World Cancer Day 2022: 12 celebrities who have opened up about having the disease

One of the most important things a person who's in the limelight can do is openly share their real-life experiences with their fans.

Whether it's to inspire or simply connect with their audience, a candid celebrity can offer much comfort to people who might be going through something similar.

That's exactly what these famous faces did: took what may have been the worst experience of their life – being diagnosed with cancer – and bravely told the world about it.

Ben Stiller

Ben Stiller was treated for prostate cancer in 2014. Anna Nielsen for The National

It took two years from the time of his diagnosis for Ben Stiller, 56, to open up about his prostate cancer, which he was treated for in 2014, but when he finally did he was frank about his journey.

He claimed the prostate-specific antigen test, a blood test also referred to as the PSA, saved his life, after he discovered and then was cleared of cancer in his late forties. "This is a complicated issue, and an evolving one," Stiller wrote in an essay posted online, acknowledging there is differing advice about the tests.

"But in this imperfect world, I believe the best way to determine a course of action for the most treatable, yet deadly cancer, is to detect it early."

Hugh Jackman

The Wolverine actor has been diagnosed with basal cell carcinoma, a malignant form of skin cancer, several times. Most recently, he underwent a biopsy last August.

“The doctors saw something that was a little irregular, so they took a biopsy and they’re getting it checked,” he wrote in a post on Instagram, also stressing the importance of wearing sunscreen. “If by posting about this I remind one person to go see their dermatologist, I’m happy.”

The Greatest Showman star, 53, had his first diagnosis in 2013 and the last in 2017.

Khloe Kardashian

American reality TV star and entrepreneur Khloe Kardashian has had a few skin biopsies over the years, but one turned out to be cancerous. In 2016 she opened up about the experience to urge others to keep an eye on their moles.

Khloe Kardashian has had skin cancer. AP

“I'm writing this post with the hope that my story can get some of you in to see your doctor if you notice something wrong with your skin,” she wrote on her app and website.

The reality TV star, who is now 37, said she had eight inches of skin removed. “It was definitely painful because it was a lot of skin … but most of the time, the removals haven't been that bad.”

She also said: ”Now that I've gone through this a couple of times, I am extra aware of my skin, body, and moles.”

Michael C Hall

Dexter had a secret, but so did Michael C Hall, 51, who takes the titular role in the hit TV series, as the actor was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma, a cancer of the immune system, while production was taking place during the fourth season. He didn’t go public with it, however, until shooting had finished.

Hall received treatment while the show took a break and has been in remission for more than 10 years, becoming a spokesman for the Leukaemia and Lymphoma Society.

Michael C Hall in a scene from the new series 'Dexter: New Blood', which came out in November 2021. Photo: Showtime

While he originally aimed to keep it a secret, he told The Guardian he was glad he announced his cancer by wearing a knitted cap at the 2010 Golden Globes and Screen Actors Guild award ceremonies.

“I really underestimated how much that would be a source of inspiration or strength to other people,” he said. “Just to see someone who you know and spend time watching, who goes through the treatment process successfully, is of value.”

Sofia Vergara

Colombian actress Sofia Vegara was only 28 when she was diagnosed with thyroid cancer, after a doctor felt a lump in her neck during a routine visit. While it was caught early and her treatment was clearly successful, it took 11 years before the Modern Family star, now 49, publicly spoke about her scare.

Actress Sofia Vergara, 50, was diagnosed with cancer when she was only 28. Getty Images

"Having cancer is not fun. You don’t want to deal with anything else while you're going through it,” she told Health of her decision not to talk. Now, however, she shares her experience whenever she can, including last year at a Stand Up to Cancer event, when she said: "I learnt a lot during that time, not just about thyroid cancer but I also learned that in a time of crisis, we're better together.”

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

In 2020, six-time NBA champion Kareem Abdul-Jabbar revealed he’s had prostate cancer in an essay he wrote for WebMD about the inequities in healthcare. “My life is at risk,” he began. “Not just because I’m 73 with the usual annoying aches and pains that accompany age, but because I’m tall and I’m black.”

He goes on to list the diseases he's more prone to because of his height and race. "So far, in keeping with these statistical risks, I’ve had prostate cancer, leukemia and heart bypass surgery.”

Abdul-Jabbar revealed he’s had prostate cancer in 2020. AP

Abdul-Jabbar was diagnosed with chronic myeloid leukemia in 2008.

In his lengthy essay he goes on to talk about how the pandemic has worsened the gaps in health care, while acknowledging his own privilege. “I’ve been fortunate because my celebrity has brought me enough financial security to receive excellent medical attention. No one wants an NBA legend dying on their watch. Imagine the Yelp reviews.”

