Sole DXB music guide, from Lola Young to Nia Archives and Fatoumata Diawara

British singer Lola Young, electronic music duo Overmono and Malian musician Fatoumata Diawara are among the acts to be announced for Sole DXB, which will take place from December 11 to 13 at The Square in Nad Al Sheba.

Moving from its previous home in the Dubai Design District, the festival will feature three days of concerts and DJ sets alongside fashion, art and street culture. Here are some of the notable artists performing at this year's event.

Friday, December 11

Overmono (Main Stage)

British brothers Tom and Ed Russell are to perform in Dubai, mixing UK garage, breakbeats and techno with soulful vocal samples. The duo gained wider recognition with their 2023 debut album Good Lies, featuring the single Is U. They return with their new album, Pure Devotion, released in August, featuring tracks including Lockup and Even Angels Ghost.

Saturday, December 12

Lola Young (Main Stage)

Lola Young is known for her hit song Messy. Getty Images Show caption: Lola Young is known for her hit song Messy. Getty Images

The British singer-songwriter arrives following the international success of Messy, from her acclaimed 2024 album This Wasn't Meant for You Anyway. Her smoky vocals move between soul, rock and R&B, with other notable tracks including One Thing and Spiders.

Nia Archives (Main Stage)

British DJ and producer Nia Archives. Getty Images Show caption: British DJ and producer Nia Archives. Getty Images

The British DJ, producer and singer mixes rapid jungle breakbeats and heavy bass with her own melodic vocals. Her 2024 debut album Silence Is Loud earned a Mercury Prize nomination, while its follow-up, Emotional Junglist, released in July, features Jorja Smith on Get Me Down and Sampha on Tender.

Matthew Herbert (Stage 2)

The British producer has spent more than three decades making music from disparate elements, including household objects, animal samples and sounds from food production. His work ranges from house and jazz to experimental compositions.

His latest work, theukhasmorefoodbanksthanbranchesofmcdonalds.com, was released this month and uses recordings of food and household products to address poverty in Britain.

Sunday, December 13

Hajaj (Main Stage)

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The Saudi singer-songwriter performs English-language alternative R&B and soul, with relaxed grooves and intimate vocals. Having lived in Jeddah, Switzerland, the US and Spain, he has earned a cult following across the region with his indie-pop sensibility, including in his 2021 EP Last Call for Coco, featuring Love to Last and Place to Call Home.

Fatoumata Diawara (Stage 2)

The Malian singer is a familiar performer in the UAE, known for energetic shows featuring West African blues and percussion. Her 2018 album Fenfo earned two Grammy nominations, while her latest solo album, Massa, released in June, explores family history and her Malian heritage.

Peter Cat Recording Co (Stage 2)

The New Delhi band moves between psychedelic rock, disco, jazz and cabaret, led by Suryakant Sawhney's deep, crooning vocals. Their catalogue includes Bismillah (2019) and their latest album, Beta (2024), featuring People Never Change and Suddenly.

Gia Fu (Stage 2)

The Hong Kong DJ specialises in salsa and Afro-Caribbean music, drawing on vinyl from the 1960s and 1970s.

Her interest in Latin music began through breakdancing and led to Canton Mambo, a project examining musical connections between Chinese and Caribbean communities. She also worked with salsa musician Angel Melendez and Big Band Maquina on a 2021 recording project.

Maii and Zeid (Stage 2)

Egyptian singer Maii Waleed and Lebanese producer Zeid Hamdan pair Arabic vocals with guitar and electronica. Hamdan, who formed the pioneering Lebanese duo Soap Kills with Yasmine Hamdan in the 1990s, began working with Waleed after meeting her in Alexandria.

Their early album Moga (2013) established their dream-pop sound, while recent recordings include Fashi (2025) and Manhoos (2026).

Sole DXB runs from December 11 to 13 at The Square, Nad Al Sheba, Dubai, from 4pm to 2.30am; three-day tickets start from Dh495