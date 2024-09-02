Things to do in the UAE this week, from Ganesh Chaturthi celebration to a local stage play

September is starting off strong with an array of events throughout this week, from a local stage play in Dubai to a four hands dinner in Abu Dhabi. It's a busy week at Dubai Design District too, as Dubai Fashion Week continues this week, plus Indian restaurants are pulling all the stops to celebrate <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/2023/09/18/ganesh-chaturthi-2023-celebrations/" target="_blank">Ganesh Chaturthi</a>. Here,<i> The National</i> rounds up seven things to do around the emirates from Monday to Sunday. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/luxury/2024/08/05/roberto-cavalli-dubai-fashion-week-spring-summer-2025/" target="_blank">Dubai Fashion Week</a> kicked off this weekend with a packed calendar of runway shows, talks and presentations at Dubai Design District. On Monday, fashion buffs can witness collections from Spanish brand Adolfo Dominguez, Palestinian designer Ihab Jiryis and Indian womenswear brand Itrh. More designers will be taking to the runway stage in the coming days. Those interested to watch can register via the fashion week website. <i>Until September 7; noon-10pm; free registration; Dubai Design District; info@arabfashioncouncil.com</i> Those celebrating the Hindu festival of Ganesh Chaturthi can browse through a special modak selection of Gujarati restaurant Jamanvar in Sharjah. Options include the traditional ukadiche modak (Dh80 per kg) made with coconut and jaggery filling, as well as 15 other variations of the classic dessert dumpling. There's guava chilly modak (Dh80 per kg), as well as a rasmalai flavour (Dh80 per kg) and chocolate kunafa modak (Dh8 apiece) that blends Indian and Middle Eastern flavours. These are available for dine-in and delivery. Modak is often associated with offerings to the deity Ganesha and is believed to represent wealth and prosperity. <i>Until September 17; 8am-3pm, 5pm-11pm; Al Khan Street, Sharjah; 052 599 4262</i> The See Institute at The Sustainable City in Dubai is hosting a well-being evening. The 75-minute experience begins with meditative and mindfulness movements as well as a chakra balancing slow flow yoga, followed by a restorative sound journey with singing bowls, gongs and tuning forks. The session ends with a gong bath experience. All these take place surrounded by digital art. Yoga mats are provided, but guests are encouraged to bring their own water bottle and a light blanket or shawl. <i>September 4; 7.30pm-8.45pm; Dh149 per person; The Sustainable City; 04 540 7300</i> The Restaurant at <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/travel/what-to-expect-when-the-address-sky-view-opens-in-downtown-dubai-in-november-1.907719" target="_blank">Address Sky View</a> has launched its Thursday barbecue nights, featuring sumptuous smoky dishes straight from the grill. Guests can expect charcoal-grilled beef kebab, lamb kofta, marinated chicken, spicy corn tortillas and crispy endive salad. For dessert, a chocolate brownie, a mango cheesecake and cut-up seasonal fruits and berries are on offer. <i>Every Thursday; 7pm-10pm; Dh245 per person for a sharing platter; Downtown Dubai; 04 873 8888</i> A four hands dinner featuring French chefs Nicolas Isnard and Ludovic Turac takes place at <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/dragon-boat-festival-returns-to-shangri-la-abu-dhabi-1.669621" target="_blank">Shangri-La Qaryat Al Beri Abu Dhabi</a>. An amuse bouche will start the six-course menu, followed by chef Isnard's signature onion soup and chef Turac's own version of the classic aioli. A red mullet bouillabaisse is also on the cards, as well as sweetbread and octopus fricassee with Saigon sauce. <i>September 6 and 7; from 6pm; Dh599 per person; Bord Eau by Nicolas Isnard; 02 509 8555</i> Arabic speakers can head to Zabeel Theatre for a stand-up night headlined by Emirati comic Bin Swelah. Two other comedians are joining him on stage, including rising Emirati comic Ahmed Seif and Saudi sensation Badr Saleh. Guests can expect regional humour combined with universal themes. <i>September 7; doors open 7.30pm; from Dh150; Jumeirah Zaabel Saray; 056 611 2719</i> <i>The 7 Sins is</i> an original stage play written by Dubai playwrights Dee Gee, Edwige Narbey and Alex Broun. Taking place at <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/on-stage/alserkal-avenues-the-junction-offers-theatre-groups-a-cheaper-option-1.25689" target="_blank">The Junction in Alserkal</a>, the play explores the concept of the seven deadly sins – pride, greed, wrath, envy, lust, gluttony and sloth – presented via seven individual stories featuring 11 cast members. <i>September 6 to 8; doors open 7pm; from Dh80; Al Quoz; 04 338 8525</i>