Eid Al Adha 2024 fireworks: Where to watch in Dubai and Abu Dhabi

Several venues in Abu Dhabi and Dubai are to host firework displays to celebrate Eid Al Adha, the next public holiday in the calendar, with the occasion expected to start on June 16.

While some venues in Dubai, including Bluewaters Island and Al Seef, told The National they will hold off on the typical pyrotechnics this year, theme park complex Dubai Parks and Resorts will have a show at its Polynesian-themed Riverland attraction.

For those interested in seeing fireworks, here are some of the places to watch them.

Riverland Dubai

Riverland is celebrating Eid Al Adha for six days straight. Photo: Dubai Parks and Resorts

For fireworks in Dubai, head to Riverland within the Dubai Parks and Resorts complex, which is hosting an Eid Al Adha celebration from June 16 to 21. The firework show will take place at 9.15pm, on the first two nights of the festivities.

There are also daily laser shows on all six days, at 7.30pm, 8.20pm and 9.30pm. Little ones can also enjoy a dinosaur show on site, which takes place every Wednesday to Sunday at 8.45pm until June 23.

The on-site Al Mashowa restaurant is hosting an elaborate Eid dinner buffet for Dh120 per adult and Dh60 per child.

Al Hudayriyat Island

The adventure-focused island is hosting its own firework display. Photo: Hudayriyat Island

The adventure-focused island will have Eid fireworks on June 17. The five-minute show is set to take place at Marsana at 9pm. The beachfront development is home to several dining spots, so it's worth checking out if you fancy a meal before or after the display.

Al Dhafra

For those looking to travel for Eid celebrations, or those already in the area, three locations in Al Dhafra are launching fireworks on June 17 – the public park, Madinat Zayed and Al Marfa, simultaneously taking place at 9pm.

Abu Dhabi Corniche

Eid fireworks along the Corniche in Abu Dhabi. Victor Besa / The National

The 8km waterfront venue is putting on a fireworks show to celebrate Eid at 9pm on June 17. Residents can book a table at Nation Towers for a grand view of the light spectacle or enjoy one of the dining areas along the water.

Hazza bin Zayed Stadium, Al Ain

Those in Al Ain, or those keen on a road trip, can head to Hazza bin Zayed Stadium, which is hosting a five-minute fireworks show at 9pm on June 17. The stadium sits conveniently close to food and beverage venues, so there's plenty to enjoy before the show starts.