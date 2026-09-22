Dubai Fountain closes during 10-day mourning period

Dubai Fountain has suspended its daily shows during the emirate's 10-day mourning for Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid, the youngest brother of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai.

Sheikh Ahmed was Deputy Chairman of Dubai Police, group chairman of ARM Holding, a UAE private investment firm, and President of Al Wasl Sports Club.

A customer service representative for Dubai Mall confirmed to The National on Tuesday that the popular Downtown Dubai attraction would not operate during the mourning period.

Dubai began 10 days of mourning on Monday following the death of Sheikh Ahmed, a key figure in the rise of the emirate.

The mourning will continue until Wednesday, September 30, with flags being flown at half-mast at government buildings across the emirate.

During official mourning periods, live entertainment is generally suspended, while radio stations may replace regular programming with prayers or Quranic recitations, and state-owned television channels follow a similar pattern. Malls across the Emirates often play sombre music, while concerts and other live events may be cancelled and official gatherings postponed.

Previous slide Next slide Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid passed away on September 21, Dubai Media Office reported. Photo: Dubai Media Office Show caption: Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid passed away on September 21, Dubai M…

Sheikh Ahmed with Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed at the 2023-2024 Adnoc Pro League match. Photo: Dubai Media Office Show caption: Sheikh Ahmed with Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed at the 2023-20…

Sheikh Ahmed was President of Al Wasl Sports Club. Photo: Dubai Media Office Show caption: Sheikh Ahmed was President of Al Wasl Sports Club. Photo: Du…

Sheikh Ahmed crowning Al Wasl Club champions after their match against Al Nasr during the 26th round of the Adnoc Pro League. Photo: Dubai Media Office Show caption: Sheikh Ahmed crowning Al Wasl Club champions after their mat…

Sheikh Ahmed with his brother Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai. Photo: Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Show caption: Sheikh Ahmed with his brother Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vi…

Sheikh Ahmed Sheikh Mohammed at the latter's majlis. Photo: Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Show caption: Sheikh Ahmed Sheikh Mohammed at the latter's majlis. Photo: …

Sheikh Ahmed, centre, with his father Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum at a police graduation ceremony in the 1970s. Photo: Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Show caption: Sheikh Ahmed, centre, with his father Sheikh Rashid bin Saee…













Funeral prayers will be held in Dubai on Tuesday, with mourners gathering at Zabeel Grand Mosque from 1pm. Condolences will be received at the Zabeel Majlis for three days.

Mourning the death of his brother, Sheikh Mohammed said on social media: “You are absent from our eyes, but not from our prayers and hearts.”

President Sheikh Mohamed paid tribute to Sheikh Ahmed, hailing his contributions to the development of the Emirates.

“I extend my sincere condolences to Mohammed bin Rashid on the passing of his brother Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, whose long-standing contributions to the development of the UAE since its founding continue to inspire our nation’s journey of progress,” Sheikh Mohamed wrote on X.

“May God rest his soul in eternal peace and mercy, and grant his loved ones comfort during this difficult time.”

Dubai Fountain reopened in October last year after a five-month renovation, following upgrades that introduced new technology that improved its choreography, sound and lighting systems.

Located in the 12-hectare Burj Lake between Dubai Mall and Burj Khalifa, the attraction normally stages afternoon performances as well as evening shows every 30 minutes from 6pm to 11pm.

The fountain can shoot water as high as 152 metres and features 6,600 lights and 25 colour projectors, with performances choreographed to Arabic and international music.

It first opened in 2009 and was created by Wet Design, the US company behind the Fountains of Bellagio in Las Vegas.