Two Dubai outlets in World's 50 Best Restaurants 'spotlight' list

Dubai restaurants Tresind Studio and Orfali Bros have been named as outlets of note in an extended list by the World's 50 Best Restaurants, ahead of the unveiling of this year's awards on July 18.

A revered list in the culinary world, voted on by a panel of 1,080 anonymous experts across 27 regions, inclusion in the 50 Best can bring widespread popularity to an outlet — besides giving its owners endless bragging rights.

In the run-up to the main announcement, the extended 51 to 100 list is traditionally announced as precursor, which "shines a spotlight" on restaurants to watch.

Tresind Studio came in at No 57 on the list while Orfali Bros was at No 87. It's the first time either restaurant has made it to the extended global listing.

Tresind Studi, serves a set tasting menu and is an extension of Tresind, which opened in Dubai in 2014. Known for its experimental take on Indian food, it was one of 11 to receive a coveted star in the first listing of Michelin Guide Dubai, which called it a "masterpiece of originality and precision".

Orfali Bros, meanwhile, made it to the Michelin Guides' Bib Gourmand category, which recognises "just-as-esteemed" and friendly establishments that serve good food at reasonable prices.

The modern and minimalist bistro in Wasl 51, Jumeirah 1, is known for pushing boundaries with dishes including red umami prawns as well as fluffy pides in various creative flavours.

Both Tresind Studio and Orfali Bros are not new to The World's 50 Best Restaurants list. Earlier this year, they were named in the inaugural Mena's 50 Best Restaurants, which featured outlets from across the region.

The UAE dominated the list, with 19 restaurants in Dubai and Abu Dhabi earning a spot.

Now in its 20th year, the World's 50 Best Restaurants 2022 will be unveiled at a ceremony in London on July 18. Besides the list, a number of accolades will be handed out including Art of Hospitality Award, World’s Best Pastry Chef Award, World’s Best Sommelier Award, Highest Climber Award, Chefs’ Choice Award and Sustainable Restaurant Award.

