Regional artists have delivered a colourful and eclectic run of releases this year, spanning pop, hip-hop, rai, indie and electronic sounds, from countries including Morocco, Algeria, Egypt, Sudan and the Levant region.

With just over a month to go, here are some of the standout Arabic songs released in 2026, presented chronologically.

1. 3achernakom by Mehdi Mozayine (January 9)

▶

Mozayine taps into everyday Moroccan darija vernacular on 3achernakom, a melodic pop track that, while charming, is also laced with bitterness in its story of frayed friendships and personal reckoning.

2. Amir Al Bihar by Balti (January 10)

Tunisian rap veteran Balti takes on the migration crisis with Amir Al Bihar, painting stark images of young people pushed towards dangerous sea crossings over sombre violin and brooding delivery. One of the more socially charged releases of the year.

3. Meen by Ismaeil Tamr (January 10)

▶

Syrian singer Ismaeil Tamr keeps Meen deliberately spare, delivering a brooding stripped-back ballad about longing and spurned chances.

4. Koto Moto by Saleem Salem (January 12)

▶

Fast becoming a viral sensation, and it is easy to hear why. Iraqi singer Saleem Salem delivers a catchy, repetitive chorus built for TikTok dance memes in this vibrant track about enjoying the good life.

5. Mazyouna by Maher Jah (January 14)

Lebanese singer Maher Jah stays firmly in the classic Arabic love-song tradition in this ballad comparing a lover’s face to the moon and her eyes to a cloudless, starlit sky. The warm delivery and polished arrangement give the track the feel of a ready-made Valentine’s Day special.

6. Dhab Khaless by Koast (January 16)

From the EP 1609, Dhab Khaless channels the swagger of New York’s 1990s ballroom scene, running it through house rhythms and hip-hop attitude. The pulsing beats and sultry vocals keep it current and cool.

7. Ta3al by Dystinct (January 16)

▶

Moroccan-Belgian pop star Dystinct keeps his multilingual formula tight on Ta3al, a flirtatious track with the kind of swagger that has made him one of the region’s burgeoning stars.

8. 3enaya by Shams (February 1)

Shams revisits the emotional palette of late-2000s Arabic pop on 3enaya, layering crisp synth percussion and subtle tabla beneath shimmering violin. The cooing vocals underline the lyrical exploration of the aftermath of heartbreak.

9. Dawaween by Shbash and Rknddn (February 13)

Jordanian rapper Shbash and Palestinian artist Rknddn trade clipped verses over dark basslines and sliding 808s on Dawaween, a tense drill track where the dense production mirrors lyrics shaped by paranoia and urban pressure.

10. Mesh Adra by Angham (March 20)

Egyptian singer Angham returns to familiar ballad territory on Mesh Adra. This is another polished work by the artist, with lyrics tracing the ache of not being able to continue.

Through the title refrain, Angham sounds passionate without falling into histrionics, which makes the song feel more heart-rending.

11. Nmout w Naarf Ki Rak Nawini by Cheba Warda and Yousri Oscar (March 24)

▶

Veteran singer Cheba Warda and Yousri Oscar's new song features elements of Algeria’s rai music: percolating beats and a snappy, almost conversational delivery.

On Nmout w Naarf Ki Rak Nawini, which translates to “I’d die to know what you are planning”, sly lyrics are undercut by the sheer joy of the production.

12. Barhouch by Adlene (March 26)

Adlene’s Barhouch comes from the rougher edge of Algerian pop, using rai percussion, trap and hip-hop textures, as well as a jagged melody in a track made for clubs and cars.

13. Keda by Inkonnu and Marwan Moussa (March 27)

Moroccan rapper Inkonnu collaborates with Egypt’s Marwan Moussa on Keda, a high-tempo self-affirmation anthem. Built around the titular phrase “I’m like this”, the song has both artists trading confident verses.

14. Nassaba by Siilawy (April 17)

▶

Siilawy sharpens his wounded romantic style on Nassaba, a Levantine pop song that frames betrayal as an accusation.

It is all about the clarinet line weaving through the track, as the Jordanian-Palestinian singer speaks with the growing pains and emotional openness that made him a star with younger listeners.

15. Mesh 7atigi by Cheen and Sintax (April 29)

▶

Cheen and Sintax release something resembling an Egyptian answer to Evanescence on Mesh 7atigi, with restrained, almost operatic vocals turning into guttural metal lines.

Stern riffs, distorted bass and electronic touches give the track its force.

16. Ellela by Kordofani featuring Monzer Ramadan (April 30)

▶

Burgeoning Sudanese artist Kordofani delivers on his promise with Ellela, an ebullient summer jam blending sunny Sudanese melodies with an old-school hip-hop flow.

