Experts say it's natural for children to be nervous about a new term, which can manifest in symptoms such as poor sleep, stomach ache or headaches. Razan Alzayani / The National
Experts say it's natural for children to be nervous about a new term, which can manifest in symptoms such as poor sleep, stomach ache or headaches. Razan Alzayani / The National

Lifestyle

Wellbeing

Back-to-school anxiety: How parents can spot and ease first-day nerves

As UAE schools prepare for the new term, experts share tips to relieve children’s apprehension about classes, friends and timetables

Gemma White

23 August, 2024

Weekender

Get the highlights of our exciting Weekend edition every Saturday

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      Weekender