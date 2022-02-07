Kylie Jenner's fashion evolution in 51 photos: 'I change my style maybe every month'

Kylie Jenner may only be aged 24, but her style has certainly changed in her time in the public eye.

As the youngest sibling in one of the most famous families in Hollywood, the Kardashian/Jenners, she has been a red carpet regular since 2000, when she was aged just 3.

Much like her four famous sisters, Kylie has dabbled in the world of fashion, with Kardashian Kollection and Kendall + Kylie lines to her name. However, it was the allure of make-up that piqued her interest and where she built a beauty empire under the Kylie Cosmetics umbrella.

Style wise, bodycon and sequin dresses have been mainstays for Kylie throughout her time in the public eye. While Alice + Olivia, Bebe and Alexandre Vauthier were designer favourites towards the beginning of her career, the brands have been traded in for the likes of The Row, Louis Vuitton, Versace, Prabal Gurung, Alexander Wang, Ralph & Russo and Balmain in recent years.

Kylie Jenner has grown up in the public eye, seen here in 2000, 2021 and 2010. Getty Images, AFP

She is a fashion favourite, regularly appearing on the front row at runway shows and on the Met Gala red carpet come May. Balmain, Versace and Alexander Wang have dressed her for past Met Gala appearances.

Kylie acknowledges herself as a sartorial chameleon and admitted on an episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians: “I change my style maybe every month. I’m, like, punk one month, ghetto fab the next, classy the next. I’m just young and finding out who I am.”

Earlier this month, Kylie welcomed her second child, a son with rapper Travis Scott, 30.

The businesswoman made the announcement on Instagram on Sunday, posting a black and white photo of the newborn's hand being held by her daughter, Stormi.

She has not yet announced the baby's name but captioned the photo with a blue heart, indicating she's had a son, along with the date, "2/2/22", suggesting he was born four days before she made the announcement on Sunday.