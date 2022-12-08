Sheikh Khalifa bin Sultan and skydiving team break world records at Clymb Abu Dhabi

Sheikh Khalifa bin Sultan has led a team of professional skydivers to break four Guinness World Records at indoor adventure hub Clymb Abu Dhabi.

The feats, achieved on Wednesday, are: the largest head-down vertical skydiving formation in an indoor wind tunnel; largest head-up vertical skydiving formation in an indoor wind tunnel; largest skydiving belly formation in an indoor wind tunnel; and most skydivers in a wind tunnel with a number of skilled skydivers.

Clymb Abu Dhabi, which opened in 2019 on Yas Island, is home to the world’s largest indoor flight chamber, which is 9.7 metres wide and 32 metres high.

"I think we will really change the rules of the game with this," Mohamed Abdalla Al Zaabi, chief executive of developer Miral, told The National at the opening. "In narrow air tunnels, you can feel locked; there may not be enough room to manoeuvre. But with Clymb's indoor chamber, there's plenty of room to move up and down. It makes a big difference."

The geometrically designed building also features five climbing walls, with one of them, The Summyt, certified as the world’s tallest indoor climbing wall at 43 metres.

Clymb Abu Dhabi's unique design was inspired by "the mountains of the UAE," said Al Zaabi. "We had a clear vision of what we wanted Yas Island to be — a family entertainment destination — and I think we are in the right direction."

The Dh367 million project was designed to present unique sporting challenges to active lifestyle enthusiasts from around the world, the Abu Dhabi Media Office said.

