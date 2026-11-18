Dubai is gearing up for the country's biggest New Year's Eve spectacle, with Cirque du Soleil, fireworks, drone displays and live entertainment set to welcome 2027.

The internationally renowned Cirque du Soleil will headline Emaar's celebrations, performing at 11.25pm against the backdrop of Burj Khalifa.

Blue Man Group will also perform at Burj Park, before Dubai Fountain and fireworks, drones and light projections illuminate the skyline at midnight.

With free public viewing areas and a ticketed experience at Burj Park, hundreds of thousands of revellers are expected to descend on Downtown Dubai.

Here's everything you need to know to plan your evening.

What time do the celebrations begin?

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The entertainment on December 31 will start 7pm. Cirque du Soleil's performance will be followed by the 60-second countdown at 11.59pm, displayed across the facade of Burj Khalifa.

The programme will unfold across Downtown Dubai, with different viewing experiences available depending on where visitors choose to celebrate.

Where can you watch the fireworks for free?

Free public viewing areas will offer views of the midnight fireworks and other elements of the show. Chris Whiteoak / The National Show caption: Free public viewing areas will offer views of the midnight f…

Visitors who do not want to buy tickets can watch the celebrations from designated public viewing areas across Downtown Dubai.

These areas will offer views of the midnight fireworks and other elements of the show, although visibility will depend on location and crowd levels. LED screens broadcasting the event live will also be installed in viewing areas.

Dubai Mall is an option for people planning to combine shopping or dining with the festivities.

Emaar advises visitors to arrive early, particularly to secure a good viewing position. Access will be managed through designated routes and colour-coded zones.

How much are Burj Park tickets?

Burj Park will once again offer a premium ticketed experience, with dedicated entertainment and views of the Burj Khalifa fireworks.

Ticket prices, categories and booking dates have not yet been announced.

Burj Khalifa fireworks are one of the biggest New Year's Eve spectacles in the country. Pawan Singh / The National Show caption: Burj Khalifa fireworks are one of the biggest New Year's Eve…

For comparison, tickets for last year's celebration were priced at Dh950 plus VAT for adults and Dh550 plus VAT for children aged five to 12. Children under five could attend free, although advance registration was required.

Those prices should not be taken as an indication of what tickets will cost this year.

Which roads will be closed on New Year's Eve?

Road closures across Downtown Dubai are expected to begin from 4pm on December 31, according to Emaar. Visitors are advised to arrive well before the closures begin and allow additional time for traffic, security checks and pedestrian access.

The full list of affected roads and exact closure times is yet to be announced.

Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority and Dubai Police are expected to provide more detailed traffic arrangements closer to New Year's Eve.

Visitors driving into Downtown Dubai should check official announcements before setting off, as restrictions may affect routes to hotels, homes, restaurants and parking areas.

Can you take the Dubai Metro?

Dubai Metro will operate special hours for New Year's Eve, with some stations expected to be closed. Pawan Singh / The National Show caption: Dubai Metro will operate special hours for New Year's Eve, w…

The Metro is likely to be a popular way to reach Downtown Dubai without having to navigate road closures.

Burj Khalifa/Dubai Mall station serves the area, but crowd-management measures may affect station access during the evening.

New Year's Eve operating hours and any station closures will be announced by the Roads and Transport Authority closer to the day.

Can you book a restaurant or hotel with fireworks views?

Downtown Dubai's restaurants and hotels will offer alternative ways to celebrate, particularly for visitors who prefer a reserved table or accommodation rather than standing in public viewing areas.

Dubai Mall restaurants around Burj Khalifa and Dubai Fountain are among the most sought-after locations, while hotels in Downtown Dubai offer festive dining and overnight packages.

Guests with confirmed restaurant reservations should collect their badges and wristbands before December 30th, to ensure smooth entry the following evening.

Prices, minimum spends, access arrangements and views vary by venue, with some restaurants charging thousands of dirhams for a table overlooking Burj Khalifa.

Even casual dining chains command premium prices, with TGI Fridays charging up to Dh3,000 per person and Carluccio's offering packages from Dh2,100 to Dh3,675 in previous years.

In 2023, terrace seats with direct fireworks views at Time Out Market cost Dh5,000 per person.

Can you watch the fireworks online?

Yes, for those staying at home or celebrating outside Downtown Dubai, Emaar will offer a live broadcast of the countdown and midnight show.

The stream will be accessible through the official Emaar New Year's Eve website and Emaar's YouTube channel.