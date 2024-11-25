Things to do in the UAE this week, from festive markets to Mother of the Nation

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/food/2024/11/19/christmas-dubai-affordable-meal/" target="_blank">Festive </a>markets make their return as we enter the last week of November. The weather is ideal for being outdoors, and those who enjoy a spot of culture can check out several events, including African music, photography and a National Day-themed festival. Here, <i>The National</i> rounds up seven things to do around the Emirates, from November 25 to December 1. The works of Saudi photographer Mohammad Mohtaseb are on display at the Cultural and Scientific Association in Deira until Saturday. The exhibition, called Memoria, features more than 50 photographs captured in various countries around the world – including India, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Indonesia, Vietnam and Pakistan. The works reflect the cultures and identities of people in these regions. The exhibition aside, the week will also include workshops and free seminars presented by professional photographers from the UAE and Saudi Arabia, on topics such as drone photography and astrophotography. <i>Until November 30; 7pm-9pm; Deira, Dubai; 04 201 7777</i> Message of Love, a concert for a cause, is being held at Jumeirah Zabeel Saray. It features a line-up of regional stars such as Tania Kassis, Joseph Attieh, DJ Rodge, Michel Fadel and Anthony Touma. The event is being held in support of Lebanon, so expect to hear patriotic hits such as <i>Lebnan Rah Yerja3</i>, <i>Watani</i>, <i>Elle s’appelait Beirut</i> and <i>Waynik Beirut. </i>Donations through Dubai Cares will be accepted during the event. <i>Doors open 8.30pm; from Dh185; Palm Jumeirah, Dubai; dubai.platinumlist.com</i> Foodies can head to award-winning 3Fils restaurant in Dubai for a one-night-only collaboration between its chef, Jhonavi Manalo, and chef Lily Hoa Nguyen of Vietnamese Foodies. The duo have curated a four-hands menu with eight dishes, including a trio of summer rolls and duck sausage for starters; A5 Wagyu pho and kushiyaki for mains; and African powerhouse and panna cotta squares with tropical fruit for dessert. <i>Wednesday; 7pm onwards; Dh600 per person; Jumeirah Fishing Harbour, Dubai; 3fils.com</i> The Bay by Social at<b> </b>Dubai Festival City Mall will transform into a winter wonderland during the Ice and Lights Festival. The month-long pop-up features festive decor, family-friendly activities, various food and drink options and more. There will also be several local vendors selling everything from fashion to homeware. A carnival park area with thrilling rides will keep children entertained. <i>Until December 28; 4pm-midnight; Dubai Festival City Mall; dubaifestivalcitymall.com</i> The Mother of the Nation festival is heading to Al Ain Square and Mugheirah Bay in Al Dhafra for National Day, and following an Interstellar theme. Several family-friendly attractions will be on site, including a pop-up of Smash Room, where guests can gear up in astronaut suits while shattering items that burst into glittering debris. There's also an arcade zone featuring retro games, foosball tables and PlayStation5 consoles. A carnival area with dozens of rides is also on the cards, as well as art installations, crafts stations and food trucks. <i>From Thursday to December 2; 4pm-midnight in Al Ain, 4pm-10pm in Al Dhafra; from Dh25; Al Ain Square and Mugheirah Bay; motn.ae</i> Celebrate African culture via live music at the two-day All Africa Festival at Yas Links, with regional and international artists taking to the stage. Beyond the music, the festival celebrates other forms of African art and fashion. Food lovers can enjoy dishes such as fufu and jollof rice served at various kiosks across the venue. Several entry packages are available, including family-friendly bundles and an exclusive meet-and-greet option with some of the artists. <i>Friday and Saturday; 1pm onwards; from Dh116.50 per person; Yas Links, Abu Dhabi; abu-dhabi.platinumlist.com</i> Ski Dubai is transforming into a festive wonderland, complete with sub-zero temperatures to capture the magic of a white Christmas. Visitors can also click photos with Santa Claus and partake in snowy activities, from rolling in a zorb ball to racing down in a bobsled. <i>December 1 to December 25; 8am onwards; from Dh160 per person; Ski Dubai; skidxb.com</i>