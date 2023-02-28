Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid visits new Hatta Souq

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, visited the new Hatta Souq and reviewed the progress being made with the first phase of projects in the region.

During a visit on Tuesday, Sheikh Mohammed inspected the market, which combines modern and traditional character in its design.

It includes seven shops, six indoor and seven outdoor kiosks, 42 sales platforms, a large store, eight food carts, a children's playground, outdoor seating and green spaces, prayer rooms for men and women, and public facilities.

The souq enables residents to display their craft products, agricultural produce, and commercial projects.

Sheikh Mohammed, accompanied by Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Finance and Deputy Ruler of Dubai, was briefed on the 14 projects and initiatives that have been completed.

He approved the 22 projects and initiatives that are being implemented this year as part of the second phase.

Among the completed projects in the first phase are an 11.5km bicycle and mountain bike path, parking areas and the provision of taxi and bus services.

An SME Hub was set up to support entrepreneurship and youth projects. The facility seeks to assist small and medium-sized business owners and encourage the youth of Hatta to develop their entrepreneurial skills.

Included in the second phase plans are development of Hatta Beach into an all-season tourist spot, the Hatta Sustainable Waterfalls Project, construction of a cable car running for 5.4km, which will carry tourists from the dam area to the summit of Jebel Umm Al Nusour, and the mountain tram project that will give access to Hatta Dam.

Hotels and health resorts will also be constructed.

A project to build 100 residences in Hatta was also approved. They will be designed according to the new urban guide and take into account the natural environment of the region.

There are also plans to provide pedestrian recreational paths in some mountain areas for recreation and sports.

The Hatta Master Development Plan, part of the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan, aims to turn the town into an attractive destination for business, investment and tourism.

Hatta, near the border with Oman, has already become an adventure getaway, with mountain biking and kayaking popular activities.

The plan is to turn it into an even bigger destination for residents and visitors as a world-class tourism centre.