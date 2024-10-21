Tickets to Burj Khalifa New Year's Eve fireworks extravaganza go on sale this week. AP
Things to do in the UAE this week: Anime festival, furniture sales, concerts and desert pop-ups

Calvin Harris is performing in Dubai, while tickets for Burj Khalifa fireworks go on sale

One Carlo Diaz

October 21, 2024

