Chef Paco Morales to serve history and haute cuisine at new Dubai restaurant

For Paco Morales, every dish is a representation of a memory.

The Spanish chef, known for three Michelin star restaurant Noor in his home country, is preparing to open a spin off in Dubai. Set to open next month Qabu at One&Only One Za'abeel will be one of 11 restaurants at the hotel's high-end culinary hub The Link.

The Dubai venue borrows many elements from the restaurant in Cordoba, a city in the southern Spanish region of Andalusia where Morales grew up. Noor serves a cuisine packed with history, referencing the eighth to the 15th century, when the area was part of Muslim-ruled Al-Andalus.

Qabu will also reflect historical periods in its menu, mainly from the 10th to the 18th centuries, with Morales telling The National it will consist of “Occidental cuisine with Andalusian touches”.

The connection between the two restaurants is apparent even etymologically. Noor means light in Arabic, while Qabu means cellar or vault, which alludes to the emphasis Morales puts on only using premium ingredients. In both venues, ingredients are of utmost importance.

The chef clarifies, however, that while “Noor is very important to Qabu, Qabu is independent”.

“I'm taking my experience from Noor and translating it to Qabu's own personality and language,” he explains.

Early success

Since its opening in 2016, Noor's menu has been inspired by different centuries every year, with the use of ingredients that aren't typical in modern Spanish cuisine, such as pigeon meat and bitter oranges.

Perhaps what makes Noor remarkable is that the inspiration isn't only conceptual, Morales only uses ingredients that would have been available during the depicted period. He collaborates with food historians and other local experts to devise recipes and create tasting menus.

Although Morales has been doing this to much success, he clarifies that what they do at Noor is not an exact replica of the cuisines of the past.

“It's more of an interpretation,” he says. “The history books that we have now about those times were translated from generation to generation.”

The current season at Noor “interprets the journey of the Andalusians and the Spanish golden age,” the menu reads. Three tasting menus are available to choose from, depicting three historical elements. Dishes include black bread with chickpea, mole and mayonnaise of anchovy, roasted pigeon with tomatoes and chilli as well as durum wheat pasta with roasted hen stock and baby squid.

The self-imposed limitation does not seem to bother the Spanish chef. After all, his culinary journey started when he was really young, learning from his father who is also a cook.

Morales's father ran a small food takeaway shop in Cordoba, and the chef worked with him in the kitchen for years.

Morales spent 15 years away from his hometown before returning to open Noor. Photo: Qabu

“My father always told me a cook and a chef is formed in the kitchen, where you have everything you need to learn,” he says.

As Morales grew up, he started learning about fine dining and that there's more to cooking than being in his father's kitchen. At 17, he left his hometown for a shot at a culinary career. In southern Andalusia, he says, fine dining was not “really a thing at the time”.

He went on to work under Spain's culinary great, such as Andoni Luis Aduriz of Mugaritz and Ferran Adria of El Bulli. Both chefs, especially Adria, are known to be among the world's best. The now-closed El Bulli restaurant was particularly lauded for its molecular gastronomy approach.

After 15 years of working with the big shots outside his hometown, and a few accolades in between, Morales was confronted with a reality that immediately made him decide to go back to Cordoba.

“I was at a dinner in Kuala Lumpur when my friend, who's an architect, started describing a beautiful mosque, and I couldn't believe he was actually talking about one in my city,” he says.

At that point he realised that he was “discovering Cordoba as a stranger, and not as someone who grew up there”. This has become the basis of Noor, which is also a poignant blueprint for Qabu.

Asked whether he's worried the concept is too experimental, he says he noticed how the crowd in Dubai is fairly welcoming of ingenuity.

“Dubai is growing, and there is a lot of opportunity in the city to put up such kinds of venture,” he says, adding how good ideas and hard work are rewarded faster in the emirate more than in other major cities.

Morales isn't too concerned about competing in Dubai's fine dining scene, especially as it sits with 10 other restaurants in the same area.

“We compete with ourselves,” he says. “The goal is to have people come to Qabu and eat. Whether we achieve that or not, we will see. Only time will tell.”