Things to do in the UAE this week, from jazz and comedy, to suhoor and a souq

A Lego-themed event, a special suhoor and an outdoor family festival — these are just some of the events taking place across the UAE this week.

The first day of Ramadan will also fall this week, most likely on Thursday.

Here, The National rounds up seven things to do in the Emirates, from March 20 to 26.

Monday

Catch Califest at Al Saha District, Al Qana waterfront on Monday. The open-air festival will offer entertainment, food and family activities and runs until Saturday.

Dining chairs and tables are scattered across the venue, while several food trucks are lined up on each side. There is also a make-shift stage, which will host musical performances. Some of the food brands participating at the event include burger shack The Meat X and Street 9 Cafe.

Until Saturday; 4pm-11pm on weekdays, 4pm-midnight on Saturday; free entry; Al Qana Walk; alqana.ae

Tuesday

Catch the jazz night at Belcanto on Tuesday. Photo: Belcanto

Belcanto at Dubai Opera is hosting a weekly jazz night on Tuesdays, paying tribute to some of the genre's biggest names. This week, performances will honour Nat King Cole, and on March 28, the restaurant will pay homage to Brazilian composer Antonio Carlos Jobim.

There is no minimum order required, and diners can browse through Belcanto's a la carte menu, which feature classic Italian dishes. Main courses include roasted lamb fillet with chicory heart and bagna cauda sauce, grilled calamari with Mediterranean sauce and bruised veal cheek with potato puree.

Every Tuesday; 7.30pm-11pm; prices vary; Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai; 04 456 0936

Wednesday

Catch the Hatta Souq event on Wednesday before it ends on Friday. Photo: Dubai Municipality

Small businesses and entrepreneurs are displaying their products at Hatta Souq in an event organised by Dubai Municipality, running until Friday. Some of the items being sold at the event include traditional clothing, coffee and local products Hatta is known for, such as honey and dates.

Until Friday; 10am-8pm; free entry; Hatta Souq

Thursday

The Ramadan Village at Shangri-La Qaryat Al Beri in Abu Dhabi is hosting Australian Michelin-lauded chef Greg Malouf for a special suhoor menu.

The four-course sharing-style meal includes poached fried French baby chicken infused with honey, cardamom and saffron with a freekeh stuffing. For dessert, diners can choose between an orange blossom muhalabia with apricot and peanut praline or a kataifi with stewed blood plums and sweet cheese.

Until March 30; 9pm-1am; Dh275 per person; Shangri-La Qaryat Al Beri; 02 509 8555

Friday

Former America's Got Talent contestants James Harrington and Marina Liani are bringing their double act Mind2Mind to Dubai on Friday.

The couple, who live in the UAE, are known for their mind-reading and mentalism act, which judge Simon Cowell described as “mind blowing”. The show will last for 75 minutes.

Friday; 8pm; from Dh150; Theatre by QE2; dubai.platinumlist.net

Saturday

South African comic Rob van Vuuren is performing at Movenpick, Jumeirah Beach Residence on Saturday.

He is performing his Still Standing stand-up act, which is a satirical and honest look at the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic. The comic will also tackle subjects including motivation, separation, dating and his near-death experiences.

Saturday; 8.30pm; from Dh160; Jumeirah Beach Residence; dubai.platinumlist.net

Sunday

Catch Lego City Heroes at Dubai Parks and Resorts on Sunday. Photo: Legoland

Visit Legoland at Dubai Parks and Resorts for the Lego City Heroes Adventure event, which will feature an exciting line-up for little ones.

Activities include a firefighter training academy, aviation adventure and police repair shop. The park will also have a 45-minute character parade, as well as photo opportunities with hero minifigures. Children will also get the chance to take home Legoland merchandise, as well as a discount voucher for a hotel stay.

Until April 23; park tickets from Dh295; Dubai Parks and Resorts; legoland.com