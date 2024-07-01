Things to do in the UAE this week, from a gyrocopter flight to a Korean film festival

Another month, another set of events to mark in your summer calendar. From flying over Dubai in a gyrocopter to celebrity chef meals ranging from Dh1,500 to Dh15,000, this week is all about fun and flamboyant adventures.

Here, The National rounds up seven things to do around the Emirates, from July 1 to 7.

Monday, July 1

Three of Dubai's best chefs are joining hands to serve a 17-course tasting menu on Monday.

British chef Jason Atherton will host the haute cuisine evening at his fine dining restaurant Row on 45 in Dubai Marina, and he is joined by chef Mohamad Orfali, of Orfali Bros fame, and chef Gregoire Berger, the culinary mastermind behind Michelin-starred Ossiano.

The six-hands dining experience, which is limited to 22 guests, will feature nine dishes from Atherton, and four each from Berger and Orfali. Dishes include bafun uni with Norwegian langoustine custard and Hokkaido scallop, blue lobster and artichoke and koji grilled eggplant with caramelised Jerusalem artichoke puree covered in seaweed jus.

July 1; 7.15pm onwards; from Dh1,545 per person; Grosvenor House, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Dubai Marina; 056 832 4545

Tuesday, July 2

Thrillseekers can head to Skydive Dubai, which is offering summer deals to experience its gyrocopter rides at a discounted price.

Skyhub Gyrocopter is offering a 20 per cent discount on all flights booked between June 10 and September 30. The flights, aboard the two-seater aircraft, flies to heights of 1,500 feet offering breathtaking views of Dubai and its landmarks. A valid Emirates ID is required to receive the resident discount

Thursday-Monday; 6.30am to 8.30am; Dubai Marina; skydivedubai.ae

Wednesday, July 3

The Link at One&Only One Za’abeel is hosting a one-off meal in a hidden dining room with a glass floor, suspended at one end of the cantilever, which soars 100 metres above Dubai.

Five chefs are plating up exquisite dishes for the six-course feast, including decorated French chef Anne-Sophie Pic, Spanish chef Paco Morales of Noor fame, Japanese chef Tetsuya Wakuda, husband-wife duo chefs Bo Songvisava and Dylan Jones, Turkish chef Mehmet Gurs and Dabiz Munoz, winner of the World's Best Chef award three times in a row.

The evening begins with a welcome drink at The Link's bar, Sphere, where canapes will be passed around while a DJ spins beats. The guests will then be taken to the Infinity Room, where the chefs themselves will finish each course tableside. The dinner costs a staggering Dh15,000 per person, and includes gifts from The Link.

July 3; 7pm onwards; Dh15,000 per person; Za’abeel 1, Dubai; 04 666 1617

Thursday, July 4

The 8th Korean Film Festival begins on Thursday with eight Korean films in the line-up, all centred around the theme “freedom”.

The festival will kick off with 2023 biographical sports film Road to Boston, which tells the story of Korean athletes embarking on an inspirational journey to race in the 1947 Boston International Marathon amid escaping Japanese oppression in the Second World War.

Other films in the line-up include historical war action film Noryang: Deadly Sea, animated Pororo Movie: Dragon Castle Adventure, and black comedy horror-mystery Sleep.

Until Sunday; various timings; Dh35 per film; Vox Cinemas across Dubai and Abu Dhabi; k-filmfest2024.splashthat.com

Friday, July 5

Head to Jumeirah Zabeel Saray for the opening of the 2024 Symphonic Middle East Festival.

Friday's show features ST-Duo, known for their two-piano arrangements. They are performing a repertoire that spans centuries, from classical masterpieces to contemporary compositions. Accompanying the piano performance is an Argentinian tango couple for a masterful fusion of musicianship and dance.

July 5; 8pm; from Dh200; Palm Jumeirah, Dubai; tickets.virginmegastore.me

Saturday, July 6

Interested in seeing social media stars knock each other out in a boxing ring? Head to Coca-Cola Arena on Saturday.

Tajikistani singer Abdu Rozik is in the roster, taking on internet personality Erali Boyqobilov. One of UAE's top YouTubers Mo Vlogs is also part of the comedic affair, followed by a performance by British rapper Stefflon Don.

July 6; 7pm; from Dh150; Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai; coca-cola-arena.com

Sunday, July 7

Modesh World is open until August 18. Photo: Modesh World

Take the little ones to Modesh World, which has returned to Dubai World Trade Centre for the summer season. The indoor entertainment venue boasts 170 attractions, as well as more than 100 arcade games and virtual reality experiences, arts and craft workshops, soft play areas and more.

New this year is an inflatable park with nine zones for varying age groups, as well as the educational, zoo-themed Animals World Play Area.

Rides, games and attractions aside, there are daily live shows, as well as more than 20 dining options including the themed Modesh Cafe.

Until August 18; 10am-10pm on Mondays to Thursday, 10am-midnight on Friday to Sunday; free entry; Dubai World Trade Centre; 600 555 559