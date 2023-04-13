Crocodile Park and Dolphin Bay — Dubai's two new animal adventures

Animal lovers in the UAE have two new ways to get closer to wildlife — kayaking with dolphins and learning how to care for a crocodile.

Dolphin Bay at Atlantis The Palm launched three no-contact dolphin programmes on Thursday.

They allow guests to kayak with dolphins, paddle with them or join them in their daily morning routine alongside a marine mammal specialist. There is no contact between visitors and the animals, which moves away from some dolphin shows.

Kayak with dolphins at Aquaventure Waterpark. Photo: Atlantis

Dolphin Bay, which is part of Aquaventure Waterpark, is home to Indo-Pacific bottlenose dolphins, and also houses an aquarium and sea lion park.

Dubai Crocodile Park

Elsewhere, the Dubai Crocodile Park is opening in Mushrif Park on Tuesday.

It is home to 250 Nile crocodiles of all ages, from babies to adults. A statement released by park authorities said the 20,000-square-metre facility is designed “to create an optimal environment” for the resident animals year-round.

Nile crocodiles are native to freshwater habitats in Africa. They can reach a maximum size of about six metres and can weigh up to 750kg. They are also known as one of the most aggressive predators.

“Since the crocs moved into our facility, we've had babies hatch, which is the ultimate proof of the animals thriving,” says Tarryn Clare, the exhibit curator of the park. Welfare and education, she adds, will be the main focus of the park.

Dubai Crocodile Park opens soon. Photo: Dubai Crocodile Park

The venue is also home to a natural history museum, an African lake-themed aquarium and outdoor landscaped areas. There will also be dining outlets around the venue.

READ MORE SeaWorld Abu Dhabi to open on Yas Island in May

Visitors can learn more about the reptile and observe them up close, whether they are walking on land or swimming underwater. Information panels will be set up along the walking path, and the park can also curate sessions for school trips to share the educational aspect of crocodile care.

Dolphin Bay: open daily from 10am to sunset; Dh250 per person; atlantis.com. Dubai Crocodile Park: from April 18; 10am to 10pm; Dh95 per adult and Dh75 per child; dubaicrocodilepark.com