How to watch 'Dexter: New Blood' in the UAE: 'People are going to die'

One of TV's most beloved sociopaths, Dexter Morgan, is all set to return for a bloody limited series, eight years after the hit show ended its eight-season run.

Actor Michael C Hall, who won a Golden Globe for his role as a forensic expert moonlighting as a vigilante serial killer, will return as the lead in Dexter: New Blood, which begins streaming in the UAE on Starzplay from Monday.

New episodes from the 10-episode Showtime series will be added every Monday on the platform.

Spoilers follow for those who haven't watched the final season of Dexter.

'Dexter: New Blood' is set 10 years after the events of the last season, which ended in 2013. Photo: Showtime

Dexter: New Blood is set 10 years after the events in the series' last episode, in which Dexter went missing in the eye of Hurricane Laura. He is now living as a shopkeeper under an alias in a fictional town in Upstate New York, far from his original home in Miami. Trying to live a quiet, normal life by abstaining from his killer instincts, he continues to be haunted by visions of his sister, Debra Morgan, who died in season eight.

That, and his thirst for blood seem to soon get the better of him, according to the trailer.

"I might still be a monster, but I'm an evolving monster," Dexter says in the clip released in September.

Showrunner Clyde Phillips told TV Insider that the dilemma will continue to be explored in the reboot.

"Dexter always has what we call 'the dark passenger' living inside him," he said. "He is more grounded than he's ever been, but that dark passenger is a voice he cannot deny. This is Dexter. People are going to die."

Alongside Hall, the cast of the revival miniseries includes Clancy Brown, David Magidoff, Julia Jones, Alano Miller, Johnny Sequoyah, Jack Alcott and Jennifer Carpenter, who will be returning as Dexter's sister Debra. Recurring cast members appearing in the series include Jamie Chung, Oscar Wahlberg, Michael Cyril Creighton and Katy Sullivan.

The crime drama, which first premiered in 2006, was one of Showtime's biggest hits. The show's finale in September 2013 drew 2.8 million viewers, the largest overall audience in the broadcaster's history.