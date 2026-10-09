Dubai Miracle Garden reopens for 15th season with more than 200 million flowers

Dubai Miracle Garden has reopened for its 15th season, welcoming visitors back with more than 200 million flowers and a new programme of weekly themed events.

The outdoor attraction, which spans 72,000 square metres, will remain open until May 31, 2027. The latest season is being held under the theme Fifteen Years, Blooming Together.

For the first time, the garden will introduce a different theme every week, with activities and celebrations inspired by the UAE's national and cultural calendar. The opening months will feature events marking Pink October, United Nations Day, UAE Flag Day and Diwali, alongside musical performances, family entertainment.

Fitness activities will be organised as part of the Dubai Fitness Challenge. Special programmes are also planned for Commemoration Day and Eid Al Etihad.

Visitors can explore more than 150 varieties of flowers, alongside the garden's elaborate floral installations and structures, several of which have been celebrated as Guinness World Records.

Sheikh Theyab bin Tahnoon, chairman of Miracle Group, opens Dubai Miracle Garden for its 15th season. Chris Whiteoak / The National Show caption: Sheikh Theyab bin Tahnoon, chairman of Miracle Group, opens …

Sheikh Theyab bin Tahnoon, chairman of Miracle Group, inaugurated the new season. “For 15 seasons, Dubai Miracle Garden has grown alongside Dubai and its people,” he said. “This season is dedicated to the community that made it possible, particularly the families and residents who return year after year.”

Since opening in 2013, the attraction has welcomed millions of visitors and become one of the city's best-known outdoor attractions, particularly during the cooler months.

Last season, the garden featured more than 150 million flowers and introduced a children's area with a miniature train and bumper cars. Returning favourites include the Guinness World Record Emirates A380 floral installation, made from more than 500,000 flowers and plants, as well as the Smurfs Village and Floating Lady sculpture.

Dubai Miracle Garden is open daily from 9am to 9pm. Tickets are priced at Dh80 for children aged between 3 and 12 and Dh100 for those older than 12; children under 3 can enter free of charge