Diljit Dosanjh to perform in Abu Dhabi on New Year’s Eve

Diljit Dosanjh will ring in the new year in Abu Dhabi, bringing his Aura World Tour to Etihad Live on Yas Island on December 31.

Billed as the tour’s only date in the Middle East, the concert will feature a special midnight countdown, with organisers promising further surprises throughout the evening.

The show marks his return to Abu Dhabi after a sold-out performance at Etihad Park on Yas Island in November 2024 as part of his Dil-Luminati Tour. The packed concert opened with GOAT and featured a setlist that included Born to Shine, Lemonade and Naina, with fireworks bringing the evening to a close.

The singer, whose career has spanned more than two decades, is also known for hits including Lover and Do You Know. His music blends Punjabi rhythms with pop and hip-hop influences, with a catalogue encompassing dance-floor anthems and romantic tracks.

The Aura World Tour is making stops in 40 cities in 15 countries, across five continents. Dosanjh's sold-out performances at London’s Wembley Stadium and New York’s Madison Square Garden are among the tour's highlights.

The Abu Dhabi concert will bring that international run to the UAE capital for a one-night-only New Year’s Eve celebration, taking fans through the final hours of 2026 and into 2027.

Tickets will be released in three stages. Mastercard holders will have the first opportunity to book, with a presale opening at noon UAE time on November 5.

A separate presale for Yas Island Annual Pass members begins at noon on November 6, before tickets go on general sale at noon on November 7 through Live Nation Middle East and Ticketmaster UAE.

Ticket prices have yet to be announced. Further details, including door-opening and performance times, are also still to be confirmed.