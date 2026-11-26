Residents and visitors looking to ring in 2027 in Dubai will be able to watch the New Year's Eve fireworks from the water, with the Roads and Transport Authority announcing a series of special cruises on December 31.

The cruises will be operated using Dubai Ferry vessels, abras and water taxis, offering passengers panoramic views of some of the city's key celebration venues.

The RTA has yet to announce ticket prices, departure times or specific routes for the New Year's Eve cruises. However, those interested in making a booking or seeking further information can email marinebooking@rta.ae.

The announcement is part of a wider push by the RTA to promote marine tourism during the cooler months, when demand for outdoor activities typically increases.

Among its winter offerings is the Dubai Ferry's FR3 sightseeing service, which departs daily at 4.30pm from Al Ghubaiba Marine Transport Station in Bur Dubai.

The round trip along Dubai Creek offers passengers views of the city's historic neighbourhoods at sunset, as well as its illuminated skyline after dark.

Tickets cost Dh50 per person in Silver Class and Dh75 in Gold Class. Family packages, covering two adults and two children, are available for Dh140 and Dh210, respectively.

Children aged two to 10 receive a 50 per cent discount on individual tickets, while those under two travel for free.

The air-conditioned Dubai Ferry vessels can accommodate up to 98 passengers and serve both commuters and tourists. Other routes connect Al Ghubaiba, Dubai Water Canal, Bluewaters Island and Dubai Marina, while a dedicated sightseeing service takes passengers from Dubai Marina to Palm Jumeirah and past Atlantis, The Palm.