Monzer Ramadan’s vocals lift the chorus, making it a gentle bridge between memory, rap and Sudanese pop warmth.

17. Bossa by Zeid Hamdan (May 4)

▶

Lebanese indie music pioneer Zeid Hamdan’s Bossa shows his gift for quirky, agitated arrangements and a keen poetic eye in a song that looks at the difference between romance and emotional intimacy.

18. Disco Chobi by Ali Najm (May 6)

▶

Iraqi artist Ali Najm turns to the pulsating chobi rhythms of his native Ramadi on Disco Chobi, giving the communal dance music an electronic charge.

Bursts of synths are laced with driving percussion, while Najm's hefty vocal adds to the communal, celebratory feel.

19. 15 Hikaya by Soulja and Huda Arabi (May 7)

Sudanese rapper Soulja finds an unlikely partner in Huda Arabi, a veteran singer synonymous with the country's wedding and celebration circuit.

Their track, 15 Hikaya, samples Arabi's own hit Al Ban Al Mal, with Soulja's laid-back rapping giving way to Arabi's silky refrain. The cross-generational collaboration divided opinion on social media in Sudan and passed one million views in less than two weeks.

20. El Wala Hamo Geh by Hamo El Morshedy (May 19)

El Wala Hamo Geh rides on a loose electronic groove, with Egyptian mahraganat singer Hamo El Morshedy turning the title refrain, meaning “Hamo left, Hamo came back”, into an earworm.

The lyrics have the same easy swagger, with El Morshedy boasting about his rising profile and, at one point, declaring that his fame will surpass the Eiffel Tower. The confidence was well placed – the song reached No 10 on Billboard Arabia's Hot 100.

21. Nano by Tul8te and Saint Levant (June 1)

▶

On Nano, Saint Levant continues the turn towards Egyptian pop heard on his previous single Sabah El Ward, this time alongside Tul8te.

Over a summery groove, the pair trade swooning verses largely in Egyptian Arabic. Nano reached No 1 on Spotify in Egypt and remained in the country's top 10 throughout the summer.

22. Thalath Seyouf by Kadejah Moaath (June 19)

The title means “three swords”, and Saudi singer Kadejah Moaath offers a welcome break from soppy balladry with a song demanding a lover utter the three letters forming the Arabic word asef, meaning sorry.

The threat comes wrapped in a Khaleeji melody, with Moaath's vocal flourishes accompanied by qanun, nay and mizmar.

23. Doza by Pause (June 22)

Moroccan rapper Pause sounds like he is trying to outrun his own song on Doza.

Moroccan folk rhythms and percussion clatter underneath a relentless series of bars, with his verses matching the track's staccato rhythms. Judging by the skills on display, you really can't fault the swagger.

24. Demmi Marroki by Bayadis, 3robi and Tawsen (July 17)

A slow burner on record and on the charts, Demmi Marroki entered Billboard Arabia's Hot 100 at No 89 before climbing to No 10.

Bayadis gives the track a hazy R&B backdrop, with 3robi's gruffer verses offset by Tawsen's smooth vocals as French and Moroccan darija slip in and out of the song.

25. Lola El Banat by Amr Diab (July 22)

▶

More than four decades into his career, Amr Diab is still finding new sounds to bring into an unmistakably familiar pop style.

On Lola El Banat, he turns to rural Egyptian folk melodies and handclapping rhythms, setting them against a bright electronic beat. It follows last year's Baba, which drew from Upper Egyptian folklore.

26. Al Jaw by Fairplay and Roo (August 7)

Amman producers Fairplay and Roo found an international audience with Al Jaw, a track that began with a traditional Arabic vocal and builds outward.

Rather than treating the vocal as a snappy sample, its elongated phrasing creates a hypnotic groove tempered with deep bass and synths. It caught the attention of veteran British producer Pete Tong, who opened his IMS Ibiza set with Al Jaw before releasing it on his Places & Spaces label.

27. Saragossa by RDB (August 25)

Algerian rapper RDB continues to find fertile ground between rap and rai on Saragossa.

The gasba and rebab are woven into the beat, giving the track the rhythmic drive of rai, while RDB attacks it with a clipped rap flow.

28. Sebni Aeish by Bosa (September 1)

Heartbreak has never sounded so giddy in the Egyptian producer and filmmaker's hands. The track was conceived as an experiment for her short film Kiki's Mirador, but those unabashed house rhythms and ebullient pop hooks ensure it sounds as good on the dance floor as it does on screen. Even the repeated refrain of “Let me live” sounds more like an exhilarating release than a lament.

29. Zidou by 777YM and Abidat Rma (September 4)

▶

After performing at his parents' wedding, traditional Moroccan ensemble Abidat Rma were brought back to the family home decades later by rapper 777YM for Zidou.

