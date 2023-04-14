Al Masar Park opens with dog area, skating bowl, basketball courts and more

A skate park, basketball courts and a dog zone are some of the things that can be found at Al Masar Park in Khalifa City.

The new public facility has a wide range of facilities and amenities, including a multi-purpose sports playground equipped with spotlights and beach volleyball, badminton and basketball courts for those looking for some friendly sporting competition.

There is a BMX cycling track, a 2.1km trail for running and jogging and children’s playground with play and sport equipment from Finnish brand Lappset. The park is designed as a green oasis with 2,841 trees, 58,000 shrubs and a large number of ground cover plants inside the space. There is also parking available for up to 97 spots.

Al Masar aims to align with the Department of Municipalities and Transport’s strategy to increase green spaces and public facilities in the UAE.

The project is in line with Abu Dhabi’s urban development plans, promoting sustainable development and delivering qualitative projects that position Abu Dhabi as a preferred destination for living, working and visiting.

The space joins other parks in the capital such as Sheikha Fatima Park, Umm Al Emarat Park, Corniche Park, Reem Central Park, Delma Park, Mangrove National Park and Jubail Mangrove Park.