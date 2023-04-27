Where to watch King Charles's coronation in Dubai

The coronation of Britain's King Charles III is taking place next week and several venues in the UAE are hosting parties to celebrate.

During the ceremony on May 6 at Westminster Abbey, London, the king will be crowned alongside Camilla, the Queen Consort. Coronation celebrations are also being planned for the weekend, with “global music icons and contemporary stars” due to perform at Windsor Castle on May 7 for a concert that will be televised live by the BBC.

If you are in the UAE and want to join in the festivities, here are some of the venues involved.

Venues with live-streaming

QE2 Dubai

Celebrations at Dubai's Queen Elizabeth II floating hotel begin on May 5, with a black-tie charity gala dinner that will benefit the Larchfield Children’s Home in Tanzania. The three-course dinner will be accompanied by live entertainment, including performances by the Royal Marines, a string duo and a DJ.

On May 6, three venues on the ship will stream the coronation. The Queen's Room will serve a British-themed buffet, while a three-course lunch will be served at the Queen's Grill. The ship's pub, The Golden Lion, is also broadcasting the ceremony.

Celebrations continue on May 7 with a coronation-themed afternoon tea.

May 5 to 7; several packages are available; Port Rashid, Bur Dubai; 600 500400

At.mosphere

The Burj Khalifa restaurant is screening the coronation with an afternoon tea deal. An English sparkling beverage package is also available.

May 6; 12.30pm-3.30pm; from Dh350; Downtown Dubai; 04 888 3828

Reform Social & Grill

The coronation will be streamed at the venue's summer garden indoor tent, adorned with British decor. Expect dishes such as Sunday roast and sausage rolls, as well as fun activities for children such as face painting plus arts and crafts.

May 6; 1pm-4pm; from Dh220 per adult, Dh99 per child; The Lakes; 04 454 2638

Qwerty

An afternoon tea will be hosted at Qwerty. Photo: Qwerty

Dubai Media City's neighbourhood bar and restaurant is hosting an afternoon tea, featuring a selection of fine teas, scones, sandwiches and cakes. Unlimited drinks for two hours are also on offer.

May 6; 11am onwards; Dh259 per person; Media One Hotel; 052 144 7348

The Croft

This British restaurant at Dubai Marriott Harbour Hotel & Suites is serving a family-style menu.

The menu features British classics such as a coronation chicken pie, shellfish mousse and grilled asparagus for starters. For mains, diners can choose from a herb and lemon baked cod, queen's mutton pie made with lamb and mint jelly, or beef fillet cooked with truffle demi-glace. Chocolate Battenberg cake, blueberry pie and lemon possets will be served for dessert.

The ceremony will be screened, too.

May 6; noon-4pm; from Dh150; Dubai Marina; 04 319 4000

Maison Mathis

A roast and an afternoon tea awaits.

Guests can watch the televised ceremony while dining on roast beef or lamb from 1pm to 4pm, or opt for an afternoon tea from 4pm to 6pm, complete with scones, pastries and other small bites.

May 6; 1pm-6pm; from Dh199; Voco Dubai The Palm; 04 249 5502

The Greenroom

The Els Club venue in Sports City is hosting a picnic party, while streaming the royal action on May 7. There will be child-friendly entertainment and activities as well as barbecue stations. The venue is pet-friendly, so guests can bring furry friends along.

May 7; 1pm onwards; from Dh100; Dubai Sports City; 04 423 8310

The Roast by Bubbalicious

Head to this restaurant at The Westin for a brunch celebration of the royal ceremony. Traditional British delights are available such as coronation chicken sandwiches and scones. The ceremony will be shown on a large screen, while live entertainers perform. The little ones can take part in a Great British Bake Off-style competition.

May 7; 1pm-4pm; from Dh295 per adult; Dh175 per child; Al Sufouh; 04 511 7373

Other coronation celebrations

Mandarin Oriental Jumeirah

The five-star Dubai hotel is bringing The Rosebery Afternoon Tea, developed at its London hotel branch, to its Noor Lounge for a two-month-long pop-up from May 1.

The pop-up will feature a menu that includes some of King Charles’s favourite indulgences, such as Clarence Court egg truffle sandwiches, freshly baked scones, handmade pastries and traditional fruit cakes, served with tea.

May 1 to June 30; 2pm-6pm Dh400 for two; Jumeirah 1; 04 777 2223

Dinner by Heston Blumenthal

A unique dinner experience awaits at Dinner by Heston Blumenthal. Photo: Dinner by Heston Blumenthal

The new restaurant at Atlanis The Royal is serving a five-course tasting menu inspired by dishes served at Britain's previous coronations, from the coronation of Henry V in 1413 to George IV's in 1821.

The dishes include a coronation chicken tart with apricot, raisins and smoked almond, inspired by the coronation chicken presented to Elizabeth II in 1953. Another dish is the fillet of beef royale, a Wagyu fit for a king, served with smoked anchovy, carrot, onion and a sauce enriched with ox tongue.

May 5 to 14; 6pm-11pm; Dh1,250 per person; The Palm Jumeirah; 04 426 2444