or Brexit will present challenges in the short-term, but the long-term outlook remains strong. Finally, keep an eye on your currency. Whenever currency fluctuations favour foreign buyers, you can bet that demand will increase, as they act to secure what is essentially a discounted property.

Tips on buying property during a pandemic Islay Robinson, group chief executive of mortgage broker Enness Global, offers his advice on buying property in today's market. While many have been quick to call a market collapse, this simply isn’t what we’re seeing on the ground. Many pockets of the global property market, including London and the UAE, continue to be compelling locations to invest in real estate. While an air of uncertainty remains, the outlook is far better than anyone could have predicted. However, it is still important to consider the wider threat posed by Covid-19 when buying bricks and mortar. Anything with outside space, gardens and private entrances is a must and these property features will see your investment keep its value should the pandemic drag on. In contrast, flats and particularly high-rise developments are falling in popularity and investors should avoid them at all costs. Attractive investment property can be hard to find amid strong demand and heightened buyer activity. When you do find one, be prepared to move hard and fast to secure it. If you have your finances in order, this shouldn’t be an issue. Lenders continue to lend and rates remain at an all-time low, so utilise this. There is no point in tying up cash when you can keep this liquidity to maximise other opportunities. Keep your head and, as always when investing, take the long-term view. External factors such as coronavirus or Brexit will present challenges in the short-term, but the long-term outlook remains strong. Finally, keep an eye on your currency. Whenever currency fluctuations favour foreign buyers, you can bet that demand will increase, as they act to secure what is essentially a discounted property.

Tips on buying property during a pandemic Islay Robinson, group chief executive of mortgage broker Enness Global, offers his advice on buying property in today's market. While many have been quick to call a market collapse, this simply isn’t what we’re seeing on the ground. Many pockets of the global property market, including London and the UAE, continue to be compelling locations to invest in real estate. While an air of uncertainty remains, the outlook is far better than anyone could have predicted. However, it is still important to consider the wider threat posed by Covid-19 when buying bricks and mortar. Anything with outside space, gardens and private entrances is a must and these property features will see your investment keep its value should the pandemic drag on. In contrast, flats and particularly high-rise developments are falling in popularity and investors should avoid them at all costs. Attractive investment property can be hard to find amid strong demand and heightened buyer activity. When you do find one, be prepared to move hard and fast to secure it. If you have your finances in order, this shouldn’t be an issue. Lenders continue to lend and rates remain at an all-time low, so utilise this. There is no point in tying up cash when you can keep this liquidity to maximise other opportunities. Keep your head and, as always when investing, take the long-term view. External factors such as coronavirus or Brexit will present challenges in the short-term, but the long-term outlook remains strong. Finally, keep an eye on your currency. Whenever currency fluctuations favour foreign buyers, you can bet that demand will increase, as they act to secure what is essentially a discounted property.

Tips on buying property during a pandemic Islay Robinson, group chief executive of mortgage broker Enness Global, offers his advice on buying property in today's market. While many have been quick to call a market collapse, this simply isn’t what we’re seeing on the ground. Many pockets of the global property market, including London and the UAE, continue to be compelling locations to invest in real estate. While an air of uncertainty remains, the outlook is far better than anyone could have predicted. However, it is still important to consider the wider threat posed by Covid-19 when buying bricks and mortar. Anything with outside space, gardens and private entrances is a must and these property features will see your investment keep its value should the pandemic drag on. In contrast, flats and particularly high-rise developments are falling in popularity and investors should avoid them at all costs. Attractive investment property can be hard to find amid strong demand and heightened buyer activity. When you do find one, be prepared to move hard and fast to secure it. If you have your finances in order, this shouldn’t be an issue. Lenders continue to lend and rates remain at an all-time low, so utilise this. There is no point in tying up cash when you can keep this liquidity to maximise other opportunities. Keep your head and, as always when investing, take the long-term view. External factors such as coronavirus or Brexit will present challenges in the short-term, but the long-term outlook remains strong. Finally, keep an eye on your currency. Whenever currency fluctuations favour foreign buyers, you can bet that demand will increase, as they act to secure what is essentially a discounted property.

Tips on buying property during a pandemic Islay Robinson, group chief executive of mortgage broker Enness Global, offers his advice on buying property in today's market. While many have been quick to call a market collapse, this simply isn’t what we’re seeing on the ground. Many pockets of the global property market, including London and the UAE, continue to be compelling locations to invest in real estate. While an air of uncertainty remains, the outlook is far better than anyone could have predicted. However, it is still important to consider the wider threat posed by Covid-19 when buying bricks and mortar. Anything with outside space, gardens and private entrances is a must and these property features will see your investment keep its value should the pandemic drag on. In contrast, flats and particularly high-rise developments are falling in popularity and investors should avoid them at all costs. Attractive investment property can be hard to find amid strong demand and heightened buyer activity. When you do find one, be prepared to move hard and fast to secure it. If you have your finances in order, this shouldn’t be an issue. Lenders continue to lend and rates remain at an all-time low, so utilise this. There is no point in tying up cash when you can keep this liquidity to maximise other opportunities. Keep your head and, as always when investing, take the long-term view. External factors such as coronavirus or Brexit will present challenges in the short-term, but the long-term outlook remains strong. Finally, keep an eye on your currency. Whenever currency fluctuations favour foreign buyers, you can bet that demand will increase, as they act to secure what is essentially a discounted property.