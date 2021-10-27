Apple to launch Fitness+ in the UAE and Saudi Arabia in November

Apple is bringing its subscription-based Fitness+ service to 15 additional countries including the UAE and Saudi Arabia from November 3. The video-on-demand guided workout service, featuring everything from yoga to dance and cardio classes, will be priced Dh36.99 per month or Dh149.99 per year.

First launched in December 2020, Fitness+ features studio-style workouts and guided meditations from Apple's team of instructors. Workouts include high-intensity interval training (HIIT), strength, yoga, dance, core, cycling, Pilates, meditation, treadmill (for running and walking), rowing and mindful cooldown. Trainers will also demonstrate modifications to make the workouts suitable for all fitness levels, from beginners to fitness enthusiasts, Apple said.

Subscribers can access the service on all Apple devices including the iPhone, iPad and Apple TV, with workouts incorporating metrics from the company's Apple Watch.

“We created Fitness+ so everyone would have a place they feel inspired and motivated, no matter where they are on their fitness journey. We are so excited to be available to millions more people as we bring Fitness+ to 15 new countries next week, and can’t wait for them to meet our welcoming trainer team,” said Jay Blahnik, Apple’s vice president of fitness technologies. "Fitness+ also integrates key workout metrics users know and love from Apple Watch, and motivational music to encourage users to get fit and stay healthy anytime, anywhere.”

Besides the standalone subscription, users can also sign up for the Apple One Premier plan, which will give them access to Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, Apple News+, and iCloud+ with 2TB of storage. The plan, also available in the UAE and Saudi Arabia from Wednesday, November 3, costs Dh84.95 per month and can be shared among six family members.

The Fitness+ service also includes Time to Walk, an audio experience featuring guests speakers and celebrities who will encourage users to walk more often while they share stories, photos and songs.

Speakers include Jane the Virgin star Gina Rodriguez, British boxing champ Anthony Joshua, Grammy and Emmy-winning actress Cynthia Erivo, supermodel Naomi Campbell and actor Stephen Fry.

Programmes have also been designed to help users reach their specific goals, from Workouts for Pregnancy, Workouts for Beginners, Meditations for Beginners and even Get Ready for Snow Season.

Apple's latest iOS 15.1 update also introduces SharePlay, which allows several users to listen to songs, watch a movie or complete a workout together as they share their screen while on a FaceTime call. FaceTime is not available in the UAE.

The new countries announced will bring the total number of countries the service is available in, to 21. Available in English, Fitness+ also comes with subtitles in Brazilian Portuguese, English, French, German, Italian, Russian and Spanish.