The song blends the group's folkloric vocals with a sensuous amapiano groove and 777YM's melodic raps. The fresh approach resulted in a hit in Morocco, where the collaboration topped YouTube's local trending videos.

30. Aal Rozana by Assala (September 7)

▶

Assala's Syrian Album takes 14 traditional songs to represent each of the country's governorates.

For Aleppo, she takes on Aal Rozana, a Levantine standard closely associated with the city's tarab tradition and previously sung by Sabah Fakhri. Assala wisely avoids overworking it. The arrangement remains spacious, with qanun leaving plenty of room for Assala's voice and the familiar melody.

31. 7ilween by Fatima Al Qadiri, featuring Bobo Secret and Lama3an (September 15)

A winding melody sits above cavernous sub-bass and spacious drums on 7ilween, while traditional Gulf rhythms are pulled apart and interrupted by chopped vocals featuring Bobo Secret and Lama3an.

It is strange, seductive and one of the year's more adventurous takes on Khaleeji music.

32. Hasess Bik by Zaid Khaled and Nasser (September 21)

▶

Jordanian-Palestinian singer Zaid Khaled and Egyptian singer Nasser scored a sleeper hit with Hasess Bik, as they recount their romantic pitfalls, broken promises and lingering regrets.

Lifting the mood are supple Latin-pop influences, with bass guitar and percussion giving the song a lighter touch. The pair take separate verses before coming together on the refrain, with the narrator still writing songs about his former lover's eyes. It climbed 71 places on Billboard Arabia's Hot 100 to reach No 15.

33. Oyouni by Al Walid Hallani (October 7)

Lebanese singer Al Walid Hallani is making a name for himself with the romantic pop of Oyouni. While not far removed from his usual balladry, the song evokes the grand sentimentality of classic Levantine love songs. Audiences have responded, with Oyouni reaching No 2 on Billboard Arabia's Levantine Top 50 within weeks of its release.

34. Dammooni Lal Qatee3 by Boumph! (October 9)

After establishing himself as an adept rapper, Syrian artist Boumph! turns to indie rock on Dammooni Lal Qatee3, using guitars and driving drums alongside a croon that shifts between conversational singing and growls.

The song takes a sarcastic swipe at conformity, portraying the surrender of individuality as an appealing way to get along with everyone else.

35. Bastafizzak by Nancy Ajram (October 14)

▶

Nancy Ajram doesn't really have to reinvent the wheel when she's having fun. On the Egyptian pop song Bastafizzak, she takes on the playful role of annoying her love interest and playing up to her diva status, with lyrics boasting about her appearance and ambitions, while declaring that travelling the world appeals more than diamonds or an engagement ring.

36. El Hazz by Wegz (October 19)

Wegz finally claimed his first Billboard Arabia Hot 100 chart-topper with El Hazz, a song that has him returning to the braggadocious rapping that made him a star more than five years ago.

The Egyptian star revisits the extended rap style heard on recordings such as Asyad El Soot, adding more brawn and attitude without sacrificing precise wordplay. The song dispenses with a conventional short pop chorus, leaving his rapid verses to do much of the work.

37. Taa by Al Shami (November 3)

Al Shami brings the crowd participation of his concerts on to Taa, with the Syrian artist recording the vocals of 20 fans for the chorus.

Their voices accompany a romantic plea for reunion, with lyrics describing separation so painful that even sleep offers little escape. The song reached No 1 on Billboard Arabia's Levantine Top 50.

38. Ma Tlaeinash by Elissa (November 5)

▶

Lebanese star Elissa returns to the bruised romantic territory that has long defined her music. Her latest hit, Ma Tlaeinash, has her reflecting on a failed relationship and recognising how much she sacrificed to keep it alive.

Delivered in the Egyptian dialect, it is another winning ballad that gained considerable traction across the region, entering Billboard Arabia's Hot 100 at No 10 as all 14 tracks from her album Elissar made the chart in the same week.

39. Wasseo by Maysa Daw and Jebus (November 5)

Maysa Daw and Jebus pay tribute to traditional Palestinian songs sung by women on Wasseo, drawing on material preserved in the archives of the Inash Al Usra Association in Al Bireh, near Ramallah.

The song was originally produced for a 2024 exhibition by the A M Qattan Foundation. It brings together traditional songs usually heard separately, tracing a Palestinian woman's life through the music she passes on to her child.

40. Burlesq by Elyanna (November 10)

▶

Elyanna turns to the cabaret music of 1930s Egypt on Burlesq, a track recorded with Western Sahrawi musician Aziza Brahim and her ensemble.

Fused with Spanish folk influences, psychedelic guitar and grand orchestral passages, the recording marks another adventurous turn for the Palestinian-Chilean singer, with guitar playing recalling the style of Egyptian musician Omar Khorshid.