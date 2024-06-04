Eid Al Adha 2024 fireworks: Where to watch in Abu Dhabi

Several venues in Abu Dhabi have confirmed hosting fireworks displays to celebrate Eid Al Adha, the next public holiday in the calendar.

No announcements have been made in Dubai, but Bluewaters Island and Al Seef told The National that they are holding off on the typical pyrotechnics.

Eid Al Adha, the UAE's next another mini-holiday, is most likely to start on June 16 (depending on the moon sighting). For those interested in seeing fireworks in the capital, here are some of the places to watch:

Hudayriyat Island

The adventure-focused island is hosting its own fireworks display. Photo: Hudayriyat Island

The adventure-focused island will have Eid fireworks on June 17. The five-minute show is set to take place at Marsana at 9pm. The beachfront development is home to several dining spots, so it's worth checking out if you fancy a meal before or after the display.

Al Dhafra

For those going a bit far out for Eid celebrations, or residents already in the area, three locations in Al Dhafra are launching fireworks on June 17 – the public park, Madinat Zayed and Al Marfa, simultaneously taking place at 9pm.

Abu Dhabi Corniche

Eid fireworks along the Corniche in Abu Dhabi. Victor Besa / The National

The 8km waterfront venue is putting on a fireworks show to celebrate Eid at 9pm on June 17. Residents can book a table at the opposing Nation Towers for a grand view of the light spectacle or enjoy one of the dining areas on the beach walk.

Hazza Bin Zayed Stadium, Al Ain

Those in Al Ain, or those keen on a road-trip, can head to Hazza Bin Zayed Stadium, which is hosting a five-minute fireworks show at 9pm on June 17. The stadium sits conveniently close to food and beverage spots in the area, so there's plenty to enjoy before the show starts.