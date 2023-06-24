From filmmaking to improv, new skills to learn this summer in Abu Dhabi and Dubai

For those not jetting off for the summer, now could be the best chance to pick up a new skill.

With an array of courses and workshops on offer, there are opportunities for beginners, advanced practitioners and all those in between.

Here are eight workshops to consider, covering pizza-making, quilt sewing, self-healing and skydiving.

Improv your people skills

Theatrical improv skills can be used in many areas of your life. Photo: Tiffany Schultz

The word “improv” conjures up an image of talented actors or comedians riffing off-the-cuff material to appreciative audiences. However, the skill isn’t just for showbiz, it can help in your day-to-day life when it comes to public speaking, work presentations and meeting new people.

Courtyard Playhouse in Dubai’s Al Quoz runs a Don’t Panic improv course over the summer, with trial classes beforehand. The month-long programme is aimed at “business people needing confidence with public speaking" or anyone who wants to be more "spontaneous, creative, playful, open and present”.

The course costs Dh1,950, plus a Dh330 registration fee.

www.courtyardplayhouse.com

Master the art of reiki

Expand your knowledge with a course in the ancient Japanese art of reiki, led by experienced teachers. Students can delve into the art and history of the technique, which guides and transfers energy through the hands to promote self-healing.

There are a range of courses on offer by Illuminations Well-Being Centre, in both Abu Dhabi (Reem Island) and Dubai (JLT) – from foundation to reiki master teacher.

Courses start at Dh100.

www.illuminations.ae

Take a deep dive

Learn to scuba dive at Deep Dive Dubai and visit its underwater city. Antonie Robertson / The National

Where better to learn to dive than in the world’s deepest pool?

Deep Dive Dubai in Nad Al Sheba offers an array of courses for different skill levels. Beginners can sign up for the Discover package, which goes down up to 12 metres, teaches the basics of scuba diving and helps participants familiarise themselves with the equipment. The Dive course is for certified divers, taking them deeper to explore the venue's underwater city; and the Develop option helps hone skills alongside an expert.

www.deepdivedubai.com

Cook up a storm

Make an array of sweet and savoury treats at a cooking workshop. Photo: Tavola Studios

Tavola Studio, which has branches in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, is offering a variety of cooking classes over the summer.

With sessions held throughout the week, visitors learn to whip up sweet treats such as chocolate cake, cheesecake and macarons. Teachers also share recipes for bread and savouries including ciabatta and scones. There are also cake-decorating classes, which teach working with buttercream and fondant; and artisanal pizza workshops, for perfecting your pizza dough game.

Prices vary according to each workshop.

www.studio.tavolashop.com

Study filmmaking

Learn the dos and don'ts of filmmaking and create your own mini movie. Photo: Kal Visuals / Unsplash

If you want to move beyond making family videos on your phone, the filmmaking course at SAE Creative Media Institute in Dubai Knowledge Park is for you.

Perfect for beginners or those wishing to brush up on existing skills, the course covers the basics required to produce a short video.

You’ll learn screenwriting, directing, producing, digital camera operation, lighting, sound and basic computer editing. You’ll also get to produce your own film during the five-week course and learn about post-production.

A five-week course costs Dh5,000.

www.dubai.sae.edu

Unleash your artistic side

Community art space The Jamjar offers summer workshops to create mixed media pieces. Antonie Robertson / The National

For art that goes beyond the canvas, paint and brushes, Dubai community art space The Jamjar at Alserkal Avenue has curated a five-week course starting in July, which focuses on pulling together an array of creative expressions.

Art Beyond Paint with Rahma Hussain introduces students to a variety of techniques and materials. There will be a focus on mixed media, embossing, air dry clay and paper cutting to create multidimensional images, as well as the use of acrylic paints to add a pop of colour.

Each session is priced at Dh149, with students able to join classes as frequently as they wish.

www.thejamjardubai.com

​Take your skydiving to the next level

Move from tandem to solo jumps after a course at Skydive Dubai. Pawan Singh / The National

If you’ve been bitten by the skydiving bug, Skydive Dubai has a course that teaches you how to move to the next level of jumping out of planes solo.

At the Skydive Dubai Desert Dropzone along the Al Ain-Dubai Road, fans can sign up for the AFF (Accelerated Freefall) course, and pick up the skills needed for unassisted jumps. These include: knowing which altitude to deploy a parachute at, how to pack a parachute, releasing the reserve chute and what to do in case of an emergency.

The programme comprises a day of ground school, a minimum of seven skydives and 15 minutes in the indoor tunnel at Inflight Dubai.

The package costs Dh10,000.

www.skydivedubai.ae

Knit, sew, embroider and more

Workshops are on offer at The Sewing House. Photo: Volka Flaxeco / Unsplash

A range of stitching techniques are taught at The Sewing House at Dar Wasl Mall in Dubai, including knitting, sewing, crocheting, quilting and embroidery.

It aims to have students whipping up clothes, blankets, hangings and more in no time. There are classes for both beginner and advanced crafters, covering everything from threading a sewing machine to cutting a pattern.

Prices vary per workshop.

www.thesewinghouse.co