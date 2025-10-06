Zayed Charity Run brings fundraising and cultural exchange to Brazil

The Zayed Charity Run took over Rio de Janeiro’s waterfront on Sunday, as more than 3,000 participants ran through the city’s streets to take part in 5km and 10km races.

The second leg of this season’s Zayed Charity Run was another inaugural event, coming to the Brazilian capital for the first time. But more than a race, the event aimed to showcase the UAE’s generosity, raising money in support of local hospitals, charities and research institutions.

With golden sands on one side and Rio’s dramatic peaks rising in the distance, the runners set off along one of the world’s most famous waterfronts. The sound of waves mixed with cheers from the crowd and the beats of samba spilling out from the promenade, creating a unique backdrop for an event rooted in community spirit and kindness.

Zayed Charity Run is an event rooted in community spirit and kindness. Evelyn Lau / The National

Zayed Charity Run was first held in Abu Dhabi in 2001 in honour of the UAE's Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan. Over the years, the run has gone to cities such as New York, Miami and Cairo, with proceeds directed to host-country charities.

Beijing hosted the event for the first time last month.

The Abu Dhabi leg remains the flagship event, held each year in late November to coincide with National Day celebrations.

Beneficiaries have included the National Kidney Foundation in the US and Egypt’s Children’s Cancer Hospital. To date, the event has raised more than $173 million for medical research, treatment for chronic illnesses and children’s hospitals.

In Rio, beyond the running course, it also became a cultural exchange, offering Brazilian participants and spectators a glimpse into Emirati heritage while celebrating Rio’s own energy and rhythm.

Ayala performers entertain participants and onlookers on Rio de Janeiro’s waterfront. Evelyn Lau / The National

Among those drawn to the event was Claudia Solito, a Rio resident, who previously worked for Emirates. She signed up for the 5k after hearing about the run from her former boss.

“I think it’s marvellous … Rio needed it,” she says.

Her enthusiasm was shared by fellow Rio resident Hevelyn Silva, who discovered the event through her running clubs and decided to take part in the 10k. After looking into the run, she says she was particularly impressed by its charitable mission. Although she has never visited the UAE, the weekend’s celebrations – from Ayala dancers performing to the friendships she made along the way – have now placed it on her bucket list. After crossing the finish line, she called her medal the “most beautiful one” she now owns.

Rio resident Hevelyn Silva discovered the event through her running club. Evelyn Lau / The National

Even though the event introduced some Brazilians to Emirati culture, for Emiratis themselves, it was an opportunity to proudly share their traditions on the other side of the world.

Friends Saeed AlSuwaidi and Ahmed Banaeimoon, who both live in Abu Dhabi, said running in Rio while representing the UAE spirit was an unforgettable moment. Banaeimoon described the experience as something that felt like a dream.

“We have a completely different culture, language and way of dressing. Seeing my friends perform our national moves in Brazil feels strange, but I’m proud at the same time,” he says.

“Even though we are different, we’re doing our best to represent ourselves, while also learning from others. The differences open doors for collaboration, helping each other and doing more together. This is just one step towards something great.”

AlSuwaidi also spoke of how meaningful it felt to join the race, particularly as someone who had only ever run in smaller events before.

“It’s completely new to me. I’ve only done a few local runs, but this one is huge because we came to the other side of the world,” he says.

“I’m sure this is going to be something amazing for us, and I’m hoping to be there for the next few ones as well – Abu Dhabi, Cairo, Miami. Hopefully we’ll be there.”

That same sense of pride was echoed by fellow Emirati, Mana Al Blooshi, who was also in Brazil for the first time. For him, the warmth of the reception stood out as much as the run itself.

“I’m feeling proud,” he says. “People are joining the celebrations and enjoying it also. You can see everyone is joining – even Brazilians are trying to dance as we do it. So it’s a nice thing.”

“They’re very welcoming, and especially to UAE people. I hope to see more people here from UAE and more races and more tournaments,” he adds.

More than 3,000 runners took part in the inaugural Rio event. Evelyn Lau / The National

It wasn’t only Emiratis and Brazilians who felt the impact of the weekend. Visitors to Rio were also drawn into the atmosphere, finding themselves unexpectedly immersed in a cultural exchange.

Among them was Anthony Antoine, an American tourist, who says Brazil is one of his favourite places to visit. He was surprised to witness Emirati traditions up close. Although he has been to Dubai and Abu Dhabi, this was the first time he had seen an Ayala performance. From his Airbnb balcony, he could see the group performing and hear their singing and felt compelled to join the crowd.

“My thing is I love to travel the world and I love different cultures. And so I had to see what was going on,” he says.

“But, you know, like what are the odds? This is why we travel. Today was supposed to be about rest. I was on the phone with my best friend. I just happened to be on the balcony and I’m like, ‘wait, I got to call you back’. I got to get out here in the mix and see what all of this is about. And I’m so happy I did.”

