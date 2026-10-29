Fadel Chaker adds second Abu Dhabi concert after first night sells out

Fadel Chaker has added a second concert in Abu Dhabi after tickets for his November 20 show at Etihad Arena sold out.

The Lebanese singer will perform alongside his son Mohamed Chaker on November 23 at the Yas Island venue, organiser Moments Events announced.

Tickets for the second show went on sale on Wednesday, with Etihad Arena listing them from Dh295, rising to Dh4,500 for front-row Royal seats. Ticket information is available on the venue’s website.

The Abu Dhabi dates follow Chaker’s return to the concert stage after 14 years. He performed at Abu Bakr Salem Theatre in Riyadh on October 22 and 23 as part of Riyadh Season, with the shows titled Awdat Al Ghayeb, or Return of the Absent.

The father and son have also recorded together. Their 2025 duet Kifek A Fira’i, a ballad about separation and loss, featured in The National’s selection of the year’s 50 best Arabic songs. He continued releasing music during his absence from the stage, including the 2025 singles Ahla Rasma and Elhob W Bass.

His return follows his release on bail in Lebanon in July. Chaker surrendered to the authorities in October 2025 after spending about 12 years in Ain Al Hilweh Palestinian refugee camp, near Sidon. Convictions issued in his absence were vacated and a new trial ordered.

He continues to face military court proceedings linked to the 2013 clashes between supporters of radical cleric Ahmed Al Assir and the Lebanese army. Chaker has repeatedly denied taking part in the fighting. His lawyer told Billboard Arabia that a hearing scheduled for October 21 had been postponed until November 25.