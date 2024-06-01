Eid Al Adha 2024 gift guide, from Samar Honey to Swarovski bracelets

Don't be afraid to think beyond the conventional and search out thoughtful, imaginative gifts

Sarah Maisey
Jun 01, 2024
Eid Al Adha is almost here.

One of the year's biggest holidays, it is a time to spoil loved ones – whether this means presenting children with eidiyah money, or having a special platter by Le Macarons delivered to the family home as a surprise.

Edible presents always go down a treat, and SugarMoo offers a platter of 20 bite-size versions of its best-selling cakes. Make it even more exciting by presenting the tiny cakes on a marble cake stand from Bloomr, while The Flower Shop delivers not only flowers but also bouquets of fruit, half of which are chocolate-dipped.

Add a regional twist to the gifting, such as with Samar Honey by Al Malaky, which comes in a stylish wooden presentation box. Or, perhaps dates from Bateel, which is offered in an array of reusable vegan leather boxes. While it may be too hot to eat outside, gifting a food lover the nifty pizza oven by Ooni Koda – which is sold at Crate and Barrel – will give everyone something to look forward to once it cools down.

For the jewellery fans in the family, Swarovski has a range of bracelets with coloured stones, while Pandora uses sparkling crystals for its crossover pave earrings. To add some evening shimmer, the crystal-strewn clutches by US handbag designer Tyler Ellis in collaboration with Emirati fashion designer Hamda Al Fahim are bound to be a hit with every recipient.

Endurance chronograph from Breitling is Dh13,700. Photo: Breitling
Perfume makes for a lovely gift, and Dolce & Gabbana has The One for men, which blends bergamot, blood orange, clary sage, and Egyptian geranium with cardamom and Haitian vetiver for a spicy, woody eau de parfum that includes citrusy notes. For inside the home, meanwhile, HomeCentre has a cashmere diffuser to infuse a space with gentle scent.

Looking to really make an impression? The Endeavor chronograph by Breitling will upgrade every wearer's outfit, while Max Mara's oversized Elsa sunglasses bring a dash of glamour everyday. Whatever you choose, don't be afraid to think beyond the conventional and search out thoughtful, imaginative gifts this season.

Updated: June 01, 2024, 7:32 AM
Eid Al Adha 2024
