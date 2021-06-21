7 of the UAE's most beautiful yoga spots: from the top of the Burj Khalifa to Louvre Abu Dhabi

Anyone who does yoga will appreciate the overwhelming sense of calm and peace it brings. But when it’s done against a stunning backdrop, it can be a truly unforgettable experience.

Thankfully, in the UAE, we are inundated with places to practice, and many studios regularly take advantage of the country’s natural beauty and impressive landmarks to offer anything but ordinary yoga sessions.

As Monday marks International Yoga Day, here are seven of the most beautiful spots in the UAE to get your practice in:

The View at The Palm

The Palm’s brand new 360-degree observation deck, which offers unparalleled views of the Palm Jumeirah and Dubai Marina skyline, is hosting a series of morning yoga sessions. Every Tuesday and Friday from 7am to 8am, join Core Direction for a 60-minute vinyasa yoga session on the 52nd floor of the Palm Tower for an unforgettable start to the day.

Tuesdays and Fridays, 7am-8am; Dh149; The View at The Palm, Palm Tower, Palm Jumeirah; theviewpalm.ae/events/yoga-at-the-view

Burj Khalifa

For another sky-high yoga session, visit at At The Top, located on the 124th floor of the world’s tallest building. Not only will you be able to enjoy incredible views, but you will have the pleasure of saying you’ve taken part in the highest yoga session in the world. The classes, run by Core Direction, take place every Tuesday, Friday and Saturday between 7am and 8am.

Tuesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays, 7am-8am; Dh149; At The Top, Burj Khalifa; coredirection.com/atthetop

The Green Planet

Embrace nature with a yoga class at Dubai’s The Green Planet, where not only will you be able to practise against the backdrop of a living indoor rainforest, you’ll also have a few critters pop by to say hello. The guided 60-minute Yin Yoga and meditation class takes place inside the bio-dome, and is set to the natural soundtrack of birds chirping around you.

Fridays, 8.30am-9.30am; Dh149; The Green Planet, City Walk; coredirection.com/thegreenplanet

Burj Al Arab

Take in one of Dubai’s most famous views with a full Moon yoga session on the lawns of Jumeirah Beach Hotel. As the sun goes down behind the Burj Al Arab, move through your flow as you witness the Moon move through the sky. The classes take place each month, and vary based on the Moon's cycle.

Dates vary, 6.30pm-7.30pm; Dh114; The lawn, Jumeirah Beach Hotel, Jumeirah; coredirection.com/burjalarab

Dubai Opera Garden

Let Downtown Dubai’s famous skyline light up your evening yoga session on Dubai Opera’s lawn. The class is the perfect way to wind down your day, with a 60-minute yoga flow from the raised private garden at sunset. The class takes place every Saturday evening, offering the perfect chance to relax and de-stress ahead of the week.

Saturdays, 6.30pm-7.30pm; Dh60; Dubai Opera Gardens; Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Boulevard; coredirection.com/dubai-opera

Saadiyat Beach Club

Set against the backdrop of Saadiyat’s white sandy beach and the rolling azure waves of the Arabian Gulf, Saadiyat Beach Club is one of the capital’s most popular spots to relax and unwind, and it also makes for an ideal spot for sunset yoga. Bodytree Wellness Studio offers a selection of Pilates and yoga sessions at the beach club each week, with restorative yoga, hatha and Total Body Care Pilates on the schedule.

Days and times vary; single classes start from Dh95; Saadiyat Beach Club, Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi; bodytreestudio.com/saadiyat-class-packages

Louvre Abu Dhabi

Take a yoga class under Louvre Abu Dhabi's stunning roof. Courtesy Louvre Abu Dhabi

Take in the stunning architecture of Louvre Abu Dhabi with Yoga Under the Dome. Taking place numerous times per week, the 75-minute classes are run by Bodytree Wellness Studio, and allow participants to practice their flow in one of the capital’s top cultural destinations. The classes take place Sundays and Tuesdays at 10.15am and 5pm, as well as Saturdays at 11am and 5pm. During the summer months, the sessions take place inside the museum with views of the ocean and dome.

Sundays and Tuesdays, 10.15am and 5pm, Saturdays, 11am and 5pm; Dh90; Louvre Abu Dhabi, Saadiyat Island; bodytreestudio.com/product/yoga-under-the-dome-at-the-louvre-abu-dhabi

