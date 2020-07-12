Who is Fai Khadra? The Palestinian model in Kylie and Kendall Jenner's inner circle

All it took was a couple of subtle appearances in a few Instagram posts, and now the rumour mill is in full spin.

Kylie Jenner has been romantically linked with Fai Khadra, following the Palestinian model's cameos on her social media feeds.

The model, 28, this week holidayed with the reality TV star and beauty mogul, as well as Jenner's two-year-old daughter Stormi Webster, in Utah, US.

But just who is Khadra? Well, he is no stranger to making headlines.

Who is Fai Khadra?

Fai Khadra is a Saudi Arabia-born Palestinian model and social influencer with 1.2 million Instagram followers who has worked with brands including Moncler, Louis Vuitton, Alexander Wang and Bulgari.

He is also a singer-songwriter who has written for others, as well as releasing his own music.

Khadra appears to have many friends among the rich and famous, including long-time pal Kendall Jenner and the likes of Gigi and Bella Hadid and Hailey Baldwin.

Khadra and Jenner in the Utah desert:

Where is Fai Khadra from and who are his family?

Khadra was born in Saudi Arabia. He is the son of an art collector father and his mother, Rula, owns upscale boutique The Art of Living, in Riyadh. The model was raised in Dubai, but is of Palestinian descent.

He is also the elder brother of twins Simi and Haze, who found fame for their front row fashion appearances (the pair were known for their long curly hair). They are now DJ duo to the stars, Simihaze.

Khadra with his two sisters when younger:

What does Fai Khadra do?

Khadra dabbles in modelling, and has worked with brands including Moncler, Louis Vuitton, Alexander Wang and Bulgari.

He's also somewhat of a social media influencer, boasting 1.2 million Instagram followers, and can often be found front row at fashion weeks around the world.

Khadra and his sisters now:

Khadra is also a talented songwriter, who has penned songs for British singer Blood Orange and American singer-songwriter Justine Skye.

He released his own single, Love It, which has since been removed from YouTube, but he still has two tracks on SoundCloud, dating back to 2016.

How does he know Kylie Jenner?

Khadra is a long-time friend of the Kylie Cosmetics founder's sister, Kendall Jenner, who is believed to have introduced the model to her extended family.

Khadra and Kendall Jenner:

The pair were first pictured together in 2018.

Kendall and Khadra were rumoured to be dating after he accompanied her to the wedding of Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber, though the suggestion was shot down by the model.

"We don’t date he is just my date," Kendall captioned a photograph taken with Khadra on Instagram.

The catwalk star did, however, joke in November 2019 about starting a family with Khadra after uploading pictures of the two with a baby on Instagram.

"Everyone in favour of me and Fai starting a family say 'I'," Kendall wrote.

Scroll through to picture four to see the photo that led to Kendall Jenner's caption:

Kylie also shared pictures with Khadra late last year, as the two posed in front of a decadently furnished Christmas tree.

According to social media, Khadra is also friendly with Gigi and Bella Hadid, who are also of Palestinian descent, as well as Hailey Baldwin.

Who has he dated?

While Khadra has never confirmed his involvement with Kylie or Kendall, he was romantically linked with Victoria's Secret model Devon Windsor in 2014. The pair broke up after a year together.

He has also been photographed holding hands with Jordyn Woods, Kylie's former friend.

Khadra at Louvre Abu Dhabi in 2018:

How to book Call DHA on 800342 Once you are registered, you will receive a confirmation text message Present the SMS and your Emirates ID at the centre

Going grey? A stylist's advice If you’re going to go grey, a great style, well-cared for hair (in a sleek, classy style, like a bob), and a young spirit and attitude go a long way, says Maria Dowling, founder of the Maria Dowling Salon in Dubai.

