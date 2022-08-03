Mind2Mind mentalist act from Dubai wows judges on 'America's Got Talent'

They recently won the golden buzzer on Ukraine's Got Talent and stood out on Britain's Got Talent in 2019, but now mentalist duo Mind2Mind have wowed judges on America's Got Talent.

James Harrington, 38, from the UK, and Ukrainian Marina Liani, 31, a married couple who live in Dubai, impressed the crowd and judges, including Simon Cowell, on Tuesday night. The panel awarded the act four yeses and they received a standing ovation.

The act features Liani "mind reading from a distance", as she stood outside with host Terry Crews, and a projection beamed into the theatre. Firstly, Liani asked her husband to hold judge Sofia Vergara's phone and she identified the remaining battery percentage, which elicited gasps from the audience.

Then she asked audience members to share personal memories and write them on a piece of paper, which other judge Heidi Klum held in her hand, while Liani correctly read it out.

"How did that just happen?" Cowell said. "It was unbelievable. This is amazing."

Vergara said: "What you guys just did was fascinating. It was mysterious. It was spectacular."

Klum said she was "absolutely gobsmacked", while fellow judge Howie Mandel said he loves the presentation. " I think you have a great chance," he said.

Harrington says the couple make no claims to having any psychic abilities, but instead they say it's purely through emotional connection that they can achieve what they do. They tried to prove this on the British version of the show in 2019, where they taught Cowell how to read judge Amanda Holden's mind.

Liani and Harrington met in 2017 via an online dating app. Liani arrived in Dubai nine years ago and previously worked as flydubai cabin crew. Harrington came to Dubai 14 years ago as as a hotel performance act.

“I fell in love with Dubai from the first day and I knew it would be the place I’d call home long-term," said Harrington.

The pair now perform exclusively for corporate events, but they plan to open the a mentalism theatre show in Dubai.

Middle East acts on 'America's Got Talent'

Mind2Mind aren't the only act from the Middle East that have dazzled America's Got Talent judges this season. In June, Lebanese dance company Mayyas secured their place in the live shows after delivering a hypnotic performance in their first audition.

In fact, Modern Family actress Vergara was so stunned she pressed her golden buzzer, giving them a fast track to the live shows. Each judge has one golden buzzer to use in the series.

The group is due to return to the US for the next rounds this month.