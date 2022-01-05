Best and worst diets for 2022 after keto comes last

Want to eat high-fat, low-carb in the new year? Well, maybe think again, as the keto diet has been named the worst for healthy eating in an annual ranking from US News & World Report.

Every year, the report gathers a panel of health and nutrition experts to rank popular diets using factors such as overall healthiness, how easy it is to follow, and potential for weight loss and disease prevention.

The experts in the report expressed concern that keto, and other diets that cut out food groups such as the Dukan diet and Whole30, could lead to excessive restriction and nutritional imbalances, and noted that they are difficult to follow long-term.

Keto, Dukan and Whole30 all follow a similar format by almost entirely cutting carbohydrates out with a focus on higher intake of protein which might have some negative effects.

"Eating a higher protein diet could add more stress to the kidneys by raising levels of uric acid,” nutritionist Mitun de Sarkar previously told The National.

What is the best diet of 2022?

The Mediterranean diet encourages consumption of fruit, vegetables, wheat, olives, olive oil, seafood and herbs.

In the same report, the Mediterranean diet was named the best for a fifth year in a row, followed by the Dash (dietary approaches to stop hypertension) diet, which focuses on reducing salt intake, and the flexitarian diet, which encourages being a vegetarian most of the time but allows for some meat once in a while.

The Mediterranean diet has a focus on fresh fruits, vegetables, seafood and olive oil. Seafood is a staple and it's supplemented by dairy, poultry and eggs. Meanwhile, red meat is eaten only occasionally, while refined grains, oils and sugars, and processed meat, are not recommended at all.

Other studies found that the diet could potentially prevent memory loss and dementia and also had links that found it could help reduce migraines.

"I think it's important to note that the top three diets – Mediterranean, Dash and flexitarian – all offer variety, flexibility and few, if any, rules," Gretel Schueller, managing editor of health for US News & World Report, told CNN.

"All the diets that perform well are safe, sensible and backed by sound science. The diet winners also all provide adequate calories with a focus on vegetables, fruits and whole grains; a modest amount of lean protein, dairy; and an occasional treat.”