Signs%20of%20%20%20%20%20%20%20heat%20stroke %3Cul%3E%0A%3Cli%3EThe%20loss%20of%20sodium%20chloride%20in%20our%20sweat%20can%20lead%20to%20confusion%20and%20an%20altered%20mental%20status%20and%20slurred%20speech%3C%2Fli%3E%0A%3Cli%3EBody%20temperature%20above%2039%C2%B0C%3C%2Fli%3E%0A%3Cli%3EHot%2C%20dry%20and%20red%20or%20damp%20skin%20can%20indicate%20heatstroke%3C%2Fli%3E%0A%3Cli%3EA%20faster%20pulse%20than%20usual%3C%2Fli%3E%0A%3Cli%3EDizziness%2C%20nausea%20and%20headaches%20are%20also%20signs%20of%20overheating%3C%2Fli%3E%0A%3Cli%3EIn%20extreme%20cases%2C%20victims%20can%20lose%20consciousness%20and%20require%20immediate%20medical%20attention%3C%2Fli%3E%0A%3C%2Ful%3E%0A

Specs Engine: Duel electric motors

Power: 659hp

Torque: 1075Nm

On sale: Available for pre-order now

Price: On request

SPEC%20SHEET%3A%20SAMSUNG%20GALAXY%20S23%20ULTRA %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDisplay%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%206.8%22%20edge%20quad-HD%2B%20dynamic%20Amoled%202X%2C%20Infinity-O%2C%203088%20x%201440%2C%20500ppi%2C%20HDR10%2B%2C%20120Hz%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EProcessor%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%204nm%20Qualcomm%20Snapdragon%208%20Gen%202%2C%2064-bit%20octa-core%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EMemory%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%208%2F12GB%20RAM%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStorage%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20128%2F256%2F512GB%2F1TB%20(only%20128GB%20has%20an%208GB%20RAM%20option)%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EPlatform%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Android%2013%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EMain%20camera%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20quad%2012MP%20ultra-wide%20f%2F2.2%20%2B%20200MP%20wide%20f%2F1.7%20%2B%2010MP%20telephoto%20f%2F4.9%20%2B%2010MP%20telephoto%202.4%3B%203x%2F10x%20optical%20zoom%2C%20Space%20Zoom%20up%20to%20100x%3B%20auto%20HDR%2C%20expert%20RAW%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EVideo%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%208K%4024%2F30fps%2C%204K%4060fps%2C%20full-HD%4060fps%2C%20HD%4030fps%2C%20full-HD%20super%20slo-mo%40960fps%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EFront%20camera%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%2012MP%20f%2F2.2%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EBattery%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%205000mAh%2C%20fast%20wireless%20charging%202.0%2C%20Wireless%20PowerShare%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EConnectivity%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%205G%2C%20Wi-Fi%2C%20Bluetooth%205.2%2C%20NFC%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EI%2FO%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20USB-C%3B%20built-in%20Galaxy%20S%20Pen%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ESIM%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20single%20nano%20%2F%20nano%20%2B%20eSIM%20%2F%20nano%20%2B%20nano%20%2B%20eSIM%20%2F%20nano%20%2B%20nano%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EColours%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20cream%2C%20green%2C%20lavender%2C%20phantom%20black%3B%20online%20exclusives%3A%20graphite%2C%20lime%2C%20red%2C%20sky%20blue%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EPrice%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Dh4%2C949%20for%20256GB%2C%20Dh5%2C449%20for%20512GB%2C%20Dh6%2C449%20for%201TB%3B%20128GB%20unavailable%20in%20the%20UAE%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Game Changer Director: Shankar Stars: Ram Charan, Kiara Advani, Anjali, S J Suryah, Jayaram Rating: 2/5

MATCH INFO AC Milan v Inter, Sunday, 6pm (UAE), match live on BeIN Sports

The specs Engine: 1.4-litre 4-cylinder turbo Power: 180hp at 5,500rpm Torque: 250Nm at 3,00rpm Transmission: 5-speed sequential auto Price: From Dh139,995 On sale: now

SPECS %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EEngine%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%206-cylinder%203-litre%2C%20with%20petrol%20and%20diesel%20variants%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETransmission%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E8-speed%20automatic%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPower%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20286hp%20(petrol)%2C%20249hp%20(diesel)%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETorque%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E450Nm%20(petrol)%2C%20550Nm%20(diesel)%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPrice%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EStarting%20at%20%2469%2C800%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EOn%20sale%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ENow%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Ms Yang's top tips for parents new to the UAE Join parent networks Look beyond school fees Keep an open mind

Company%C2%A0profile %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECompany%20name%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ELeap%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EMarch%202021%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounders%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Ziad%20Toqan%20and%20Jamil%20Khammu%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Dubai%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ESector%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EFinTech%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestment%20stage%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EPre-seed%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFunds%20raised%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Undisclosed%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ECurrent%20number%20of%20staff%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESeven%3C%2Fp%3E%0A