Celebrities who don't wash until they smell: Jake Gyllenhaal labels bathing 'unnecessary'

The debate about Hollywood bathing etiquette continues.

A week after Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis sparked controversy for not bathing their children daily, actor Jake Gyllenhaal has said he doesn't bathe himself regularly.

Speaking to Vanity Fair, the Brokeback Mountain star said he finds bathing "unnecessary".

“More and more I find bathing to be less necessary, at times,” Gyllenhaal, 40, said.

“I do believe, because Elvis Costello is wonderful, that good manners and bad breath get you nowhere. So I do that. But I do also think that there’s a whole world of not bathing that is also really helpful for skin maintenance, and we naturally clean ourselves.”

Kutcher, 43, and Kunis, 37, opened up about their showering habits while speaking to fellow actor Dax Shepard on his Armchair Expert podcast.

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher have said they don't wash their two children until they are visibly dirty. Getty Images

The couple are parents to Wyatt, 6, and Dimitri, 4, and said they only bathe the children when “you can see the dirt on them”.

“I didn’t have hot water growing up as a child, so I didn’t shower much anyway,” Kunis said. “But when I had children, I also didn’t wash them every day. I wasn’t that parent that bathed my newborns – ever.”

Kutcher backed his wife up, saying, "If you can see the dirt on them, clean them. Otherwise, there’s no point."

Since the podcast was release Shepard, 46, and his wife, Kristen Bell, 41, have said they take a similar approach to washing their own daughters, Lincoln, 8, and Delta, 6.

"We bathed our children every single night prior to bed as their routine, then somehow, they just started going to sleep on their own without their routine and we had to start saying [to each other] like, ‘Hey, when was the last time you bathed them?'," Shepard said when appearing on The View with his wife.

"I’m a big fan of waiting for the stink. Once you catch a whiff, that’s biology’s way of letting you know you need to clean it up," Bell agreed. "There’s a red flag. Honestly, it’s just bacteria; once you get bacteria you gotta be like, ‘Get in the tub or the shower.’ So, I don’t hate what Mila and Ashton are doing. I wait for the stink."

From body image to couples therapy and even when you should bathe your kids, we talk #HoTopics and catch up with the fabulous @KristenBell and @daxshepard! https://t.co/cVclFZQmjA pic.twitter.com/gRJko6xbQu — The View (@TheView) August 3, 2021

The biog Name: Sarah Al Senaani Age: 35 Martial status: Married with three children - aged 8, 6 and 2 Education: Masters of arts in cultural communication and tourism Favourite movie: Captain Corelli’s Mandolin Favourite hobbies: Art and horseback ridding Occupation: Communication specialist at a government agency and the owner of Atelier Favourite cuisine: Definitely Emirati - harees is my favourite dish

Volunteers offer workers a lifeline Community volunteers have swung into action delivering food packages and toiletries to the men. When provisions are distributed, the men line up in long queues for packets of rice, flour, sugar, salt, pulses, milk, biscuits, shaving kits, soap and telecom cards. Volunteers from St Mary’s Catholic Church said some workers came to the church to pray for their families and ask for assistance. Boxes packed with essential food items were distributed to workers in the Dubai Investments Park and Ras Al Khaimah camps last week. Workers at the Sonapur camp asked for Dh1,600 towards their gas bill. “Especially in this year of tolerance we consider ourselves privileged to be able to lend a helping hand to our needy brothers in the Actco camp," Father Lennie Connully, parish priest of St Mary’s. Workers spoke of their helplessness, seeing children’s marriages cancelled because of lack of money going home. Others told of their misery of being unable to return home when a parent died. “More than daily food, they are worried about not sending money home for their family,” said Kusum Dutta, a volunteer who works with the Indian consulate.

Our legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants

The biog Name: Atheja Ali Busaibah Date of birth: 15 November, 1951 Favourite books: Ihsan Abdel Quddous books, such as “The Sun will Never Set” Hobbies: Reading and writing poetry

Plan to boost public schools A major shake-up of government-run schools was rolled out across the country in 2017. Known as the Emirati School Model, it placed more emphasis on maths and science while also adding practical skills to the curriculum. It was accompanied by the promise of a Dh5 billion investment, over six years, to pay for state-of-the-art infrastructure improvements. Aspects of the school model will be extended to international private schools, the education minister has previously suggested. Recent developments have also included the introduction of moral education - which public and private schools both must teach - along with reform of the exams system and tougher teacher licensing requirements.

