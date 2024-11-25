Take the family to Ski Dubai to meet Santa Claus. Photo: Ski Dubai
Take the family to Ski Dubai to meet Santa Claus. Photo: Ski Dubai

Lifestyle

Things to do

Things to do in the UAE this week, from festive markets to Mother of the Nation

Also, catch a photography exhibition or attend a concert in support of Lebanon

One Carlo Diaz

November 25, 2024

Weekender

Get the highlights of our exciting Weekend edition every Saturday

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      Weekender