Eid Al Adha 2024 gift guide, from Samar Honey to Swarovski bracelets

Eid Al Adha is almost here.

One of the year's biggest holidays, it is a time to spoil loved ones – whether this means presenting children with eidiyah money, or having a special platter by Le Macarons delivered to the family home as a surprise.

Edible presents always go down a treat, and SugarMoo offers a platter of 20 bite-size versions of its best-selling cakes. Make it even more exciting by presenting the tiny cakes on a marble cake stand from Bloomr, while The Flower Shop delivers not only flowers but also bouquets of fruit, half of which are chocolate-dipped.

Add a regional twist to the gifting, such as with Samar Honey by Al Malaky, which comes in a stylish wooden presentation box. Or, perhaps dates from Bateel, which is offered in an array of reusable vegan leather boxes. While it may be too hot to eat outside, gifting a food lover the nifty pizza oven by Ooni Koda – which is sold at Crate and Barrel – will give everyone something to look forward to once it cools down.

For the jewellery fans in the family, Swarovski has a range of bracelets with coloured stones, while Pandora uses sparkling crystals for its crossover pave earrings. To add some evening shimmer, the crystal-strewn clutches by US handbag designer Tyler Ellis in collaboration with Emirati fashion designer Hamda Al Fahim are bound to be a hit with every recipient.

Endurance chronograph from Breitling is Dh13,700. Photo: Breitling

Perfume makes for a lovely gift, and Dolce & Gabbana has The One for men, which blends bergamot, blood orange, clary sage, and Egyptian geranium with cardamom and Haitian vetiver for a spicy, woody eau de parfum that includes citrusy notes. For inside the home, meanwhile, HomeCentre has a cashmere diffuser to infuse a space with gentle scent.

Looking to really make an impression? The Endeavor chronograph by Breitling will upgrade every wearer's outfit, while Max Mara's oversized Elsa sunglasses bring a dash of glamour everyday. Whatever you choose, don't be afraid to think beyond the conventional and search out thoughtful, imaginative gifts this season.