Manisha Koirala

Nepalese actress Manisha Koirala, 51, who is known for her work in Hindi and Tamil films, was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 2012, and since being declared cancer-free in 2015 has spoken numerous times about her ordeal.

On National Cancer Awareness Day in India last year, she took to Instagram to share her thoughts. “I want to wish everyone who is going through this arduous journey of cancer treatment, a lot of love and success. ‘I know the journey is tough, but you are tougher than that.’ I want to pay my respects to those who succumbed to it and celebrate it with those who conquered it,” she wrote.

“We need to spread the awareness on the disease and all the stories that are filled with hope need to be told and retold. Let’s be kind to ourselves and to the world.”

Koirala published a book about her journey in 2018 called Healed: How cancer gave me a new life.

Sonali Bendre

Indian actress Sonali Bendre, 47, was diagnosed with metastatic cancer in July 2018. "When my PET scan showed up cancer had spread all over my abdomen, like fairy lights scattered all over, and when the doctor in New York said that there was about 30 per cent chance of it all going away, we were shattered,” she told Harper’s Bazaar India.

Despite the odds, she remained positive and her treatment went well. Last year, on National Cancer Survivors Day, she posted a photo to Instagram of herself undergoing chemotherapy next to one of her well again. "How time flies ... today when I look back, I see strength, I see weakness but most importantly I see the will to not let the C word define how my life will be after it,” she captioned the post.

Elissa

Lebanese singer Elissa, 49, is perhaps the Arab world’s most famous cancer survivor, or at least the one most vocal about it. She opened up about her battle with breast cancer at the Dubai Health Forum in 2019, and even released a song and music video, Ila Kol Elli Bihebbouni (To Those Who Love Me), about her diagnosis.

At first she kept quiet about it, not wanting people to pity her or for her family to worry. But then, her sister found out she also had breast cancer. That was when the Maktooba Leek singer decided to open up to the public.

“When she found out that I had breast cancer, she decided to take a mammogram herself and she discovered that she, too, was suffering from breast cancer. She thankfully got the treatment she needed and recovered. That’s when I realised the importance of raising awareness on breast cancer and early detection ... I believe that God wanted me to raise awareness on the disease.”

Sharon Osbourne

British TV personality Sharon Osbourne, 69, was diagnosed with colon cancer in 2002, when she was 49 years old. The former The Osbournes star allowed cameras to follow her as she underwent treatment, even after they’d found the cancer had spread to her lymph nodes.

British singer Ozzy Osbourne, left, and wife British television personality Sharon Osbourne, who had colon cancer in 2002. AFP

After surgery and chemotherapy, she recovered, but then later found she also had the gene that increases the risk of developing breast cancer and decided to have a double mastectomy in 2012. "I've had cancer before and I didn't want to live under that cloud: I decided to just take everything off," she told Hello! magazine. "The odds are not in my favour.”

In 2004, Osbourne set up her own cancer foundation with Los Angeles’ Cedars-Sinai Hospital, to support people who have colon cancer but can’t afford health care.

Ahmed Helmy

Ahmed Helmy, 52, is a man with many hyphenates, as he's an actor, comedian, film producer, TV host and even a diplomat. He's a cancer survivor, too, after the Egyptian star had a tumour removed from his back in the US in 2014.

He and his wife, Mona Zaki, travelled suddenly to American that year, with rumours circulating in the media that they had gone for Zaki to give birth and gain US citizenship for their newborn. It turns out it was for Helmy's medical treatment, however, and he assured fans on his return that he was doing well.

"You really never know what's going to happen," Helmy told his fans, as reported by Al Bawaba news website. "It's all in God's hands. I feel like God has given me a new lease on life so I could really enjoy my newborn son. I've been reborn with the birth of my new son."

Kathy Griffin

In November, Kathy Griffin confirmed she was cancer free. The American comedian, 61, revealed she had stage one lung cancer in August, then only a few months later told Jimmy Kimmel on his late-night show that she had had successful surgery to remove the cancer.

Kathy Griffin had stage one lung cancer in 2021. Reuters

"I had surgery, you're not going to believe this - so, I've never smoked but I got lung cancer,” she told Kimmel, also explaining her voice had been altered by an intubation tube that affected her vocal cord. "So now I'm like Minnie Mouse meets Marilyn Monroe. It will heal, but I'm sort of enjoying it. I'm a good two octaves higher, I think. It’s higher than Mariah Carey, I know that.”

She revealed the tumour had been there for 10 years, and has urged her followers on Instagram to stay “up to date on your medical check-ups”.

