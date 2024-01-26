Alicia Keys to perform in Abu Dhabi for Saadiyat Nights

Alicia Keys is the latest artist announced for Saadiyat Nights.

The 15-time Grammy winner will take to the stage on February 17.

Saadiyat Nights is an open-air music series on Saadiyat Island that launched on January 6 with a concert by Mariah Carey. The National's Saeed Saeed reviewed the 90-minute show calling it “a whole lot of fun”.

Other performances still to come as part of the three-month concert series include Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli on Saturday, British musician Sting on February 3 and Lebanese vocalist Majida El Roumi on February 10.

Earlier in the month it was announced Sir Tom Jones and John Legend would close out the series with back-to-back performances on March 1 and 2.

Key is known for hits Fallin’, No One and Girl on Fire. She has sold more than 90 million records worldwide and has released nine studio albums.

In 2021, she launched her eighth studio album Keys in Al Wasl Plaza at Expo 2020 Dubai and was the first international artist to perform as part of the Infinite Nights series.

“Performing in Expo 2020 Dubai’s Infinite Nights series is going to be such an incredible experience,” said Keys at the time. “I’m so excited to share such a beautifully unique and special performance on the eve of the release of my new album Keys with the world.

“Keys is all about letting go of anything that holds you back and breaking through the invisible ceilings above us. It perfectly reflects Expo’s values. I cannot wait to unlock this new universe with you.”

More information is available at saadiyatisland.ae