'Dexter: New Blood' trailer drops 8 years after original show wrapped up

The Showtime teaser stars Michael C Hall as America's most endearing vigilante

This image released by Showtime shows Michael C. Hall from the series 'Dexter: New Blood', premiering on November 7. Photo: Kurt Iswarienko / Showtime via AP

Hayley Skirka
Sep 10, 2021

Set 10 years after Dexter went missing at the end of the season finale, a new trailer for season 9 of Dexter has been released.

The Showtime teaser mixes passion, intrigue, murder and the surprise return of Dexter's son.

Set for release on November 7, eight years since the original series wrapped up, Dexter: New Blood revives the storyline of America's most endearing serial killer.

When the original series wrapped up in 2013, many fans were left disappointed by the finale, which showed Dexter presumed dead in a boating accident. The final scene of the show revealed that the vigilante had actually survived, and was living a life of solitude.

The trailer for season 9 begins with a voice clearly recognisable as Michael C Hall as the killer declaring "I might still be a monster, but I'm an evolving monster."

An innocent beginning depicts Dexter being pulled over on the side of the road by a policewoman, and giving his name as Jim Lindsay. It's soon obvious that the killer of killers is romantically involved with this chief of police.

He also seems to have a new quiet suburban life in a close-knit community in a fictional town called Iron Lake.

But when a child goes missing, Dexter's revenge seeking blood thirst seems to make a return and the clip shows him marvelling over his well-used knives.

His sister Deb, played by Jennifer Carpenter, also makes an appearance.

"It's a scary world out there, monsters walk among us," says Hall, and it's not quite clear whether he's talking about his own Dark Passenger or someone else.

At the end of the clip, Harrison, Dexter's son who had fled to Argentina in the last season of the show, makes a surprise return.

The original series of 'Dexter' ran for eight seasons and picked up several awards. Photo: IMDB

Dexter originally ran for eight seasons from 2006 until 2013. The show picked up several accolades during its run, including four Emmys, two Golden Globes, six Satellites, two Saturns and a Screen Actors Guild Award.

Michael C Hall, who plays the blood-loving forensic technician and also co-produced the show, previously said that he couldn't imagine returning as Dexter.

Read more
As a 'Dexter' revival is announced, here are the other TV shows we'd like to come back

"I can't even wrap my mind around that. And it's all just theoretical until there is some sort of script reflecting somebody's idea of where it could possibly go. But it's hard for me to imagine what that would be," he said at the Sundance Film Festival in 2014.

He also told Variety that he would only consider revisiting his role as the serial killer who hunts down murderers who have escaped punishment if something was written that he deemed "worth pursuing".

Updated: September 10th 2021, 12:41 PM
ShowtimeTelevision AwardsTelevisionMurderer
