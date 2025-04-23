10X Health is coming to the UAE: Expect genetic testing kits and personalised IV drips

What does <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2025/03/18/sheikh-khaled-dana-white-abu-dhabi/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2025/03/18/sheikh-khaled-dana-white-abu-dhabi/">Dana White</a> have in common with Kendall and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/fashion/2022/02/07/kylie-jenners-fashion-evolution-in-51-photos-i-change-my-style-maybe-every-month/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/fashion/2022/02/07/kylie-jenners-fashion-evolution-in-51-photos-i-change-my-style-maybe-every-month/">Kylie Jenner</a>? Turns out, the chief executive of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/ufc/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/ufc/">the UFC</a> and the Kardashian/Jenner clan – among dozens of other American A-listers – rely on the same precision wellness company for their health hacks. And now the 10X Health System will be coming to the UAE, co-founder Brandon Dawson tells <i>The National</i>. In collaboration with the UK’s Revive Health, 10X will bring its patented genetic testing kits, precision supplements and IV drips, as well as its Superhuman Protocol programme first to Abu Dhabi, followed by a rollout across the UAE by early next year. While the drips and supplements are tailored to individuals based on comprehensive blood and DNA tests, the three-step Superhuman Protocol entails exposure to low-frequency electromagnetic waves, oxygen therapy and red light therapy. The session averages about 30 minutes, and can be done either in a clinic or at home if you invest in the kit (a la the Jenners). The end game of the Revive 10X Health products and programmes is simple: “To maximise human optimisation," says Dawson. Red light panels and hyperbaric chambers for oxygen therapy are by no means a new concept in the UAE, as they are available in various clinics and as at-home solutions. Nor are gene tests, customised supplements or NAD+ IV drips meant to boost cellular function. And while these sound great in theory, the science to support the various treatments is still slim, with few clinical trials and relatively small sample groups. However, Dawson says this is the unique selling point of 10X Health, which has gone a step further and invested in “human mapping”. “What gives us a competitive advantage is that, alongside Revive’s Sarah Lomas, we have conducted in-depth, triple-peer-reviewed life science research for the last 10 years. This makes us the only organisation certified to administer IVs in 46 countries, because we’ve mapped the genetic disposition of the population in those countries,” Dawson explains. Human optimisation is a subject he’s visibly passionate about. “Those involved with healthcare know it is still almost 100 per cent reactive, not proactive. But the reactive global healthcare system follows a science that’s been built for the averages based on manipulated data – and so it can be inefficient and ineffective for many,” adds Dawson. Among the three types of wellness – critical care, intervention and preventative longevity – he wanted to build something in preventative longevity. "A system that tells an individual what you should or shouldn't eat, how you should or shouldn't train, what you should or shouldn't use for skincare – so everything from aesthetics all the way through optimal performance," he says. “When you combine lifestyle choices with replenishing what your body needs in order to be the best version of itself, when you take ownership of who you are at the genetic level and put things in your body that replenishes its natural nutrients, it is that proactive approach that will add to the health, wellness and longevity of the human race. And that’s what my mission is.” After being voted “least likely to succeed” in high school because he had the lowest GPA, Dawson skipped university and instead got a<b> </b>sales job at a hearing aids company at 19. He started his first company at 25 and became one of the youngest entrepreneurs to ring the New York Stock Exchange bell at 29. The move into precision wellness came from Dawson’s experience and output in the hearing care space. “When I founded Audigy, we used precision technology to adapt individual lifestyles to hearing technologies. This allowed people to hear when, where and how they wanted, versus people just buying generic hearing aids and then dealing with not hearing very well.” Its precision care solutions differentiated the company’s positioning in the marketplace, and it was acquired by Danish hearing aid manufacturing company ReSound, which then expanded it worldwide. Dawson eventually teamed up with American billionaire Grant Cardone, initially in jobs across sales, marketing and real estate. “However, when we sat down and did a strategic roadmap, we realised we wanted a business that could touch billions of human beings. Given I was coming out of healthcare, even though precision hearing is a niche market, I knew one effective way to touch that many people would be to offer a healthcare solution that every individual could participate in.” The future, according to Dawson, is personalisation to an almost utopian level. “Usually, by the time you have a visible medical problem and go to the hospital, some serious damage has already occurred," he says. "Now envision a world where you are connected to a digital command and control centre that is able to monitor and report whether you're having issues in real-time or whether the body and blood are optimised. It’s this aspect of our R&D that I am most excited about.” Dawson notes this is also what brings him to the UAE, which he calls a beautiful place with remarkable people. He says he even feels a special draw to Abu Dhabi. "Sitting with the royal family here over the past few months, I realised they're demonstrating the desire to focus on being healthcare leaders, who want to improve longevity, especially with genetics and blood. I see this region as a nucleus of what’s possible around the globe.”