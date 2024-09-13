A young Dona outside their home in Sanaa, Yemen. Dona Cheriyan / The National
From Yemen to the UAE via India, my sense of home is defined by people, not places

After my family and I were uprooted from our home in Sanaa, here's how I've learnt to cope with impermanence

Dona Cheriyan

September 13, 2024

