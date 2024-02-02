Extravagant Valentine's Day packages, from Dh28,000 dinners to a Dh36,000 staycation

Although love is not and should not be measured by the dirham, there is no stopping couples who wish to go all out on Valentine's Day.

It can be anything from lavish dinners to an elaborate overseas trip, with ultra-luxury elements including charter flights, private islands and more.

Here are some options to check out.

A two-night beach retreat for Dh35,999

Rixos Premium Saadiyat Island is offering a two-night luxury retreat for couples. Photo: Rixos Premium Saadiyat Island

Couples who wish to go on a short luxury retreat can book a two-night stay at Rixos Premium Saadiyat Island in Abu Dhabi for Dh35,999.

The romantic retreat, of course, begins with a limousine ride to the one-bedroom suite with its own private pool and exclusive beach access. A personal butler is on hand to tend to any requests. The evening continues with a four-course private dinner at Ame Beach Bar, transformed into a romantic dining spot, complete with candles and live musicians. Also on the cards is a poolside breakfast, as well as early check-in and late checkout arrangements.

More information is available at rixos.com

Dinner under the sea for Dh28,000

Ossiano Dubai: this Michelin-starred restaurant is a popular spot for underwater proposals

For busier couples, a classic fine dining experience at one of the UAE's most luxurious restaurants could fit the (hefty) bill.

There's nothing typical about the dinner though, as it takes place at Ossiano, the majestic underwater restaurant at Atlantis, The Palm. With one Michelin star under its belt, as well as several other recognitions for its chef Gregoire Berger, couples are sure to have a memorable culinary journey.

The packages start at Dh5,500 per couple but go up to Dh28,000. The Valentine's Day set menu comprises 10 dishes, and the top-tier package includes add-ons such as seating in direct view of the aquarium, free-flowing premium beverages and a diver with a personalised message.

Ladies will be given a necklace from Tiffany & Co and a bouquet, too. All these, while a live pianist sets a romantic backdrop.

More information is available at atlantis.com

A dual-city getaway for Dh58,500

Shangri-La Hotel Paris has views of the Eiffel Tower and the River Seine. Photo: AFP

For those with the budget to splurge, this romantic package from Diamonte Jets is worth checking out.

The private jet operator has partnered with Shangri-La Hotel Paris for a curated two-night getaway, but the flight is chartered from the UK, so couples in the UAE are in for a dual-city getaway.

Before flying to Paris, couples can stay a few nights in London to sample the city's Valentine's Day offerings, from an afternoon tea at Karma Sanctum Soho to a romantic dinner at Quaglino's. A host of other upscale restaurants are serving special menus during the week.

After a quick jaunt in the UK capital, guests will then be chauffeured to Farnborough Airport in Hampshire where the private jet to France flies from. Couples can enjoy preflight drinks and snacks before boarding. Aircraft service can be customised too, including catering, and the crew can also arrange for roses, chocolates and other add-ons.

The flight only takes a little over an hour to reach Paris-Le Bourget Airport where a Mercedes Maybach S class will be waiting. It will take guests to the Shangri-La property, the former home of Prince Roland Bonaparte, the great-nephew of Napoleon.

The package includes a two-night stay in a duplex suite with picturesque views of the Eiffel Tower. The room will have a welcome basket of fruits and petals sprinkled around.

Breakfast, courtesy of La Bauhinia restaurant, can be ordered to the room. Guests can also access the hotel's spa, as well as book on-demand tours and concierge services in Paris.

The package starts at Dh58,500 for two, exclusive of the UK trip.

More information is available at diamontejets.com

An intimate wedding in a castle for Dh75,000

If your idea of a Valentine's Day getaway involves marriage vows, however last-minute they are, Glenapp Castle in Scotland is the destination to be.

The five-star castle hotel in the Ayrshire countryside of south-west Scotland offers an intimate wedding package for two. It includes a three-night stay at a master suite, with the ceremony taking place either inside the castle library or alfresco-style on the grounds. There will be a traditional piper and the hotel can provide two witnesses if necessary.

READ MORE UAE version of Love is Blind coming to Netflix

The package also includes daily breakfast, as well as special multi-course dinners. It starts at Dh18,680.

The castle also has another Valentine's Day package that features two nights at the hotel and a two-night glamping experience on the island of Jura. It also involves island hopping, seafaring adventure, as well as personal chefs, butlers and more. This package starts at Dh75,000.

More information is available at glenappcastle.com