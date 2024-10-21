Things to do in the UAE this week: Anime festival, furniture sales, concerts and desert pop-ups

This week's UAE calendar features plenty of variety – there's a film festival in Abu Dhabi, a winter pop-up in Sharjah and a much-awaited concert at a new venue in Dubai. Here, <i>The National </i>rounds up seven things to do around the Emirates, from October 21 to October 27. With some UAE schools off this week, parents might want to check out Expo City Dubai's midterm camp that goes on until Friday. The activities are suited for young campers, aged five to 12, with activities focused on unleashing creativity, embedding a healthy lifestyle from a young age, mindfulness, photography workshops, cultural tasks and more. Participants can sign up for a full week for Dh845, while day tickets are available at Dh190. <i>Until October 25, 9am-2pm; from Dh190; Terra, Dubai Expo City</i> If you're looking to revamp your living space, in ways big or small, the Dubai Home Festival is ongoing until Sunday. More than 80 furniture stores across the city are offering discounts of up to 75 per cent on selected products. At Chattels and More, for example, a round glass-top dining table made of walnut is on offer for Dh4,778, down from Dh9,554, while The Home’s Azura corner sofa is selling for Dh4,900, down from Dh6,535. Other participating brands include 2XL,, Pan Home, Galeries Lafayette, Crate & Barrel and Bloomingdale’s. Shoppers can also join raffle draws at participating malls including City Centre Deira and City Centre Mirdif, where a minimum spend of Dh300 could convert to a Dh100,000 home makeover. <i>Until Sunday; various locations across Dubai</i> Fans of Japanese anime can head to Manarat Al Saadiyat, as the five-day Animenia festival opens on Wednesday. Among the event highlights are musical performances, with headliners such as Rasha Rizk, the Syrian singer-songwriter and cartoon voice actress known for her work in the Arabic dubbed version of <i>Detective Conan</i>. The event offers meet-and-greet opportunities with some of anime's biggest names too, such as Naoto Ohshima, the artist responsible for designing <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/film/watch-key-sonic-the-hedgehog-scenes-were-filmed-in-abu-dhabi-s-liwa-desert-1.997142" target="_blank"><i>Sonic the Hedgehog</i></a><i> </i>and Yoko Shimomura, the music composer of <i>Kingdom Hearts</i> and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/weekend/2023/10/27/super-mario-bros-wonder-review-magic-of-side-scrolling-games-revived/" target="_blank"><i>Super Mario</i></a><i> RPG</i>. Gaming zones are also set up and there's a costume competition with a prize pool of Dh400,000. <i>Wednesday to Sunday, 4pm onwards on weekdays, 2pm on weekends; from Dh65 for a day pass; Manarat Al Saadiyat, Abu Dhabi</i> Plan your New Year's Eve ahead of time as tickets for the Burj Park celebration go on sale on Thursday. The event provides front-row seats to the world-famous fireworks and laser show at Burj Khalifa, at a considerably cheaper price than <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/things-to-do/2024/10/17/burj-khalifa-fireworks-new-years-eve-prices/" target="_blank">booking to see the same at a restaurant</a> in the neighbourhood. Tickets cost Dh580 for adults and Dh370 for children, inclusive of Dh60 food and beverage vouchers to spend at more than 10 stalls at the park. The party starts at 3.30pm on December 31, and there are plenty of activities and entertainment lined up until the big midnight show. Mandatory badge collection will take place from December 26 to 30, at designated areas across Dubai Mall, Dubai Hills Mall and Dubai Marina Mall. <i>From Dh370; tickets from mydubainewyear.emaar.com</i> Located in Al Madam, Sharjah, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/things-to-do/2022/10/28/my-space-cafe-new-pop-up-in-sharjah-signals-return-of-desert-dining-season/" target="_blank">My Space Cafe</a> has reopened, ushering in the UAE's cooler months. The <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/things-to-do/2022/11/03/sharjahs-one-degree-cafe-desert-pop-up-back-with-a-new-look-and-playground/" target="_blank">desert pop-up</a> serves an array of bites, from burgers to hot dogs, plus hot and cold beverages, from steaming espresso to a refreshing passion fruit mocktail. The USP is that you're sat in the middle of the desert, surrounded by picturesque dunes. Indoor seating is available by way of mirrored cabanas. There are plenty of spots for picture taking, including a wooden swing. <i>Daily, 3pm-midnight; Al Madam, Sharjah; 052 729 6666</i> Award-winning DJ and record producer Calvin Harris, a frequent Dubai performer, is returning on Saturday to play a set at Ushuaia Dubai, an outpost of the popular Ibiza club. The Scottish artist has a long list of chart-topping hits, including <i>How Deep is Your Love</i>, <i>Outside </i>and <i>This is What You Came For.</i> <i>Saturday; doors open 6pm; from Dh650; Dubai Marina; dubai.platinumlist.net</i> Film buffs can head to Blue Hall at NYU Abu Dhabi for the three-day film festival <i>All Living Beings</i>. The free event takes inspiration from a verse in the Quran that reads: “All living beings roaming the Earth and winged birds soaring in the sky are communities like yourselves.” A selection of short and full-length features are on the line-up, which is also a mix of classic and new movies from dozens of countries. Some of the screenings include <i>Red Turtle</i> by Michaela Dudoka De Wita, <i>The Night Visitors</i> by Michael Gitlin and <i>Against the Tide</i> by Sarvnik Kaur. Film viewings aside, panel discussions are also scheduled throughout the festival, with topics such as an insider look at the Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi and marine biodiversity in the UAE. While the event is free, online registration is required. <i>Thursday to Sunday; various timings; NYU Abu Dhabi</i>