Multisport facility opens on the rooftop of The Dubai Mall Zabeel

The Dubai Fitness Challenge is in full swing, and if you’re looking for a picturesque new spot for your daily workout, you’re in luck. A new multisport facility has opened up on the rooftop of The Dubai Mall Zabeel.

Zabeel Sports District is a 1,860-square-metre complex where visitors can try their hand at different sports under the same roof.

Zabeel Sports District is spread over 1,860 square metres, with indoor and outdoor facilities. Photo: Emaar

The expansive venue is home to five padel tennis courts, two basketball courts, two volleyball courts, four covered badminton courts and a cricket pitch with safety nets.

The best part is that the rooftop location offers impressive views of Downtown Dubai and Burj Khalifa for visitors to enjoy as they work up a sweat.

The venue also features a healthy juice parlour, with drinks made on the spot, and changing rooms with lockers.

Not too confident and want to learn a new sport? The facility also has qualified coaches who can be booked in advance for training.

Those aged 14 and over are allowed access without adult supervision. Guests can also rent out equipment – from racquets to basketballs – making it a one-stop-shop for your sporting needs.

Zabeel Sports District is open daily 8am-midnight; prices start from Dh100 per session, per sport; rooftop on the ninth floor, The Dubai Mall Zabeel; 04 448 5131; zabeelsportsdistrict.com