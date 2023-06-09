Ossiano chef says entry to World's 51-100 Best Restaurants list is 'fantastic achievement'

The World's 50 Best Restaurants 2023 revealed the list of venues ranked from 51st to 100th on Thursday, with one UAE restaurant making the cut.

Ossiano at Atlantis, The Palm in Dubai was named the 87th best restaurant in the world. This is the first time the Michelin-starred venue has been part of this list, which has previously included UAE restaurants Tresind Studio and Orfali Bros.

“To be considered as one of the top 100 dining experiences in the world, and to be among so many amazing professionals is a fantastic achievement and a testament to the team's relentless hard work,” Ossiano's head chef Gregoire Berger tells The National.

“At Ossiano the entire staff, from the kitchen to the restaurant floor, strive to serve an extraordinary experience and we look forward to continuing to raise the bar,” he adds.

Chef Gregoire Berger. Photo: Ossiano

The famed underwater seafood restaurant serves dishes inspired by Berger's interest in seasonality and foraging, combined with his own memories and experiences.

“Everything must provoke emotions,” he told The National about his 11-step tasting menu, which is called Metanoia and pays homage to the riches of the ocean. All ingredients are sustainably sourced from the ocean or within 50km of a coastline.

The dishes in the tasting menu are conceptually named, too. Feeling the Warmth of the West Side, for example, is an umami dashi served in a delicate whelk shell sitting on a bed of white sand.

Another dish is called Late Afternoon Walks Through the Woods, which is a scallop dusted with a fine scattering of pure white truffle and artichoke, which alludes to snowy days in the French countryside.

Snacks of the Sea at Ossiano. Photo: Ossiano

This artful presentation of Berger's culinary prowess has earned him several accolades. In 2019, he was recognised at the Best Chef Awards, where he ranked 49th.

Ossiano was also honoured with one Michelin star during the Michelin Guide's debut in Dubai last year, and retained the coveted star in the 2023 edition of the guide.

The announcement comes ahead of the annual awards ceremony by The World's 50 Best group, set to take place in Spain on June 20.

Notably, Ossiano is one of 12 new entries in this year's list, including Turkish restaurants Neolokal at No 61 and Turk Fatih Tutak at No 66, both in Istanbul.

READ MORE Sustainable seafood on the menu at UAE restaurants

“We are delighted to see restaurants from so many new locations appear on the extended list for the first time this year,” says William Drew, director of content for The World’s 50 Best Restaurants.

“All the establishments announced today have demonstrated outstanding hospitality and represent some of the greatest dining experiences across the globe.”

The list is curated by 1,080 independent voters from the world of gastronomy, the group says, from international chefs and food journalists to travelling foodies.