Things to do in the UAE this week, from boxing to brunch

Winter is (almost) coming, but even before the UAE welcomes its coveted cooler months, its events calendar remains as full as ever.

Here, The National rounds up seven things to do around the Emirates, from September 25 to October 1.

Monday

Join a boxing class on Monday. Photo: Aura Skypool

Bid goodbye to the Monday blues with an energetic evening boxing class against the glistening Dubai skyline, conducted by Lucky Punch at the picturesque Aura Skypool on Palm Jumeirah.

The fitness pop-up combines boxing and music to create an invigorating expert-led session. The workout is designed to target the whole body, as well as to enhance strength and endurance.

Monday; 8.15pm and 9.15pm; Dh160 per person; Aura Skypool, The Palm Tower, Dubai; auraskypool.com

Tuesday

Continue the active lifestyle at Danube Sports World, which has happy hour deals on weekdays.

Starting this week, the indoor sports facility is offering 50 per cent discount on its courts, from badminton, basketball and table tennis to cricket and football. An hour's rent of a padel court is down from Dh300 to Dh150, for example.

Until October 30; 10am-3pm on weekdays; 50 per cent off regular price; Al Habtoor City, Dubai; danubesportsworld.com

Wednesday

The Liwa Date Festival showcases Emirati heritage. Photo: Cultural Programs and Heritage Festivals Committee - Abu Dhabi

Head to Liwa City in Abu Dhabi's Al Dhafra region for the Liwa Date Festival, where you can sample the products displayed by local vendors.

The festival also includes date and honey competitions; photography, painting and cooking contests; as well as an olive oil section. There are live cultural performances in this year's programme, as well as Emirati-inspired arts and crafts workshops for all ages.

Until Saturday; free to enter; Liwa City, Al Dhafra; turathuna.ae

Thursday

Trampoline park Bounce has opened in Sharjah. Photo: Bounce

Indoor trampoline park Bounce launched in Sharjah this month. The destination has everything the “home of freestyle” offers, from classic activities in the performance area and an infinity wall to a dodgeball court.

There's also a new offering in the Sharjah outpost, called X Run, a Ninja Warrior-style obstacle course.

Bounce is also popular for children's birthday parties.

Open daily; 10am-10pm from Sunday to Wednesday, 10am-midnight from Thursday to Saturday; from Dh75; Al Jada, Sharjah; bounce.ae

Friday

Head to the Abu Dhabi Folk Theatre on Friday for a performance by social media sensation ALJ Sisters.

The family-friendly musical will feature the young Arabic trio performing both classic and contemporary numbers. They are known for their energetic personalities and large-scale productions, complete with singing, dancing and acting.

Thursday, Friday and Saturday: 5.30pm on Thursday, 3.30pm and 6.30pm on Friday, 3pm on Saturday; from Dh120; Abu Dhabi Folklore Theatre; Abu-dhabi.platinumlist.net

Saturday

The first stage of the Dubai Women Running Challenge is taking place on Saturday at Dubai Expo City.

Participants can choose from three distances, 10km, 5km and 2.5km, with will be awarded medals after completing each. Three more races are scheduled until November 12, and will take place at other scenic areas in Dubai.

Saturday; 6.15am; from Dh95; Dubai Expo City and various other locations; hopasports.com

Sunday

The brunch features Armenian and Arabic dishes. Photo: Vaga

End the week at Vaga, which has launched its Vagabond brunch that features Armenian and Arabic cuisines, as well as lively music from resident DJ Alber Ensso.

On the menu are lamb ouzi served with rice, nuts and parsley; vegetarian tagine with marrow turnips, carrots, coriander and chilli; and grilled baby chicken with chilli sauce. The meal also features freshly caught seafood served with lemon, olives and tomato salsa.

Every Saturday and Sunday; 1pm-4pm; from Dh299; Bluewaters Island; 056 800 0990