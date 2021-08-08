Mayhem Desert Heat: a CrossFit festival is coming to Ras Al Khaimah

Mayhem Desert Heat, a two-day CrossFit festival hosted by Rich Froning Jr's international brand Mayhem Nation, is coming to Ras Al Khaimah.

The event, held in partnership with RAK Leisure and CrossFit, will be open to spectators and takes place from November 12 to 13 on the Corniche and at Grove Village.

The first Mayhem Desert Heat is expected to attract CrossFit enthusiasts from around the world, who will battle it out over two days across two categories: elite and amateur.

Competitors will take part in challenges based on body weight, gymnastics and weights. The event will be judged by a panel of 20 experts, with winners crowned individually in the men’s and women’s finals with a cash prize purse of $150,000.

Mayhem Nation is the international brand from Froning Jr, a four-time Fitness Man on Earth, who won the CrossFit Games in 2011, 2012, 2013 and 2014. This is the first Mayhem Nation event to be held outside the US and the brand hopes to make it an annual occasion.

In the lead-up to the event and between challenges, Froning Jr will host a series of workshops and masterclasses that athletes can attend to learn new skills and tips.

There will also be seminars and clinics, a dedicated children’s fitness area, live entertainment and dining outlets throughout the festival.

“We are proud to bring our first CrossFit festival to Ras Al Khaimah and join the emirate’s portfolio of world-class sporting and adventure experiences," says Froning Jr.

"Our aim is to unite elite athletes and enthusiasts from across the world to celebrate and shine a light on CrossFit’s massive global growth over the past few years.

“The regional CrossFit community is ready for a challenge to push themselves even further, something that I have no doubt Mayhem Desert Heat will do. The destination’s rugged and diverse landscape provides immense potential, and we are already looking forward to expanding and hosting the event on a larger scale each year.”