First-round leaderbaord -5 C Conners (Can) -3 B Koepka (US), K Bradley (US), V Hovland (Nor), A Wise (US), S Horsfield (Eng), C Davis (Aus); -2 C Morikawa (US), M Laird (Sco), C Tringale (US) Selected others: -1 P Casey (Eng), R Fowler (US), T Hatton (Eng) Level B DeChambeau (US), J Rose (Eng) +1 L Westwood (Eng), J Spieth (US) +3 R McIlroy (NI) +4 D Johnson (US)

TOP 5 DRIVERS 2019 1 Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes, 10 wins 387 points 2 Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes, 4 wins, 314 points 3 Max Verstappen, Red Bull, 3 wins, 260 points 4 Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, 2 wins, 249 points 5 Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari, 1 win, 230 points

Gulf Under 19s Pools A – Dubai College, Deira International School, Al Ain Amblers, Warriors

Gulf Under 19s Pools A – Dubai College, Deira International School, Al Ain Amblers, Warriors

B – Dubai English Speaking College, Repton Royals, Jumeirah College, Gems World Academy

C – British School Al Khubairat, Abu Dhabi Harlequins, Dubai Hurricanes, Al Yasmina Academy

D – Dubai Exiles, Jumeirah English Speaking School, English College, Bahrain Colts Recent winners 2018 – Dubai College

2017 – British School Al Khubairat

2016 – Dubai English Speaking School

2015 – Al Ain Amblers

2014 – Dubai College

Results Men's finals 45kg:Duc Le Hoang (VIE) beat Zolfi Amirhossein (IRI) points 29-28. 48kg: Naruephon Chittra (THA) beat Joseph Vanlalhruaia (IND) TKO round 2. 51kg: Sakchai Chamchit (THA) beat Salam Al Suwaid (IRQ) TKO round 1. ​​​​​​​54kg: Veerasak Senanue (THA) beat Huynh Hoang Phi (VIE) 30-25. 57kg: Almaz Sarsembekov (KAZ) beat Tak Chuen Suen (MAC) RSC round 3. 60kg: Yerkanat Ospan (KAZ) beat Ibrahim Bilal (UAE) 30-27. 63.5kg: Abil Galiyev (KAZ) beat Nouredine Samir (UAE) 29-28. 67kg: Narin Wonglakhon (THA) beat Mohammed Mardi (UAE) 29-28. 71kg: Amine El Moatassime (UAE) w/o Shaker Al Tekreeti (IRQ). 75kg:​​​​​​​ Youssef Abboud (LBN) w/o Ayoob Saki (IRI). 81kg: Ilyass Habibali (UAE) beat Khaled Tarraf (LBN) 29-28. 86kg: Ali Takaloo (IRI) beat Emil Umayev (KAZ) 30-27. 91kg: Hamid Reza Kordabadi (IRI) beat Mohamad Osaily (LBN) RSC round 1. 91-plus kg: Mohammadrezapoor Shirmohammad (IRI) beat Abdulla Hasan (IRQ) 30-27. Women's finals 45kg: Somruethai Siripathum (THA) beat Ha Huu Huynh (VIE) 30-27. 48kg: Thanawan Thongduang (THA) beat Colleen Saddi (PHI) 30-27. 51kg: Wansawang Srila Or (THA) beat Thuy Phuong Trieu (VIE) 29-28. 54kg: Ruchira Wongsriwo (THA) beat Zeinab Khatoun (LBN) 30-26. 57kg: Sara Idriss (LBN) beat Zahra Nasiri Bargh (IRI) 30-27. 60kg: Kaewrudee Kamtakrapoom (THA) beat Sedigheh Hajivand (IRI) TKO round 2. 63.5kg: Nadiya Moghaddam (IRI) w/o Reem Al Issa (JOR).

THE SPECS Engine: 1.5-litre turbocharged four-cylinder Transmission: Constant Variable (CVT) Power: 141bhp Torque: 250Nm Price: Dh64,500 On sale: Now

