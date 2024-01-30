UAE version of Love is Blind coming to Netflix

Netflix is set to launch a UAE version of its hit series Love is Blind.

In the social experiment and reality show, single men and women look for love and then get engaged, all before meeting each other in person. The show then follows the couples as they prepare for their wedding, get to know each other in the real world and involve their families and friends, to see if their love really does conquer all.

To be called Love is Blind, Habibi, the UAE version will feature single Arabs on their quest to find true love, Netflix said.

“On their journey, they will get the chance to meet other like-minded people who share their values and desire to build a family as well as a true partner who loves them for who they are and not what they look like,” the streamer said.

“They will have the opportunity to deepen connections, fall in love and even propose – all before actually seeing each other. But the question remains: 'Will they successfully tie the knot or will external factors and physical realities intervene?’”

Saudi actress and TV personality Elham Ali will host the show, along with her husband Khaled Saqr.

Love is Blind was an instant hit when it made its debut in 2020, hosted by celebrity couple Nick and Vanessa Lachey. Season six of the show is set to return on February 14 – Valentine's Day.

Its success has also spawned a number of spin-offs with versions now in Brazil, Japan and Sweden.

Love is Blind, Habibi, joins a growing number of international reality shows getting their Middle Eastern franchise, including Bravo's Real Housewives of Dubai, which made its debut in 2022.

The second season of Dubai Bling, another Netflix reality show, had its premiere in December.

A release date for Love is Blind, Habibi, has not been announced.