Where to donate in the UAE The Emirates Charity Portal You can donate to several registered charities through a “donation catalogue”. The use of the donation is quite specific, such as buying a fan for a poor family in Niger for Dh130. The General Authority of Islamic Affairs & Endowments The site has an e-donation service accepting debit card, credit card or e-Dirham, an electronic payment tool developed by the Ministry of Finance and First Abu Dhabi Bank. Al Noor Special Needs Centre You can donate online or order Smiles n’ Stuff products handcrafted by Al Noor students. The centre publishes a wish list of extras needed, starting at Dh500. Beit Al Khair Society Beit Al Khair Society has the motto “From – and to – the UAE,” with donations going towards the neediest in the country. Its website has a list of physical donation sites, but people can also contribute money by SMS, bank transfer and through the hotline 800-22554. Dar Al Ber Society Dar Al Ber Society, which has charity projects in 39 countries, accept cash payments, money transfers or SMS donations. Its donation hotline is 800-79. Dubai Cares Dubai Cares provides several options for individuals and companies to donate, including online, through banks, at retail outlets, via phone and by purchasing Dubai Cares branded merchandise. It is currently running a campaign called Bookings 2030, which allows people to help change the future of six underprivileged children and young people. Emirates Airline Foundation Those who travel on Emirates have undoubtedly seen the little donation envelopes in the seat pockets. But the foundation also accepts donations online and in the form of Skywards Miles. Donated miles are used to sponsor travel for doctors, surgeons, engineers and other professionals volunteering on humanitarian missions around the world. Emirates Red Crescent On the Emirates Red Crescent website you can choose between 35 different purposes for your donation, such as providing food for fasters, supporting debtors and contributing to a refugee women fund. It also has a list of bank accounts for each donation type. Gulf for Good Gulf for Good raises funds for partner charity projects through challenges, like climbing Kilimanjaro and cycling through Thailand. This year’s projects are in partnership with Street Child Nepal, Larchfield Kids, the Foundation for African Empowerment and SOS Children's Villages. Since 2001, the organisation has raised more than $3.5 million (Dh12.8m) in support of over 50 children’s charities. Noor Dubai Foundation Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum launched the Noor Dubai Foundation a decade ago with the aim of eliminating all forms of preventable blindness globally. You can donate Dh50 to support mobile eye camps by texting the word “Noor” to 4565 (Etisalat) or 4849 (du).

Nepotism is the name of the game Salman Khan’s father, Salim Khan, is one of Bollywood’s most legendary screenwriters. Through his partnership with co-writer Javed Akhtar, Salim is credited with having paved the path for the Indian film industry’s blockbuster format in the 1970s. Something his son now rules the roost of. More importantly, the Salim-Javed duo also created the persona of the “angry young man” for Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan in the 1970s, reflecting the angst of the average Indian. In choosing to be the ordinary man’s “hero” as opposed to a thespian in new Bollywood, Salman Khan remains tightly linked to his father’s oeuvre. Thanks dad.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

How to become a Boglehead Bogleheads follow simple investing philosophies to build their wealth and live better lives. Just follow these steps. • Spend less than you earn and save the rest. You can do this by earning more, or being frugal. Better still, do both. • Invest early, invest often. It takes time to grow your wealth on the stock market. The sooner you begin, the better. • Choose the right level of risk. Don't gamble by investing in get-rich-quick schemes or high-risk plays. Don't play it too safe, either, by leaving long-term savings in cash. • Diversify. Do not keep all your eggs in one basket. Spread your money between different companies, sectors, markets and asset classes such as bonds and property. • Keep charges low. The biggest drag on investment performance is all the charges you pay to advisers and active fund managers. • Keep it simple. Complexity is your enemy. You can build a balanced, diversified portfolio with just a handful of ETFs. • Forget timing the market. Nobody knows where share prices will go next, so don't try to second-guess them. • Stick with it. Do not sell up in a market crash. Use the opportunity to invest more at the lower price.

High profile Al Shabab attacks 2010: A restaurant attack in Kampala Uganda kills 74 people watching a Fifa World Cup final football match.

BULKWHIZ PROFILE Date started: February 2017 Founders: Amira Rashad (CEO), Yusuf Saber (CTO), Mahmoud Sayedahmed (adviser), Reda Bouraoui (adviser) Based: Dubai, UAE Sector: E-commerce Size: 50 employees Funding: approximately $6m Investors: Beco Capital, Enabling Future and Wain in the UAE; China's MSA Capital; 500 Startups; Faith Capital and Savour Ventures in Kuwait

Tips for taking the metro - set out well ahead of time - make sure you have at least Dh15 on you Nol card, as there could be big queues for top-up machines - enter the right cabin. The train may be too busy to move between carriages once you're on - don't carry too much luggage and tuck it under a seat to make room for fellow passengers

